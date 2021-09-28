Is De Blasio’s Vaccine Mandate weaponized racism against Blacks?

WASHINGTON: If Americans did not know better, they might believe that slavery ended in 1865 after the Civil War. Yet, according to New York BLM leader Chivona Newsome, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s vaccine mandate are modern-day ‘slave freedom papers.’

The National Association for the Advancement of Canceled People believes BLM may be highlighting the ultimate 202s race cancelation event in black America.

According to Fox News, Newsome stressed,

“The September 13 vaccine mandate is racist and specifically targets Black New Yorkers. The vaccination passports are modern-day Freedom Papers, which limit the free will of Black people.”

Is this Vaccine Mandate 21st century weaponized racism against black Americans?





Does De Blasio care Black New Yorkers are being hit hardest by vaccine mandates and passports?

Standing against de Blasio may be the one instance where BLM cares about how big-city liberals freedom destroying policies impact the lives of black people. In 2020, BLM leaders joined with Antifa to ignite countless deadly riots in black communities. Then, the tens of thousands of black lives impacted by the riots did not matter. Now, BLM leader Newsome is saying black people’s lives do matter. He believes these threatening mandated policies seem targeted toward blacks and people of color.

Many New Yorkers consider De Blasio sub-par as a mayor.

Last year, New York Rep. Max Rose castigated Bill de Blasio, a fellow Democrat, “as the worst Mayor in New York City history, according to The Hill. De Blasio follows the liberal mayor strategy of other Democrat big-city mayors. “Your problems are your problems” and not the citys’ concern. At least not until it is an election year.

DiBlasio, like Joe Biden, issues mandates and executive orders with a “citizens’ reasons be damned” attitude. When Joe Biden issued mandated vaccines and passport orders, he said jump, and De Blasio’s response was to say, “how high?”

Black people have serious issues that trouble, including having no value to de Blasio or Biden.

Biden gave a clue about his lack of regard for black inequality during a 2020 debate. According to the New York Times,

“The Democratic debate focused on a comment he (Biden) had made in 1975 on inequality. He said, “I’ll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.”

It appears crystal clear to many black New Yorkers that vaccine mandate concerns do not matter. They have historical distrust for government-mandated experimental medical treatments. This legitimate distrust is not being taken seriously by elected leaders. Many blacks have personal family experiences on this matter. They know that showing “Trust” on these matters has never ended well for people of color.

The deadly Tuskegee experiments on black men are the most glaring example of this. This horrendous and deadly medical experimentation is not a matter black people can put to rest. (The unintended consequences of vaccine mandates on Black Americans)

The Psychiatric Times explains:

“Our country’s medical establishment has a longstanding history of abusing Black Americans. One of the most heinous generational traumas was the Tuskegee experiment, in which a massive cohort of Black participants was recruited with the incentive of free medical care. In truth, they were diagnosed with syphilis without being informed or offered treatment, but instead deceitfully monitored to study the progression of the disease.”

Gutfeld on the worst Mayor ever entering the race;

Blacks have a century of reasons to distrust De Blasio and Biden’s “Medical Treatments.”

BLM leader Chivona Newsome is confident that De Blasio’s dismissive attitude toward black residents is behind black vaccine hesitancy. Many black voters have been kicked to the curb by the Mayor they elected. For de Blasio, black New Yorkers and their freedoms are less important than a birdcage liner.

Newsome insisted De Blasio was “fully aware of the hesitancy and distrust people of African descent have about vaccination and their interactions with government and law enforcement.” Yet, he still “chose to disenfranchise and force the very people who elected him into poverty and second-class citizenship,” reported Fox News.

Black New Yorkers have good reason to be hesitant about getting a Biden/De Blasio Vaccine Jab passport.

It has been no secret to DeBlasio and Biden, who is not getting the vaccine.

Blacks have 100 years of reasons to distrust medical treatments and “experimental drug trials. But, unfortunately, numbers do not lie, and ad campaigns and Biden – de Blasio rants won’t budge the distrust needle. As of September 20, The Kaiser Family Foundation reported that, of the 43 states that have reported vaccination data, “53% of White people have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 45 % Black people have received at least one shot.”

Therefore, at least 55% of black people give the mandated vaccine and the passport a hard pass.

Their reasons are not a secret, either.

As Newsome said, De Blasio was “fully aware of the hesitancy and distrust people of African descent have about vaccinations.”

The truth is clear to nearly every black family in America. The black community has more than a few hundred or a few thousand reasons for not falling for the old liberal rope-a-dope mantra “Just trust us” or “It’s perfectly safe.”

For several generations, Democrat leaders and their medical and political cohorts have used the black community as medical guinea pigs to test any and all “medical treatments,” drug trials, and anything else, and always disguised as “it’s for your own good,” according to CDN.

Freedom from second class treatment

Has the time finally come when black Americans stand up against being canceled as second-class citizens by De Blasio and Joe Biden? Newsome firmly believes that:

“The vaccination mandates infringe upon the civil liberties of the Black community.” He added

“It’s more than where we can dine or enjoy entertainment. It will result in a loss of income. As of Monday, September 27, Black health care workers and educators will lose their jobs,” according to Fox News.

A line in the uncanceled sand has been drawn. In this one moment in time, BLM and conservative patriots can support freedom from cancelation. But, this fight is not over in New York.

“Newsome vowed to prevent the vaccine mandate from being used as “a free pass to racism.” He said that Black Lives Matter Greater NY plans to “demonstrate” until the vaccine mandate is “abolished,” reported Fox News.

Will the Big Apple be the launchpad for the war against freedom stripping Vaccine Mandate Weaponized Racism?

