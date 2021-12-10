Illinois’ Jonathan Carroll, Democrat proposes to bill the Unvaxxed

BUFFALO GROVE (IL): You can always count on Democrats to develop the most unconstitutional and moronic ideas for laws in the United States of America. They don’t know how to do any critical thought, much less Constitutional research. Take, for example, Illinois State Representative Jonathan Carroll’s bill proposing unvaccinated Illinoisans would have to pay for their health care expenses if they contract Covid-19.

The representative filed HB 4259 on Monday in the Illinois House.

“This is becoming a disease now of the unvaccinated,” Carroll says.

One of the first cases of the Omicron variant contracted in Illinois was contracted by a Chicago man who was both vaccinated and had his first booster (fully vaccinated). Reports are he is doing well, toughing out the episode at home in self-quarantine.

In July, the Chicago Tribune reported Illinois State data confirmed 518 Illinois residents have been hospitalized with Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated in the first half of 2021. What Dr. Fauxi calls "breakthrough cases" the rest of us call "vaccines don't work" cases.





Should Carroll’s bill (HB 4259) see the light of day in Springfield, it is likely to face legal challenges and political pushback, ending his nonsense. He reported to the press his bill came to mind as he has “been following the science and … trying to do the right thing” and respond to those who are “choosing not to get vaccinated, who can, for whatever they choose.”

“I think it’s time that we say ‘You choose not to get vaccinated, then you’re also going to assume the risk that if you do catch COVID, and you get sick, the responsibility is on you,'” Carroll said.

Not addressed is will health care benefits be withheld from the obese if they get sick with Diabetes II? Or the smoker who has lung cancer, despite quitting decades ago? How about the drug addict who overdoses? Do we leave them on the street to die? They assumed the “risk.”

Carroll’s legislation would amend the state’s insurance code such that

“A person who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and chooses not to be vaccinated shall pay for health care expenses out-of-pocket if the person becomes hospitalized because of COVID-19 symptoms.“

Should it pass and go into effect, his update would affect individual health or accident insurance policies issued or renewed on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

Carroll’s basis for the bill is patently false.

A significant number of the fully vaccinated are now showing up in Illinois hospitals. But, unfortunately, while some argue that the vaccines only minimize the impact of the pandemic, the vaccinated are also dying.

Another thing Democrats are conveniently not addressing is the increasingly large number of vaccine injured.

Depending on the experts you listen to, between 6,000 and 60,000 vaccinated Americans alone are sick.

Yet, the drug companies want to keep a lid on such information for 80 years even though they have immunity from product liability by the last Congress.

Carroll argues,

“If someone obviously can’t have a vaccine for health reasons, that’s a completely different conversation. But if you’re an able-bodied person able to get this vaccine and you’re choosing not to, then you’re putting us all at risk, and we’re seeing this as the variants continue to spread.”

“We’ve tried everything we can do to educate the public on the vaccine. Again, the vaccine is working, and people are, for whatever reason, choosing not to get it. Now it’s to a point where … it shouldn’t be the responsibility of those of us that are,” Carroll says.

Passage of the bill would require overcoming legal and political hurdles relative to both Illinois law and constitutionality. And under federal law, insurance plans, such as those offered through the Affordable Care Act’s “Marketplace,” cover treatment of preexisting medical conditions and aren’t allowed to terminate coverage for changes in a person’s health status. This includes the diagnosis or treatment of Covid-19, according to healthcare.gov.

Carroll’s typical flippant unhinged Democrat response was,

“There are legal challenges to every bill.”

It makes one wonder how much money Democrats cause America to piss away in our court systems fully knowing the laws they propose are unconstitutional, illegal, or both?

One of the many doubtful things Carroll said was some of his House colleagues are “very supportive” of the legislation. However, he also says Monday’s bill is a “starting point — we’ll see where the conversations go.”

Many people in Illinois are not taking the “shot” and do not believe vaccination numbers quoted by the government or news media.

Illinois Facts website reported that as of early December:

“In Illinois, 8,760,457 people or 69% of the state has received at least one dose. Overall, 7,805,286 people or 61% of Illinois’s population has received the original vaccination and at least one booster.”

Illinois, like the rest of the nation, suffers from media misdirection.

News media often reports how full hospitals are becoming with Covid-19 patients. However, hospital workers contradict that news in private settings. This is happening nationally. (OPINION: No, our hospitals are not overcrowded with COVID patients)

Indeed hospital workers have reported how they wish Anthony Fauci and Joe Biden would just shut up about Covid-19. So many people are dying from heart and cancer illnesses as they avoid medical care for fear of contracting Covid-19 being around hospitals!

It is a national fact that many Americans are putting off elective surgeries until the threat of the pandemic has passed.

Experts have long stated that none of the Covid-19 vaccines are 100% effective. However, they report the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 94% and 95% effective, respectively, in preventing Covid-19 during clinical trials. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be 66% effective.

These trial results are now suspect since there is a lack of peer review in the entire process from development to deployment in the mRNA gene modification experimental drugs posing as vaccines.

Another problem with the blue state of Illinois remaining under strict Covid-19 pandemic guidelines is that Governor J.B. Pritzker has economic interests in the pandemic.

Pritzker’s private capital venture firm is interested in PathGroup, an anatomic, clinical, and molecular pathology company. Also, in Cue Health, a health care technology company. Both companies announced in 2020 the development of tests or plans to develop tests to detect Covid-19. About the same time, Pritzker’s administration pushed to expand testing in Illinois as part of the state’s phased reopening plan.

Republicans in Illinois have cried foul Pritzker is financially benefiting from the pandemic following reports that his family’s investment firm has a stake in these two companies doing tests for the contagion. Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider said to Fox News that the Pritzker Group – “controls the companies that are making millions off the pandemic” and called on the Illinois Democrat to divest any interest he had with the firm.

“Let’s be clear – Governor Pritzker and his family are clearly profiting off the COVID-19 crisis, and it’s appalling,” Schneider said. “The Pritzker Group controls the companies that are making millions off the pandemic, and the Governor stands to make huge profits.”

There has also been a persistent rumor in Illinois that J.B. Pritzker’s wife, Mary Kathryn Muenster, holds significant stock in Pfizer, but CDN has been unable to confirm this.

