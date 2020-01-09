Iran pounds sand with failed missile strike against American targets

WASHINGTON. President Donald Trump’s ordered drone strike and killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani sent a direct message to the terrorist nation’s ruling clerics. If you kill Americans, even lowly civilian contractors, President Trump will target high-profile Iranian leaders. The president’s subsequent statements to the press made clear to Iran’s leadership that if they didn’t like it, he’d see to it that Iran pounds sand yet again..

Bottle rockets respond

Tuesday, Iran fired more than a dozen short-range missiles at US military bases in Iraq. No Americans were killed or injured in the failed missile strike. Damage was minimal. Iran pounds sand once again.

US military officials told Fox News “chatter” intercepted from inside Iran tipped off American forces to the impending strike. The subsequent attack’s minimal effect showed that Iran took Trump at his word. They pounded sand.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said his nation’s military action represented “proportionate measures… We do not seek escalation or war…”





Clearly.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 8, 2020

The war that wasn’t

Predictably, pearl-clutching Democrats and their fake-news media pals were wrong once again. Trump’s targeting of Iranian leadership proved a viable deterrent to World War III. That’s because President Trump’s targeting of Gen. Qassem Soleimani sent a chill up the spines of Iran’s ruling clerics. The president’s warning hit home like a drone-fired rocket:

“If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.”

They say that nothing quite focuses the mind like a near-death experience. How often have we read accounts of merciless serial killers begging a judge to spare them the dreaded final perp walk to death row?

The Iranian mass killer Soleimani never got the chance to make a tearful supplication before President Trump punched his ticket. Instead, the general suddenly awoke to his promised 72 hot virgins, warmed as they are by hell’s blistering flames. While Iran pounds sand, Soleimani now pounds sand forever.

Looking over their shoulders

The idea that at any given moment a man with the power of Caesar can end your life – with a simple order given to a powerful military with a global reach – certainly makes the threat of more punishing economic sanctions pale by comparison.





Tuesday’s muted military response by Iran’s ruling serial killers demonstrates how clearly they feel the ice-cold hand of mortality resting on their shoulders. Trump’s hand. The mullahs can pound sand.

Top Image: Map of Iranian missile strike on US bases in Iraq. CBS News screen capture.