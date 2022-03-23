Is Kamala Harris Joe Biden’s brain?

WASHINGTON. Have you noticed that when Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, it sounds a lot like she’s reading a newspaper horoscope, spouting the encapsulated wisdom of a magical fortune cookie, or breathlessly uttering an affirmation from a daily self-actualization calendar?

For instance, Harris expressed a self-actualization chant to NBC interviewer Craig Melvin that motivates her to get up in the morning,

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”

You can almost see Harris clapping her hands three times before sounding a small gong.

And following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, faux President Joe Biden dispatched Kamal Harris to Europe to inspire America’s jittery NATO allies,

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles.”

After the initial rolling of eyes, can you imagine the European elites of the northern and eastern flanks losing their minds while comparing today’s American leadership to that which saved the Old World from Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin?





President Franklin D. Roosevelt took to the airwaves to inspire Americans to navigate through the worst economic calamity ever to befall the modern world and calm their nerves during WWII. Come to think of it, Harris also used radio to communicate the complexities of Russia’s incursion into the nation known as Ukraine,

“It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So, basically, that’s wrong.”

With all the above serving as prologue, can we at long last stop pretending Vice President Kamala Harris is a genius? That she is more the personification of Joe Biden’s diminished mental capacity? Can we at long last see Vice President Kamala Harris as the roving ambassador for Biden’s senile brain?

Because, as Biden’s senile brain put it so eloquently,

“The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time…there is such great significance to the passage of time.”

And thanks to Biden’s addled brain, the passage of time seems agonizingly slow at the moment.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

