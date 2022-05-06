WASHINGTON: An old expression holds, “The first casualty of war is the truth.” However, people are no longer allowed to report anything beyond the mainstream narrative. Independent journalist Eva Bartlett says what she believes is the truth about what the war in Ukraine is truly all about. And it is not aligned with the fanatic support the media and people are giving to Ukraine in their battle against Russia.

Born in Michigan, Eva Karene Bartlett is a 45-year-old Canadian activist, commentator, and blogger who has exposed conspiracies worldwide related to wars between different countries and groups. Unfortunately, she is discredited as a source of misinformation by the west, and she is on a “kill list” in Ukraine.

A new video of an interview of Bartlett by Redacted’s host Clayton Morris alleges that the mainstream media is “propagating a lie” in their news reporting of what the war in Ukraine is all about. She alleges the fundamental mission of Russia is the “De-Nazification of Ukraine.” But Bartlett is not among the mainstream in her beliefs. (What does ‘de-Nazification’ mean? Putin’s justification for Russia’s Ukraine invasion debunked point by point)

So should Bartlett be censored because her beliefs are unpopular?

Bartlett back up her claims by offering the names of journalists who have been kidnapped, tortured, and (in some instances) killed by the Ukrainian Nazis and secret service. Their only crime or wrongdoing was exposing the lies of Ukraine in playing the victims of an aggressor Russia. (‘On the OSCE’s claims of Russian war crimes’ by Eva Bartlett)





Bartlett reports that many Ukrainians welcomed the entry of Russia into Ukraine to rid them of the Nazi regime of Ukraine.

Liberal YouTube has scrubbed videos of streetside welcome gatherings welcoming the Russian troops. However, BitChute and Rumble have them. What YouTube has yet to notice and scrub is they do have videos dating back to 2014 and 2010, where video producers have documented Ukraine as a Nazi-run nation.

All more proof of how censorship of the truth makes absolutely no sense.

2022 video on BitChute by Truth Seekers Worldwide

YouTube is getting better about stopping censorship and allowing the truth to come out about such matters as the Ukraine-Russian war and issues related to Big Pharma and the Covid-19 vaccines. An early April 25 article by Internationalist 360 Eva Bartlett Reports from Mariupol: “Ukraine Forces Used Scorched Earth Tactics” offers a different narrative.

This article is the first evidence of Bartlett’s “Mariupol Report,” where she alleges that the Ukrainian Nazis were the ones committing war crime atrocities on their citizens. Bartlett claims crimes by Ukrainian sources were an attempt to frame the Russian Army. The article contains six YouTube videos of Bartlett’s reporting.

Eva Bartlett has close to 100,000 followers on Twitter.

On her Twitter profile, she says, “I go to the places I write about.”

She has exposed Wikipedia’s misinformation on her as nothing more than a series of lies and slander amounting to more propaganda. When supporters edit her page on Wikipedia, it is immediately changed back to what Bartlett says is false content.

Bartlett is not alone in being silenced.

Journalist and vetted war correspondent Lara Logan offered her thoughts on the war in April. Logan losing her job as a Fox News contributor over her reporting on Fauci and the Covid Epidemic in early April indicates the media-controlled narratives. (Lara Logan ‘Definitely Pushed Out’ at Fox After Fauci Comments).

“I was definitely pushed out,” Logan told The Eric Metaxas Radio Show. “I mean, there is no doubt about that. They don’t want independent thinkers. They don’t want people who follow the facts regardless of the politics.”

However, before she reported on Fauci, she began speaking out against the Russian-Ukraine narrative.

FOX News’ Tucker Carlson recently questioned the wisdom of two nuclear nations willing to go to war at the administration level without the full knowledge and approval of the citizenry.

As early as March, convicted Russian agent Maria Butina told the BBC that she believes Volodymyr Zelensky is “absolutely” a Nazi, even though the Ukrainian president is Jewish, as reported by Newsweek. ( NEWS Maria Butina Says Zelensky a Nazi, Ukrainian Military Attacking Citizens’)

Butina’s accounts in March are similar to Bartlett’s April reporting. Both reports Russia is not shelling Ukraine, but the Ukrainian military was firing on its cities and civilians within its borders. Butina, like Bartlett, told the BBC, “Russian military troops actually are having humanitarian corridors.”

Russia is said to have delivered aid after the Nazis of Ukraine targeted citizens. Either side is not telling us this issue is who are the Nazis in Ukraine. It is hard to believe that the President, or the people fleeing, fighting, or buried in mass graves, are Nazis. Or that there is coordination among five million Ukrainian refugees to promote the narrative that Russia is the aggressor. (In their own words: Refugees flee Ukraine).

“After we reached Poland, I contacted a friend who said we can stay with them until the war is over. Now that I’m here, I use my voice to speak up for the people back home. Ukraine is a peaceful country. For a long time, it was full of peaceful people who never wanted any war. People were happy just living in Ukraine. We simply want to live.” – Victoria, a Ukrainian refugee

Are we to believe the mainstream media, independent media such as Bartlett, or the people fleeing the conflict. More importantly, should we not hear from each?

Both sides of the aisle in Congress need to body-check Joe Biden and our involvement in Ukraine.

Neither you nor I can determine the truth. We hire people to serve in Congress who see “classified” information to determine the truth. What is true is that we have not been given the whole story in this matter. And our Government under Biden is hardly acting in a manner consistent with supporting Ukraine. Our intelligence agencies knew this was coming, particularly after the bungled Afghanistan retreat. A retreat where Biden and his generals gave billions in military equipment not to Poland to fight the impending war between Russia and Ukraine. But to terrorists. Biden failed to create a no-fly zone before the first soldier stepped foot in Ukraine. (Ukraine crisis shows Biden behind the curve again, critics say)

Americans are not in favor of supporting any form of “national socialists” or Nazis. However, Americans disdain any group of people who murder their people to portray a false narrative to others.

Should Americans not be allowed to hear the reports of Bartlett and Logan because it goes against what we are told to believe?

Our news media need to stop doing as they are told by the globalists and their entourage in Washington, D.C.

It is time they get back to their profession and start to report the truth in the news again. The same way they made a course correction for America during the Watergate episode of our history, a course correction is again needed now.

#######

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. He used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter, shadow bans from Instagram, and Fox News comments.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews