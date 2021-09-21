Hillsdale College offers online class Why the Ruling Elite is Anti-American

WASHINGTON: Dr. Kevin Portteus is the Lawrence Fertig Professor of Politics at Hillsdale College. He received his B.A. from Ashland University and his M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of Dallas. Dr. Portteus is part of the free online course “Why the Ruling Elite is Anti-American” among other offerings.

Hillsdale a small liberal arts college in Michigan was founded in 1844 by devout abolitionists. They do not accept federal funding, relying on donors to remain independent of government influence.

Most, if not all Americans, are trying to make sense of the actions and decisions of the Joe Biden Administration as they navigate the world’s political stage. People who voted for Joe don’t get him. People who didn’t vote for him don’t understand him. Those who didn’t vote are pondering what he is doing and why the media never ask him directly about his actions.

But, then, when they have stepped up to be journalists again, Biden has often walked off stage or had his mic turned off on him by his handlers. He has mentioned he was not supposed to say something or go there several times, which has brought up the question,





“Who is really in charge?” Dr. Portteus strives to answer that question.

‘Why the Ruling ‘Elite’ is Anti-American | Highlight Ep.32’ – Hillsdale College

The video posted to YouTube states,

“The modern administrative state is anti-constitutional and directed by an oligarchic ‘elite’ that is corrupt and distant from the people it rules. This Highlight from Hillsdale College’s FREE Online Course, ‘Constitution 101: The Meaning and History of the Constitution,’ exposes the modern administrative state as the antithesis of Constitutional government. It is unaccountable to American citizens, intrudes on the most minute details of their lives, and is uninterested in protecting their rights.”

The college bills itself as,

“Hillsdale College is an independent institution of higher learning founded in 1844 by men and women grateful to God for the inestimable blessings resulting from civil and religious liberty and believing that the diffusion of learning is essential to the perpetuity of these blessings. It pursues the stated object of the founders: ‘To furnish all persons who wish, irrespective of nation, color, or sex, a literary, scientific, [and] theological education’ outstanding among American colleges and to combine with this such moral and social instruction as will best develop the minds and improve the hearts of its pupils. As a nonsectarian Christian institution, Hillsdale College maintains ‘by precept and example’ the immemorial teachings and practices of the Christian faith.”

In the Hillsdale online course titled ‘Constitution 101: The Meaning and History of the Constitution,” Dr. Portteus covers four of the twelve lecture sections of the course. Two of the most riveting lectures he does are ‘The New Deal and the Rise of the Administrative State and ‘The Administrative State Today.’ Each lecture video lasts about half an hour.

Dr. Portteus’ first lecture looks at the foundations of the modern administrative state. He sees what is happening today as a fundamental rejection of the founding father’s constitutionalism of the separation of powers and limited government. He says,

“Instead, Progressives, and their New Deal successors, argue that the Constitution must operate under the theory of organic life with all the part cooperating under the direction of a single, over-arching will.”

Dr. Portteus sites Dr. Frank Goodnow’s (1859-1939 one of the founding fathers of political science) theory of Politics and Administration over the Constitutional three functions of American government: legislative, executive, and judicial.

In Dr. Goodnow’s model, ‘politics’ was the expression of the will of the State and therefore was involved with measuring public opinion and influencing public opinion to change it as needed. An excellent example is Covid-19 vaccine acceptance versus hesitancy.

In Dr. Goodnow’s model, ‘administration’ is all about the execution of the will of the State relative to both laws of congress and executive orders of the president. The recent vaccine mandate of Joe Biden would be an excellent example of Dr. Goodnow’s model here.

The problem with this Politics and Administration model of Dr. Goodnow is administrative agencies have to violate the doctrine of separation of powers and exercise legislative, executive, and judicial powers. Thus, exposing progressives as being both anti-Constitutionalists and anti-American.

Progressives believe that there are three primary characteristics of a good administrator as defined by Dr. Portteus as follows:

Expert: Modern society required scientific and technical expertise to legislate.

Independent: Are disinterested servants of the public good, administrators must be removed and protected from elections and the ordinary process of politics.

Progressive: Administrators must be true believers of progressive ideology.



Dr. Portteus’ second lecture of the two cited here gives an overview of ‘The Administrative State Today’ In this presentation, he highlights two important aspects as follows:

“First, it is anti-constitutional. Rather than modern advancement, it represents a return to pre-constitutional government.

Second, it is an oligarchy. It has created a distinct and insular class that rules for its own sake.”

Dr. Portteus drives home what we see today in American when he states that the Administrative State is anti-constitutional in these two points:

“It is uninterested in carrying out essential functions of legitimate government required for the protection of the rights of citizens (e.g., the enforcement of criminal law and the protection of the sovereignty of the United States).

It is intensely focused on dictating minute details of people’s lives (e.g., the content of light bulbs and the composition of gas can spouts).”

The very last series of the online course series (number 12) concludes with, “Centralized bureaucratic government—although dominant in many countries today—remains deeply unpopular because it runs counter to the nature of man. The solution rests in the principles and form of government prescribed by the Founders.”



This last session of the course series quotes James Madison,

“If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and the next place, oblige it to control itself.”

Hillsdale College is offering free online courses to educate and help us understand the world we are living in today. In days past, our news media would be clamoring all over itself to bring stories like this to us first. But, unfortunately, for those missing the importance of this educational series, “The Great Reset” is being ushered in by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

