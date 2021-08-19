How Biden’s DoD is leaving Americans behind enemy lines in Kabul

SAN DIEGO: Today the Defense Dept. and State Dept. confirmed that some 15,000 remaining American citizens inside/outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan are at the mercy of the Taliban.

In addition, thousands of British and other allies citizens are caught in the chaos.

The Taliban are the ones leveraging their release as they “negotiate” evacuations with U.S. officials, in a position to set the terms. Reports say they have the airport surrounded not letting anyone leave or go. (Taliban Official Announces Group Will Rule Afghanistan with Sharia Law and ‘No Democratic System’)

It’s not clear what U.S. troops deployed there are positioned to do.





An Afghan child was kept warm by a US Air Force uniform during an evacuation flight from Kabul. Airlift operations were slated to ramp up Tuesday – but have they?

“The U.S. is ramping up its airlift for Americans and Afghans fleeing the Taliban and will be able to evacuate 5,000 to 9,000 people per day,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said Tuesday.

Whitehouse National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a press briefing Tuesday, “the Taliban informed us they are prepared to provide safe passage of civilians to the airport.”

We’re told so far they have except for the beatings, whipping, and using gunfire on crowds near the airport.

NEW, video of the North Gate at #hkia via colleague @alanacbs from Americans trying to access the airport. pic.twitter.com/VX3WjHUZ1H — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) August 18, 2021

The promises of bloodthirsty barbarians.

“Even as Afghanistan’s resurgent Taliban pledged to respect “women’s rights” in a propaganda blitz Tuesday, fighters from the group shot and killed a woman in Takhar province after she went out in public without a burqa,” reports Fox News.

Moderate barbarians – interesting concept. Women are running scared; others are joining the fight. (Taliban claims it’ll be more moderate, but killings continue in Afghanistan)

Times of India reported the Taliban have captured one of the few female Afghan governors. Salima Mazari, 40. Mazari is the governor of the Charkint district in northern Afghanistan, which has a population of more than 30,000 people. She has been recruiting and training anti-Taliban militants to fight against the insurgents since 2019, according to The Guardian.

What sets Mazari apart from others is her ability to fight for her people,

“Sometimes I’m in the office in Charkint, and other times I have to pick up a gun and join the battle,” she says.

How come Biden and his military advisors trust the Taliban?

We’ve seen 20 years of no promises other than hate, violence, and abuse to women and children. What will they do to our Afghan allies who have helped us fight them? So far, no word on safe passage for our Afghan allies, including interpreters who we owe to protect.

This morning during a press briefing, Biden saying that even with the Taliban in power in Afghanistan, he sees a greater threat from outposts of al-Qaida and its affiliated groups. Biden saying Syria and East Africa is where the Islamic State group poses a “significantly greater threat” than in Afghanistan. Furthermore, that ISIS has “metastasized.”

He said while the U.S. doesn’t have a sizable military presence in a place like Syria, it does have an “over the horizon capability to take them out.”

That it was no longer “rational” to continue to focus U.S. military power there.

“We should be focusing on where the threat is the greatest,” Biden said in an interview that aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday.

“And the idea we can continue to spend a trillion dollars, and have tens of thousands of American forces in Afghanistan, when we have North Africa and Western Africa — the idea we can do that and ignore those looming problems, growing problems, is not rational.”

A National Review headline today reads, Secretary of Defense: ‘I Don’t Have the Capability’ to Escort Stranded Americans to Kabul Airport.

“I don’t have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul,” explained Defense Secretary Austin. Why is one of the world’s top military powers incapable of going in and getting our people out?

Contingency is always part of military strategy. While the DoD focused on extremists in our military – they dropped the global ball on real enemies. Those enemies now picking up that ball and running with it. Intelligence agencies warned over the summer of the collapse of the Afghan military and government into Taliban hands.

“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this [Afghan] army and this [Afghan] government in 11 days.” – General Milley

Why was Milley’s blindfold on?

The Taliban easily took Jalalabad Aug 15, because the governor surrendered in order to save civilian lives. This effectively cut off Kabul, leaving the country’s only urban area under government control.

At that point, the Taliban forces had under their ammo belts, 26 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals.

A day previous, August 14,

Taliban fighters took Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan’s fourth-largest, heavily defended city. The offensive essentially gave them all of northern Afghanistan.

“Abas Ebrahimzada, a lawmaker from the Balkh province where the city is located, said the national army surrendered first, which prompted pro-government militias and other forces to lose morale and give up in the face of a Taliban onslaught launched earlier Saturday,” France 24 reports August 14.

“Ebrahimzada said Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ata Mohammad Noor, former warlords who command thousands of fighters, had fled the province and their whereabouts were unknown.”

The same day,

The Taliban captured all of Logar province south of Kabul, said Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province.

“President Ashraf Ghani delivered a televised speech, his first public appearance since the recent Taliban gains. He vowed not to give up the “achievements” of the 20 years since the U.S. toppled the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks,” says France 24.

After Jalalabad, there was a high probability of fighting inside Kabul. Both Biden and Milley failed to mobilize and get Americans out fast. Instead, the U.S. continued peace talks in Qatar. As the Taliban offensive racked up victories, with no interest in concessions…or peace.

Now ousted Ghani hides in the United Arab Emirates with millions in cash.

According to MSN today, the Afghanistan Embassy in Tajikistan urged Interpol to arrest former President Ghani over allegedly stealing public funds. He denies it.

No worries though because Biden intends to keep 3.6 billion of taxpayer money in the budget for Afghanistan for 2022. All to help fund the Taliban terror regime.

A regime that opens on protestors waving an Afghan national flag, causing fatalities. Go in about 12 seconds and watch the rip-your-heart-out despair of local Afghan citizens.

#Taliban open fire to disperse the protestors in Jalalabad city of #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/7UdRp9vbM0 — Wajahat Kazmi 🏴 (@KazmiWajahat) August 18, 2021

Biden knew and so did the DoD.

“Republican Senator Ben Sasse suggested that administration officials were dismissive of his concerns about withdrawal during Intel committee briefings,” reports National Review.

“The business of intelligence is not to say you know on Aug. 15 the Afghan government’s going to fall,” Timothy S. Bergreen, a former staff director for the House Intelligence Committee, told the Times. “But what everybody knew is that without the stiffening of the international forces and specifically our forces, the Afghans were incapable of defending or governing themselves.”

For now, it’s talking to the Taliban commanders in charge. Defense Secretary Austin added the U.S. is prepared for a military response if asked by Biden. Biden only seems concerned with defending his agonizing withdrawal debacle. Leading to abandoning Americans and our allies as well as the Afghan people. (‘I stand squarely behind my decision’: Biden defends handling of Afghanistan as Taliban forces seize Kabul)

“Mr. Biden said the city would never look like the fall of Saigon, but it is worse than that because this time the whole world is watching the humiliation of America in real-time on TV,” says Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Will the Taliban risk combat with American forces?

According to Sean Hannity, the U.S. military response against the Taliban could lead to the assassinations of Americans.

It’s a dereliction of duty that neither Biden nor Kamala Harris are answering any questions about this crisis of their creation. Signaling to China and Russia no one with any backbone is in charge of America. Unless it is the War Hawk, Hillary Clinton.

Canada’s Justin Trudeau Calls Hillary Clinton for Help with Afghanistan states

“President of the United States Joe Biden has disappeared and refused to have any contact with world leaders about Afghanistan so, evidently, the task of talking to foreign heads of state has been subcontracted out to non-Administration operatives such as Hillary Clinton.”

Yesterday, the White House said that Joe Biden has not taken any calls with world leaders in regards to Afghanistan. Justin Trudeau stated that he spoke with Hillary Clinton yesterday about Afghanistan. What is going on? Why is the US President not taking calls but Hillary is? pic.twitter.com/nFn4t97M2K — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) August 18, 2021

Just look at the pictures. When mothers start handing their babies to be evacuated over the fence to people inside the wire at the Kabul airport, you know things are bad

“How does this happen? This is the United States,” asks Hannity with an elevated strain in his voice.

People are passing infants to the front of the crowd outside of the Kabul airport in the hopes that they’ll be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/iyJdfTnhgC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 18, 2021

###

About the Author:

Senior Staff Writer for CommDigiNews, Jeanne McKinney is an award-winning writer whose focus and passion is our United States active-duty military members and military news. Her Patriot Profiles offer an inside look at the amazing active-duty men and women in all Armed Services, including U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

Follow her on

Twitter

Facebook

Parler

MeWe

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler