How Google’s Big Tech crosses “The Creepy Line” now on Amazon Prime

WASHINGTON. “Don’t be evil” is the company motto. And the company in question is the search engine giant, Google. The 2018 documentary “The Creepy Line,” streaming on Amazon Prime, is worth a second look as Big Tech giants intensify their efforts to censor, de-platform, bury the unfavored and inconvenient at the bottom of search results, and influence election outcomes.

The documentary, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, takes its title from a statement made by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at a question-and-answer event at the 2010 Washington Ideas Forum:

“There is what I call the creepy line. And the Google policy about a lot of these things [invasion of privacy] is to get right up to the creepy line but not to cross it. I would argue that in planting things in your brain is beyond the creepy line… at least for the moment.”

Google’s motto presents the fallacy that given immense power, human beings won’t abuse it. And like Greek philosopher Diogenes, the gullible hold up lanterns and search the faces of corporate and political elites in the vain search for an honest man.

The documentary’s co-writer Peter Schweizer (author of “Clinton Cash” and “Red Handed”) says of Google’s motto:





“What’s so interesting about this term that they were not going to be evil is they never defined what evil was. And they never gave us a sense of what it meant. But people latched on to it and sort of adopted it and trusted it because, of course, nobody wants to be associated with an evil company. So, people gave the term ‘evil’ their own meaning.”

Adolf Hitler’s favorite philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, wrote in “Thus Spoke Zarathustra,”

“What is good and evil no one knows yet, unless it be he who creates. He, however, creates man’s goals and gives the earth its meaning and its future. That anything at all is good and evil – that is his creation.”

In other words, the meaning of good and evil in Nietzsche’s Godless worldview is all in the perception of the new secular creator, be he Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, or Joseph Stalin. “Creators” with the means to impose readjusted moral values on their fellow beings.

In the documentary, Big Tech critic and computer scientist Jaron Lanier notes how Google quickly changed from a tool for gathering information to a tool for remaking society:

“It was always kind of a generous thing. We’re [Google] going to give you these great tools. We’re going to give you these things that you can use. And then Google was saying, no, actually, we’re going to keep your data and we’re going to organize society. We know how to improve and optimize the world.”

And Lanier is familiar with this kind of authoritarian mindset. His mother was interned in a Nazi concentration camp during World War II.

You see, not everyone may fit in the secular creator’s brave, new, optimized world.

Meanwhile, Big Tech’s reorganizing of society reaches beyond using a customer’s private information to send advertising their way based on search history and “private” email communications.

As Peter Schweizer notes,

“This information essentially are building blocks. They’re constructing a profile of you. And that profile is real, it’s detailed, it’s granular, and it never goes away… what’s so troubling about Google and Facebook is you don’t know what you don’t know. And while the Internet provides a lot of openness, in the sense that you have access to all this information, the fact of the matter is you have basically two gatekeepers: Facebook and Google, which control what we have access to.”

Dr. William Doyle, principal researcher at the Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute, had his own run-in with Google after a 2013 interview with the Washington Post. It was for their story headlined, “Could Google tilt a close election?”

The article cites Epstein as “testing the impact of a fictitious search engine… that manipulated search rankings, giving an edge to a favored political candidate by pushing up flattering links and pushing down unflattering ones,” said the Post.

According to Doyle,

“They have a tool far more powerful than an endorsement or a donation to affect the outcome [of an election]. You have a tool for shaping government… it’s a huge effect that’s basically undetectable.”

The very next day, Epstein was denied access to Google’s search engine despite using multiple Internet browsers.

Writing in The American Conservative last December, Doyle observed,

“What happened in 2020 [the presidential election] involved a highly coordinated and privately funded ‘shadow campaign’ for Joe Biden that took place within the formal structure of the election system itself. Through the injection of over $419 million of [Facebook CEO] Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s money, laundered through the Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), the professional left presided over a targeted, historically unprecedented takeover of government election offices by nominally nonpartisan, but demonstrably ideological, nonprofit organizations and activists in key areas of swing states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.”

As Peter Schweizer notes in the documentary,

“These companies want to present themselves as only interested in in the bottom line. Only interested in serving customers. But when you look at the pattern of behavior, you look at the censorship and the manipulation, and the one-sided nature of it, and you could only come to the conclusion that these companies have a far deeper agenda than they want to let on.”

And that agenda can be summed up in one word: evil.

“The Creepy Line” is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.

