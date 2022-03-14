Iranian missiles, Ukrainian biolabs, and American independence

WASHINGTON — Thank God the Iranians can’t shoot straight. The missiles they fired on the US consulate in Erbil, Iraq missed. Not one American was hurt. If those Iranian missiles had hit their apparent target, lucky faux President Joe Biden would have a real crisis on his hands. And that just won’t due. After all, Biden is busy “defending democracy” in far flung Ukraine. That’s the country where the US has arrangements with Ukrainian biolabs very similar to those put in place between the US and a certain biolab in Wuhan, China. You know. The one where the Covid-19 virus likely escaped and infected the world, killing millions.

Why did we just now find out about those Ukrainian biolabs?

Time out. Can we as Americans finally dispense with government/media narratives for just one second? Can Americans stop weeping crocodile tears over crumbling Ukrainian democracy, dry our eyes, and start asking some important questions. Like “What the hell is going on here? What’s the real purpose behind these Ukrainian biolabs and why is the US funding them?”

Is that really too much of an ask… to ask?

About those Iranian missiles…

And we have more questions about that apparently fumbled Iranian attack on our Iraqi consulate. Piling directly on top of the ongoing Ukrainian crisis, this latest act of Iranian aggression buys us a little time to ask questions. At least before the Biden/Harris administration stumbles our country into another existential crisis. Meant, of course, to take our reeling minds off hyperinflation, unprecedented gas prices, and our diminishing freedoms.





But getting back to the Ukrainian biolabs…

The US government’s cover story here contends that these Ukrainian based scientific outposts are meant to help detect natural or manmade viral outbreaks early, the better to devise a coordinated Federal response. American/Chinese research on bat flu at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was allegedly designed to do likewise.

According to the 2005 treaty agreement between the US and Ukraine, Article III, Section 2,

“Assistance provided by the US Department of Defense to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine under Article I, Paragraph I may include, but is not limited to, cooperative biological research, biological threat agent detection and response, and assistance for improving biological material protection, control and accountability in order to reduce risk and theft or unauthorized use of dangerous pathogens located at the facilities in Ukraine…”

Clearly, these labs started out as bioweapon research facilities left over from the Soviet era in Ukraine. That explains the US Defense Department’s keen interest in controlling them. This also explains Vladimir Putin’s keen interest in getting them back.

These Ukrainian biolabs hold 17 years of Pentagon-funded pathogenic, gain-of-function research in that country. And now, that research now in the hands of the Russians.

It would be the height of irony if in some future conflict Russia hits the US with a weaponized pathogen of our own design. Like the possibly bioengineered coronavirus that hit America’s unfortunate elderly citizens who subsequently perished while trapped in convalescent homes. Yes, evidence continues to mount that this virus that may owe its existence to a US/Chinese partnership made in hell.

Returning to those Iranian missiles…

And speaking of ironies and partnerships. Wasn’t the Biden administration deep in negotiations to restore Obama’s nuclear treaty with Iran as Iranian missiles rained down on our consulate in Iraq? And wasn’t Russia’s Vladimir Putin acting as a go-between for the US in the aforementioned negotiations? Seriously?

According to a March 10 New York Post article:

“Negotiators in Vienna, where the US and Iran are holding indirect talks about reviving the 2015 agreement, said earlier this month that they were just days away from announcing a deal. But negotiations were thrown into disarray by last-minute Russian demands for a written guarantee from Washington that Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine would not prevent Iran from buying Russian goods.”

Economic sanctions imposed on Russia may prevent Putin from buying Iranian goods. But here comes that irony again. The US still continues toying with the notion of making up for lost Russian oil imports by purchasing black gold from Iran.

What “partners for peace”?

Have you noticed that our “partners” in peace and security have little concern for peace or security? And as the US intentionally prohibits domestic oil exploration and extraction, America doesn’t become less dependent on fossil fuel to power our First-World industrial society, but more dependent on the world’s worst regimes for our energy needs?

And have you also noticed that our current internationalist strategies – whether they encompass foreign, energy, environmental, or bio research policies – makes the United States weaker and less secure?

It should have dawned on you by now that the old bipartisan regime of internationalism, some call it globalism, is bad for America. And it should have also dawned on you that the reason America did so well under the administration of President Donald J. Trump was his utter rejection of globalism in favor of an “America First” vision for the nation.

That’s because Trump looked back to first things. Thomas Jefferson wrote that America must “assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them.” And that assumption required America’s independence from Great Britain.

As President George Washington noted in his farewell address to the nation,

“The great rule of conduct for us in regard to foreign nations is, in extending our commercial relations to have with them as little political connection as possible. So far as we have already formed engagements let them be fulfilled with perfect good faith. Here let us stop.”

You see, the nation’s Founders also believed in “America First.” That’s because they believed America’s survival required its independence.

Today, residing in the city that bears Washington’s name, America’s bipartisan ruling class utterly rejects American independence. Instead, they favor a suicidal globalism that moves us closer to war, financial ruin, and biological catastrophe.