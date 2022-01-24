In liberals woke America, there is no safe space for women

WASHINGTON. It’s not easy being a woman these days. The is no safe place for women in this woke world. And, not surprisingly, men are to blame. To be more precise, men that identify as women. Lia Thomas, the transwoman swimmer for Penn State, is breaking female records in the 200-yard freestyle. But with political correctness being a mightier misogynistic oppressor than toxic masculinity, Thomas’s teammates stew in silence.

It’s enough to get triggered biological females seeking a safe space. And wouldn’t you know, there’s an app for that.

The folks at Giggle say their app is “Made for Women by Women” that allows them to…

“… find accommodation and roommates, connect privately to discuss your most intimate thoughts – all with mutual consent – and without unwanted interruptions and misogynistic abuse.”

And exactly how do they exclude misogynistic males from accessing the app? AI (artificial intelligence), that’s how. Giggle’s programmers tweaked facial recognition software to identify cardinal points they believe are specific to women. The company claims the app is up to 95 percent accurate. In this way, AI prevents voyeuristic male mugs from using the app.





And like the commotion that quickly followed comedian Dave Chappelle’s last Netflix comedy special, this got members of the trans community up in arms.

MSN Money reports that when a trans woman in Florida downloaded the app, she “was never able to get it to work.”

She claimed the app specifically sought out euro-centric features, excluding Black women.

But a transwoman reviewing the app on the Google Play website claims to have gotten the program to work – sort of,

“I’ll be honest. I got this app because the creator is a TERF and I wanted to trash it with my transness. However, I’m also here to tell you that the app just sucks overall. It is buggy…”

For the uninitiated, a TERF is a feminist that excludes the rights of transgender women. And that means “hear me roar” feminists may as well be from Mexico.

So implies Gabriela Ramos, chief of staff for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to Ramos, as measured by the globe’s wage gap, Mexican women trail their male counterparts in financial compensation by 30 percent.

And who does Ramos blame for this lingering example of economic sexism south of the Rio Grande?

She told El Heraldo de México,

“When the discrimination comes from your brain, it’s really complicated, and even more so if it passes down from generation to generation, and it’s us women who are transmitting these cultural norms.”

Well, it seems the only way to stop strict TERF female transmission of feminist-approved, new female roles is an equally rigid re-education of fertile biological women – by biological men who identify as women.

And, ladies, you better be as quiet and submissive to the new social curriculum as swimmer Lia Thomas’s fidgety and awkwardly smiling teammates.

Hell hath no fury…

