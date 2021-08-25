HUMOR: Shots on the US House for everyone – from football to refugees

TEXAS: Will Americans stranded in Afghanistan be allowed to return to the United States if they haven’t been vaccinated? After all, if college and pro football are requiring it for “fans,” then unimportant taxpayers overseas on a Taliban vacation dang sure need to “take one for the team.” After all, universities and pro football teams are the mental magic of our society.

It should be easy to determine who is cleared in Afghanistan and who isn’t since Jan Psaki has instant communication “via” phone, text, or email with everybody over yonder in poppy and sand land. And we know that that is true since surely, she wouldn’t lie.

Why the White House bunch would tell us the truth even if they had chopped down a cherry tree.

If they have not had their shots, it would be easy for the Taliban to administer them since they have been given by Biden et al (Milley, Austin,) $85 billion in American prizes and gratis. Surely there are some vaccine miracle drugs in the loot. And those Taliban guys could administer shots safely since they come with their own masks.

Of course, special attention would be necessary for the babies who are chunked over the razor wire. Those little rascals don’t have masks. And at the high risk of a newborn getting the damnation of the Wuhan Monster and passing it on, then we can’t let them get out of the government reach.





In any event, Hunter Biden could be a special envoy– if he’s sober.

With his wisdom and worldly experience, especially with drugs, he could round up some mystic medicine somewhere.

There’s probably a chance he’s on the Taliban payroll since he is on so many. And even if he isn’t he could get some of his Chinese buddies to hand over some. Hell, they probably have the cures since they gave the world the disease in the first place out of their bat cave, or whatever. So, Hunter could take charge right away.

The real problem is what happens (and well may) if those Americans can’t leave. And don’t bet the problem won’t come up. After all, how many people ever thought a worn-out demented old man and high-dollar courtesan would be President and Vice President, respectively.

Once, the Commander-in-Chief of the military and the other a step away (don’t break a heel, honey) from the Oval Office, Kamala gets the keys. Eat your heart out Hillary. Kamala will just be doing a role reversal ala Bill. Or maybe the DNC will have her choose Hillary as V.P. Clinton is already meddling behind the scenes. (Hillary Clinton, Not Joe Biden, Is Speaking to Foreign Leaders about Afghanistan)

Or that a couple of hacks and cowardly officers from the former proud ranks of the U.S, Army would be Chief of Staff and Defense Secretary.

Or that Hunter Biden wouldn’t be in jail by now.

God bless those Americans in Afghanistan.

They have a big and dangerous hill to climb. And it ain’t because of some overblown disease foolishness.

And be sure you have your shots, Hunter….no, no… the Covid ones.Shots, Covid, Vaccinations, Democrats, Clinton, Humor