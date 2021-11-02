In 2021 Virginia elections, it’s ballots over ‘mostly peaceful protests.’ THIS time…

WASHINGTON – Everyone with a properly functioning brain now knows that America’s self-appointed ruling class increasingly rig America’s elections. Both nationally and locally. But rest assured. There’s still value in voting anyway. Why? Votes cast legally and counted illegally are more evidence—against today’s legion of election thieves who have to steal harder in each successive election to claim a win. But regardless of their party, these virtually career thieves have already blown their cover, courtesy of the 2020 national election and its ongoing aftermath. Up to now, Virginia elections have generally maintained the tradition of favoring ballots over “mostly peaceful demonstrations.”

But depending on how trustworthy the Commonwealth’s upcoming state elections prove to be, there might be a price to pay for adding another corrupt voter tally to the lengthening list of electoral contests routinely undermining our democratic republic.

In the upcoming 2021 Virginia elections, voters remain on high alert

Patriot election observers are all on high alert. Patriot lawyers are fighting for us in the courts. Alternate media and digital citizen journalists are proliferating like mice. They are gradually overcoming MSM dinosaurs, ever faster and more accurate than the lumbering, cold-blooded steps they elude.

That said, the entire nation continue to endure what’s probably the slowest anti-democratic Revolution that’s not of the people and by the people in the history of the world. But vigilant voters can also see it is also the most methodical and thorough. Everything is slowly, reluctantly being revealed. Even the notorious Dr. Fauci’s shocking but funded animal abuse. It may be slow going, but if you check daily, you won’t miss a single detail as the evil unfolds in horrifying detail. In fact, its progression is almost stately.





This year’s Virginia elections focus on two major counties across the river from The Swamp: Fairfax and, of course, Loudoun

I live in Fairfax County. As an American citizen, my fellow citizens and understand we face another potentially fraudulent election on November 2. Fairfax County election officials are already warning us that counting the votes could take until Friday.

“Scott O. Konopasek, the radical partisan director of elections for the most populated county in Virginia, recently told mainstream media outlets that the Virginia governor’s race may not be decided on election day.

“It appears Democrats are up to their old tricks again.

“…Konopasek said “‘it’s a possibility that we will we have to wait until Friday’ to know the winner of the gubernatorial election, as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin continues to surge in the polls amid a series of scandals plaguing Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign.

Remember 2020?

“As The Gateway Pundit reported back in February of this year, the election results in Virginia’s Fairfax County were very suspect late election night.

“There were five ballot drops each with over 300,000 votes for Biden in and out like a yoyo which ended up being 73% of the County’s votes for Biden.”

Right. In one of America’s wealthiest, most sophisticated and computer literate counties no less. After Election 2020, we all should know why the county might need “more time” to count all those votes.

In 2021’s Virginia elections…

Many skeptical voters in 2021’s Virginia elections statewide, have, like this writer, chosen to wait until Tuesday, November 2 to cast our ballots. But, like Virginians who’ve already voted — properly and legally we hope — we Virginians still have a choice. We can cast ballots and unquestioningly accept the “legality” of the outcome. Or we can get active, like Antifa thugs if the outcome doesn’t reflect our standards for assessing a fair vote. I have considered my options and am well aware of the consequences of either action.

I can cast a likely at-risk ballot that could be compromised in any number of ways that have already been detailed since November 2020. Or I could simply turn to violence, investing a little (or a lot) of mental effort in justifying the truth of my efforts vs. the methods used to create the media and establishment version of the truth. The latter of which I would have to define as the removal of my personal power. Which, in turn, would infuriate me to the point where I’m driven to restore myself by any means available. In other words, Big Drama = Truth?

Nah.

Reason vs. Feelings

For this election I’ll rely on reason. True, I may be sending my vote down a rabbit hole. (Or perhaps I’ll arrive at the polls to find that someone has already cast my vote.) But I trust that the truth is being tracked just as carefully and systematically as the lies are. At least by today’s intrepid citizen journalists.

Even so, somebody in that rabbit hole is collecting every detail. In fact, I believe that the rabbit hole is known to some as a collection box, not a memory hole. Remember, Lewis Carroll not only wrote about Alice; he was also a mathematical genius. Today, Space Force and its allies have a legion of Cheshire cats on active duty. The nature of this Revolution allows us the luxury—and relief—of indulging in metaphor. Lewis Carroll might very well approve.

We know the totalitarian mindset, and we should know what to do about it

Nevertheless, I decided to save my sound and fury for the end game if needed. I want stand ready for any ugliness arising from any willful replacement of God-given human rights and freedoms with the current historical repressions concocted by new inventors. I.e., the same-old Marxist-style propaganda of far left megalomaniacs just buffed up with new tools.

Stalin, Hitler, Soros, Schwab. (Not Charles.) These guys are no different from Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Alexander (“the Great”), and all the other power-hungry lunatics on every level of authority. And to emphasize the obvious, today’s power-hungry lunatics have to include Virginia’s various CRT-obsessed school boards. Their unvarnished hubris – particularly the snarling leftists in charge of the school board in next-door Loudoun County – confuses leadership with service. Service being the reason why they were elected by their employers in the first place.

But ignoring their responsibility as public servants, they choose instead to excel, like the totalitarians they are, in actively telling trusting (and occasionally unwitting) people what to do. And who’s in charge. In no uncertain terms.

…and about those Virginia elections…

In response to all this, on Tuesday, November 2, I’ll vote Republican. And I’ll also vote against any expenditure of public funds for my county’s failing, unworthy school systems. Because the wrong people are spending my money. And they’re spending it the wrong way. We expect public school funding to go toward our childrens’ education. Not toward their indoctrination in Marxist class warfare and active racial hatred.

