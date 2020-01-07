In Washington, politicians are able to snipe and grouse at the same time

CHARLOTTE, NC – It was inevitable… as predictable as Christmas falling on December 25th. That’s the nature of the hypocrisy of American politics and politicians. President Donald Trump takes out a violent Iranian general with an airstrike and the opposition party cries “foul!” President Barack Obama kills Osama bin Laden with relatively similar reactions.

The only reason Obama got a little less heat is due to the notoriety of the target and because the president was a media darling in the glassy eyes of the press.

Regardless of who occupies the White House, the response is always the same, the president doesn’t have the authority to act UNLESS…unless, of course, he represents the party in power. When the party in power makes a move, then that’s different because they always, always, always take the moral high ground.

Yeah, right.





Here’s a solution. Impeach Donald Trump.

Oops. Can’t do that. That’s already on the books…more or less.

There is another option, however. Why not charge the president for the attack that killed Iranian General Qasem Suleimani as being, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “provocative and disproportionate.”

One has to ask if the Democrats as they are now configured care one iota about the safety and security of the American people? Or is their job as politicians the relentless pursuit of power?

And so the dung heap continues to grow in Washington serving to add more bacteria to their abject hatred of one individual.

Let’s forget all the fear-mongering for a moment and take a big dose of reality. The Federalist gets it right:

“Iran needed to learn a hard, swift lesson. For four decades, it has ratcheted global temperatures up and down with a close eye on America’s reaction. Kidnapping, terror, extortion, sabotage, and blockades have all been used since the Islamic Republic’s inception in 1979. On Thursday, the U.S. president made Iran understand what should have always been understood: Orchestrating an attack on a U.S. embassy is a line no country shall cross.”

How quickly we have forgotten how many timid lines Barack Obama drew in the sand?

How many times those lines were crossed and how nothing ever happened. Those idle threats accomplished nothing other than to further embolden Islamic ideologies. And, in an ironic way, convince extremists that their pursuits were justified and endorsed by Allah.

If nothing else, Islamic extremists are pragmatic. The one thing they do respect is strength.

Remember when Ronald Reagan devastated Iran’s navy after they attacked a U.S. warship? The little bullies who thought they could intimidate Reagan quickly backed down because they knew they were no match in a strength-for-strength conflict.

Donald Trump has the same Reaganesque mindset.

Ask Democrats if the name Neville Chamberlain rings a bell the next time you see them grousing about a leader who is actually willing to lead and to accept the responsibilities of his actions.

Stability in the Middle East is either an oxymoron or a relative term. There are only periods when there is less hostility than at other times.





Trump warned Iran that there would be consequences in the aftermath of a drone strike on oil fields in Saudi Arabia followed by other attacks on tankers. When an American embassy became the target, the president kept his promise. The line was drawn, Iran crossed that line and, unlike Barack Obama, Donald Trump retaliated.

The red telephone rang in the middle of the night, only this time Iran took the hit rather than watching four Americans die in a place called Benghazi because the president and his secretary of state couldn’t respond quickly enough.

Only time will tell what happens in the future of the on-going tribal bloodbath of the Middle East.

War is a stupid, mindless and brutal way to settle disputes, but it’s better to operate from a position of strength than to die from one of weakness.

No American wants another war. There are already too many military cemeteries in the world now.

That said, if the 2020 crop of Democrats in Washington today had been in charge of D-Day, we just might all be speaking German as our native language.

The debate will continue with its never-ending political sniping which also, by the way, accomplishes nothing.

Only one thing is certain, when the next Democrat president makes a unilateral move like Donald Trump just did, it will be Republicans who will claim the president has no authority.

It’s inevitable.

*************

About the Author:

Bob Taylor is a veteran writer who has traveled throughout the world. Taylor is an award-winning television producer/reporter/anchor before focusing on writing about international events, people and cultures around the globe.

He is the founder of The Magellan Travel Club (www.MagellanTravelClub.com)

His goal is to visit 100 countries or more during his lifetime.

Read more of Travels with Peabod and Bob Taylor at Communities Digital News

Read more of Bob’s journeys with ALS and his travels around the world

Editors Note: Support Bob’s GoFundMe to give him a hand up

Follow Bob on Twitter – Facebook

Image:

Grouse by David Brislance for Lake Superior Magazine

Common Snipe courtesy of Alaska.Org