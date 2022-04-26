How Entrust Covid Vaccine Passports are connected to Nazism

AUSTIN: Polly Tommey is making the rounds of the Internet. She skillfully connects the dots between the coercion to get the world to adopt an International Covid vaccine identification card and those behind it. The backdoor method calls for individual corporations to require you to carry a card, so governments don’t have to.

In other words, if you want to fly on ABC airline, you have to have a vaccine passport. Likewise, if you’re working for the XYZ company, you have to have a vaccine passport.

Despite that, government data from blood drawn for medical purposes found antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 in nearly 60% of people, up from one-third just three months earlier. According to the CDN, for adults under 50, 37% had antibodies in December, compared to 64% in February. For those aged 50-64, antibody presence rose from 29% to 50%. In adults 65-and-older it climbed from 19% to 33%.

The antibody rate rose from about 45% to 75% in children.





Despite knowing that Mother Nature – our natural immunity has fought back against the Covid-19 pandemic, elitists are still pushing for people to be forced to carry papers. Or, possibly wearing a blue star on their lapel?

Tommey is burr Covid-19 pandemic and related vaccines narrative.

The director of programming for CHD-TV Tommey is also the mother of Billy, whose vaccine injury story is prominently featured in the documentary :Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe.” Tommey moved to the Austin area from London, England. She became the founder of the Autism Center, a place to care for autistic children and adults after their family is gone.

Tommey is a film producer best known for the 2015 film “Who Killed Alex Spourdalkis?” as well as “Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe” and “Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth” of 2016. She is also a book author and the founding editor-in-chief of the world’s preeminent autism magazine, “The Autism File.”

Tommey is a co-founder of the Autism Media Channel.

She is an outspoken autism advocate and founder of the Autism Trust of the UK and U.S. Tommey has appeared in print and media worldwide. She has gone head-to-head with top political leaders, presenting her position by telling the truth about vaccine injuries. Tommey’s mission over the last 20 years has been to warn parents of the documented side effects of vaccines censored from mainstream media channels.

One of her most recent videos exposes what is going on with the coercion behind Covid vaccine passports and demonstrates why the whole world needs to stand up against this draconian tyranny and try those behind it in “Crimes Against Humanity.”

Tommey does a deep dive in this video into the background of the Entrust Corporation and their former identity as Entrust Datacard going back to 1987.

It is via DataCard where the Quandt family came into the picture when in 2013, they bought Entrust.

What will get many ears and eyes open is when Tommey, early on in her video, gives a partial list of Entrust’s client list as of 2009:

The Canadian Federal Government, including the Department of National Defense

More than 2,000 organizations in 60 countries

JP Morgan, City Bank, and RBC

But in a 2003 archived appendix, Tommey found on the Internet the following Entrust client list:

The U.S. Departments of State, Energy, and Justice

State of Illinois

NASA

J.P. Morgan Chase

The U.S. Coast Guard

The U.K. and U.S. Postal Services

Lloyds TSB

Merrill Lynch

Part of what Tommey asserts is the correlation between the Gunther and Herbert Quandt families, their past Nazi connections, and their Entrust company of today.

She proves that the Quandt family got permission from the Nazis to require people to work in their factories without pay, essentially making them slave labor by being deemed essential for war production. The Quandt family company was Bavarian Motor Werks (BMW). And for those who may think Polly Tommey is just another crazy conspiracy theorist, read the BMW apology. (“BMW admits ‘regret’ over using Nazi slave labor during WWII.”

Tommey says,

“This is a bonafide case of people have profited from the crimes of the Nazi regime, Crimes Against Humanity. And they still have all their money. They’re still running around making money, talking to the press, and holding their head up high. And, worse than that, they are the family who owns the firm who just signed a contract to track you, trace you, and give you digital permissions on where you can and cannot go based on your vaccine status. I mean, IT’S MIND BLOWING that this can happen, and here we are.”

She goes on to say, “You know what we always say? ‘Imagine if the Nazis had the technology we have today?’ Well, guess what, they do!”

Entrust allegedly develops public key infrastructure (PKI) and secure socket layer (SSL) technology for encrypting and transmitting documents in electronic digital format over the Internet, also dealing with risk-based authentication, fraud detection, and certification for financial service companies. With a history of performance, it is easy to see how vaccine passports would be an easy transition for this company.

Still, past customers should not be assumed to be advocates of vaccine passports as they were most probably contracting Entrust to deal with security issues prior to the pandemic.

Tommey concludes her very poignant video by stating,

“So basically, we are living in the continuation of the systems that were put in place during World War II. Whether you want to look at it as the Soviet tyranny or the Nazi tyranny… I mean in this case, it’s the direct descendants of the Nazis. I mean, I am talking Susanne Klatten (Susanne Hanna Ursula Klatten German billionaire $23.4 richest woman in Germany) there is the daughter of Herbert Quandt who oversaw the actual Nazi factories. That’s how close this is. Have you ever heard of any of this? Screen cuts away to graphic at the top of this article. Will the press tell you anything at all about the background of Entrust, the company which just signed the contract with the digital vaccine passports in the U.K.? Will they tell you or not? Probably not, and guess why? Because the Quandt’s made a pretty good move way back when… Johanna Quandt, she set up a foundation, and you know what it does? It supports young people training to become business journalists, and they award a prize each year. The prize is 50,000 Euros (about $54.5k the U.S.), so it’s quite a bit, and they don’t just give out one prize per year. They give out several.”

Tommey then offers a link that shows four such 2020 prizes:

She wraps up her presentation by stating,

“Why are we talking about all of this again? Oh right. This is the family that wants to digitally enslave you. The prison without walls. The digital gulag on your cell phone. Why did they call it a ‘cell phone’, in the first place? Does anybody know? I honestly don’t. Because at this point what I think about that word is all I can think about is prison cells. Entrust just acquired another corporation here, WorldReach Software. WorldReach Software is another Canadian company. Look what it says here (showing website screen), ‘With the WorldReach acquisition, Entrust can help these other organizations reshape government…’

That’s what they’re after. They want to be the government.

They’ve built a slave system. A totalitarian tyranny once already, and we thought we had defeated it. That is, we regular votes thought we had defeated it. All the industrialists and globalists, from all around the world, the world government types… They knew that everything really survived, and they just went underground until the technology advanced to the point where they could spring it all back out on us once again. And that is what they have done, I believe.”

One comes away from this video feeling kind of sick to their stomach. People of the world will not tolerate this infringement on their lives. All of which will lead to civil unrest followed by open warfare.

#######

