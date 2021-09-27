House passes Red Flag Law – When it comes to DC, who can you trust?

WASHINGTON: Last week the 117th United States House of Representatives quietly passed a Red Flag Law as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of 2021 which funds our military. Red Flag laws make gun confiscation of legal gun owners easier by police confiscation after a hearing before a judge. Basically, if a friend, neighbor or relative thinks you are too unstable to have guns, your guns can be confiscated without due process.

The Red Flag Gun Confiscation law passed September 23rd 316-113 with the support of 135 Republicans.

The Democrats passed it with 135 Republican representatives to help them out. Democrats commonly use this bill to ram unpopular legislation through the U.S. House to force Republicans to acquiesce to their legislative demands. Where the outrage is building over this weekend was not just for the passage of the bill but the Republicans who voted with the Democrats on their bill. The typical Republicans In Name Only (RINOs) that voted to impeach Trump of course could be counted on by the Democrats but they also picked up some new bodies that are outraging Trump and his supporters.

Representatives who to be America First candidates of President Donald Trump’s agenda and who went along with this vote are:

Matt Gaetz,

Madison Cawthorn,

Elise Stefanik,

Devin Nunes,

Ronny Jackson,

Greg Pence

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Ronny Jackson was President Trump’s former White House doctor. Greg Pence is the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence. But before you start a social media campaign against these representatives, flip the coin.





Madison Cawthorn explains his vote on Instagram

Republican Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was one of the first to feel the heat for what appears to be a violation of trust to Second Amendment supporters. He responded with a video on Instagram that lasts about 3 minutes. Take a moment to listen to the video. He clearly explains that he stands against red flag laws, and fully supports the Second Amendment.

“I wanted to make a really quick video concisely responding to these criticisms of people believing that I support red flag laws. One, that is completely false…but the reason I had to vote for it yesterday…this was not actually passing this into law…I promise you this red flag bulls**t is not going into law. The reason we had to vote for this is because so many of our active-duty military who are refusing to take the vaccine are being dishonorably discharged…”

He asks for the time in order to a) get the red flag portion out as unconstitutional and b) to protect service people who are refusing the vaccine from being dishonorably discharged.

Cawthorn introduces Protect Gun Rights Act on Friday, September 24

Congressman Madison Cawthorn plans to introduce legislation to prohibit the U.S. military code from placing restrictions on servicemembers’ right to bear firearms. The bill, entitled the Protect Gun Rights Act, targets Democrat efforts to strip servicemembers’ rights to keep and bear arms through red flag laws.

“Democrats have no right to dictate to our service members, the most patriotic and dedicated Americans among us, when or how they exercise their Second Amendment rights,” said Cawthorn on Friday. “Our military needs to be funded, built up, and defended, but Democrats want to, instead, disarm our servicemembers. This is an outrageous action and I will defend their right to keep and bear arms.”

Cawthorn’s legislation would prohibit Democrats from stripping Second Amendment rights away from U.S. servicemembers. Cawthorn argues that Democrats have repeatedly sought to strip due process rights from members of the military and inhibit their ability to exercise liberties guaranteed to them under the Constitution.

“No lawmaker is above the U.S. Constitution,” he stated. “There can be no defense of America if we do not take swift action to stop the radical left from inhibiting the most basic rights from those who serve our country so bravely.”

The U.S. House of Representatives will see the bill after it reconvenes.

Those Republicans who voted for the Red Flag Law gun confiscation bill include 8 of the 10 who voted to impeach President Trump in 2021.

Among those were

Herrera-Beutler,

Dan Newhouse,

Fred Upton,

Peter Meijer,

John Katko,

Dave Valado,

Adam Kinzinger,

Liz Cheney

Each and every one of the above is an Anti-American, never-Trumper. And in 2022, they should be campaigned against.

In 2012, Republicans faced blowback from voters after they voted for Barack Obama’s 2012 NDAA, which Obama signed into law in December of 2011.

That 2012 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) legalizes the indefinite detainment and detention of American citizens. It also makes it illegal to protest at an event where Secret Service is present. House Republicans of that time defended their vote. Claiming it was necessary to make sure active-duty troops would not miss a paycheck. An earmark of the Red Flag law bill. Democrats make demands holding Americans, in this instance, the military, hostage.

The ACLU actually stepped up and slammed the Obama administration for the law at the time.

The National File did a short story on this event as the news broke listing all 135 names of the Republicans to vote for the law. (READ THE NAMES: 135 Republicans Vote With Democrats To Advance ‘Red Flag’ Gun Confiscation Bill As Part Of NDAA)

Democrats need 10 Republican votes in the Senate for this to go to the desk of Joe Biden. The current makeup of the Senate in 2021 is as follows:

Majority Party: Democrats (48 seats)

Minority Party: Republicans (50 seats)

Other Parties: Independents (2 and both caucus with the Democrats)

This is clearly a Second Amendment violation as well as a violation of Due Process.

If actions, as Cawthorn promises, fail, their seats may be up in 2022. Not only for how they voted to disarm Americans, but also that they did not give their party and their voters a heads up on this vote. Instead of allowing the MSM to grab onto a “win” by Biden.

Some are looking at this Red Flag law differently whereby it could involve gun confiscation by the Military without due process. In the United States Code of Military Justice USCMJ you do not have due process rights and are treated as guilty before being proven innocent, unlike the civilian court system.

According to the 1,300 NDAA page bill, any individual beholden to the United States Code of Military Justice may be given a ‘military court protective order.’ These are given by a military judge or magistrate and making it illegal for them to possess or receive, or even use a firearm.

“A military court protective order issued on an ex parte basis shall restrain a person from possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm; and a military court protective order issued after the person to be subject to the order has received notice and opportunity to be heard on the order, shall restrain such person from possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm in accordance with section 922 of title 18,” SEC. 529 of H.R. 4350 states, according to American Military News.

Military court protective orders are issued on an emergency basis. Therefore, they are exempt from the usual due process laws. Due process provides American citizens with constitutionally mandated rights. Instead, a “notice and opportunity to be heard” is given to the individual following the issuing of the order. In other words, you are guilty never innocent.

Nick Fuentes does an outstanding job explaining what has happened in this current event.

‘NICK FUENTES || BIPARTISAN ANTI-GUN RED FLAG LAW PASSES THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES – Clip from “America First Ep. 884”, which aired 24th of September 2021 by Three Spoons

Joe Biden is the third president to have the Red Flag law on gun confiscation come up in recent years.

If does pass in the Senate, and into law by Joe Biden, a Supreme Court challenge is assured. On top of that, one can imagine a number of the 3,006 counties of these United States will be passing local laws establishing themselves as Sanctuary Counties for gun ownership. Sanctuary laws are one of the first steps a populace can take against a Federal Government erasing our constitutional rights. Some may see enacting State Rights as a first step toward secession.

The intent of this law from the Democrat’s point of view is to protect innocent people from gun violence. However, this is a first logical step toward a nationwide gun ban. Something patriots vow they will never allow this to happen.

As far as the Republican’s point of view is on this matter, it depends on which of the three groups you talk to. Whether it is The Never Trumpers, the New Backstabbers, or the Old Guard.

Sooner or later one of these straws will break the camel’s back. Congress and the New World Globalists need to understand patriotic gun owners are not Jesus Christ-style pacifists.

“Then Peter came to Jesus and asked, “Lord, how many times shall I forgive my brother or sister who sins against me? Up to seven times?” Jesus answered, “I tell you, not seven times, but seventy times seven.”

Matthew 18:21-22 (NIV)

Congress surpassed 490 mistakes (sins) with the American public most probably in2021 alone. STOP POKING THE BEAST!

