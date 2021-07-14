NORTH CAROLINA: Vice President Kamala Harris recently insulted those living in rural America in an interview related to improving our nation’s voting system. In doing so she showed her complete ignorance not only of America’s farm life, she showed her complete, well, ignorance. Ignorance of people like Meredith Bernard, a lovely young woman who turned her back on corporate America and “married” into the farm life as the “This Farm Wife.”

Back to Kamala Harris

Harris somehow got off on a tangent we should not change our voting procedure because rural people lack the means to photocopy their ID information to mail it into an urban area to register to vote.

“Of course people have to prove who they are,” Harris said, but “not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.”

Harris suggested during a Friday interview with BET News that new voter ID laws will make it more difficult for those voters who do not live near Kinko’s or OfficeMax to vote. Apparently, Harris was unaware in February 2004, FedEx bought Kinko’s. She is apparently unaware of most of America.

“In some people’s mind, that means you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t — there’s no Kinkos, there’s no OfficeMax near them,” Harris warned.

Meredith Bernard – This Farm Wife

Bernard, who has a widely successful YouTube channel and website with a line of merchandising is a farm wife, with a husband, children, and cows. She drives a tractor, calls the bovines home, and cooks for her family. Harris would do well to educate herself about rural America by viewing the YouTube channel of “This Farm Wife” before speaking trash about rural America ever again.





Because we can assume Bernard has not only a printer but excellent computer skills. And that she can manage to copy her ID information to mail it into an urban area to register to vote. But it does not take a YouTube production facility to copy your id. It takes no more than your smartphone – which everyone has – and a printer. A relatively cheap ($100) piece of technology that most people have. If they don’t, they can email that image to Walmart, or others, who will create a physical picture and mail it back

And everyone, even in the hollars of America, has access to the mail and the same guy or gal that delivers that mail, will also take your stamped envelope and get it to the right agency. Heck, they will even bring you the stamps.

Bernard’s motto is “Sharing my real. Because maybe you can relate.”

Her show is largely about her life as the wife of a North Carolina cattle farmer with their two children. What makes her adorable is her constant upbeat can-do attitude because of Christian love in her heart.

Her show has broad-based appeal to many different audiences. Those now living in urban areas of America get to see what life is like out on a typical rural farm. For those who once lived on a farm but have since moved away, they get to reminisce and relate.

The folks farming today get to compare notes and relate as part of a brother and sisterhood.

Bernard’s shows offer the trials and tribulations one confronts so often in rural farm life. Whether it be broken down equipment or sick or pregnant livestock. During the show, you get to tag along with Meredith and her husband Lawrence seeing what they confront and how they resolve their problems together. You get a deep feeling of how dependent farmers are on God above for just the right mixture of sun and rains to produce bountiful crops and herds of livestock. There is an appreciation of how we are here to be good stewards of the land to pass on to future generations.

Hollywood liberals ignorance of middle America is as deep as Harris’

Actor Matt Damon is going to be stretching his acting skills by portraying an American, and conservative, Trump-supporting oil rigger. Doing his due diligence the actor found the bravery to actually embed in a community of backward MAGA supporters.

And what he found, he claims was “eye-opening”.

Damon who has previously started in mega-hits such as “Good Will Hunting,” “Saving Private Ryan” and the “Bourne” franchise, among more fun movies, such as the Transformer’s franchise, in which he plays the role of a Middle-America farmer was cluelessness about Donald Trump supporters when he accepted his latest film “Stillwater.”

The action-hero actor plays an oil rig worker whose daughter gets caught up in a European murder case. Damon attempting to free his daughter who is serving time for the murder of her roommate. The producer saying that the film is inspired by Amanda Knox who was acquitted of killing British student Meredith Kercher at a flat in Perugia, Italy, in 2007 after serving time in jail.

During a Cannes gathering of clueless liberals, Damon announced that he spent a “critical” amount of time with those backward MAGA folks.

Damon saying of his time: They “don’t apologize for who they are,” but they were still “wonderful to us.”

“Being invited into their homes, into a backyard barbecue, a guitar comes out and they start singing church songs. It’s a very specific place.. and very different to where I grew up,” Damon told a news conference after “Stillwater” held its red carpet premiere at the world’s biggest cinema festival” – Damon told Reuters.

“It was really eye-opening for me.”

The “church songs” really had an impression on Damon. This is a 50-year-old man who grew up among the wealthy, long Catholic stronghold, of Cambridge, Massachusetts set to become a member of our celebrity cast. (The Shady Side Of Matt Damon)

Now he voices amazement to his fawning liberal sycophants that these guys were singing religious tunes and not the music of the liberally clueless Bruce Springsteen. He is as much an actor as Damon. (Bruce Springsteen arrested at New Jersey national park on suspicion of drunken driving)

Springsteen has made a career, and a fortune, pretending to be one of America’s down-to-earth, salt of the earth, hardworking, blue-collar New Jersey boys. But those from “real America” know a poser when they see one. Springsteen, and fellow NJ native, Bon Jovi, both pretending to be farmers for tax-break benefits.

So, despite being on the far side of 50, Matt Damon hasn’t encountered organized religion.

Maybe he assumed the worship part of church service was done in mime.

‘It was really eye-opening for me,’ says Matt Damon on the research he did for his role in a film loosely inspired by the Amanda Knox case. Damon plays a disoriented American who travels to France to help his jailed daughter https://t.co/irCAxriAO6 pic.twitter.com/eNmDW2UluC — Reuters Showbiz (@ReutersShowbiz) July 10, 2021

Damon won’t be joining MAGA anytime soon.

Damon assuring the aforementioned reporters that oil-industry Trump supporters aren’t “that bad” is rather clueless. Along the lines of “Honey, does this dress make me look fat.” There is no positive way to respond.

Wonderful that Matt Damon saw into the hearts of Trump supporters. That you Matt, for telling the world we are warm, loving people who are proud of who we are and what we do! — Arlene R. O’Neil (@ArleneRONeil) July 12, 2021

However, Damon forgetting that those not bad Trump supporters are a huge part of his action-hero audience drawn to his movies filled with guns and violence – things that liberals supposedly abhor, might make a box office difference. Just ask Coke.

What Kamala Harris and Matt Damon could learn from Meredith Bernard is the power of a woman who loves God and is a Christ-follower.

At one point in time, Bernard was a very successful Feed Sales and Tech. Rep. at Southern States Cooperative” of Asheboro, North Carolina. Along the way she met beef farmer Lawrence Bernard, fell in love, and married. She continued to work after having children with child caretakers until she decided that was not right for her family becoming a become a stay-at-home mom.

She then realized the loss of income she brought in was hurting the farm so she reinvented herself as a YouTube celebrity, “This Farm Wife”.

Bernard became a farm wife by choice and necessity

Meredith chose to become a farm wife, to support and work with her husband Lawrence Bernard and raise their children. But the farm was not foreign to Bernard who spent ten years selling livestock feed, working with “amazing salt-of-the-earth people.” However, leaving her family and farm to work was just not working for her. And the decision to stay home, with her children and to work her own farm, was made.

In the above WFMY (Greensboro, NC) television interview Meredith Bernard explains her life and how it changed over a period of 6 years. That interview now has over half a million views. She moved from a life of traveling corporate sales to farm life as a wife and mother. But she also drives the tractor and calls the cows home, working every step of the way with her husband.

ThisFarm Wife combines her life and her passions of writing and photography. She began blogging about her farm wife-life, expanding her social media platform base to include YouTube and her Website. She says she is most viewed for her authenticity to the public.

“PEACE, LOVE, BEEF, BUTTER”.

Meredith often cooks beef with dabs of butter on top in her cast iron frying pans. Her basic, whole, and healthful cooking is a large draw to her videos. Lawrence is also a draw to the channel as viewers learn about his life, the unending farm chores, and the unexpected breakdowns and related repairs. Farmers always love to see what brands and kind of equipment other farmers are using as well as what kind of luck they are having with it. The man is widely admired as kind of a magician-slash-mechanic both for his knowledge base as well as how he resolves his problems.

She says she wants to offer people encouragement and make people laugh. She thinks everybody’s story matters and is important. Agriculture is the central theme of the show but she touches on a lot of other topical issues such as environmental protection, humane treatment of animals, sensitivity to climate, worker safety and just being good stewards of the land.

“The biggest thing people say is it is nice to have a positive, uplifting, PG type, the channel they can watch with their families and their kids and learn and laugh and cry along with us .”

Meredith Bernard holds a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and a Master’s degree in Agricultural Education from North Carolina State University. Lawrence grew up on the very farm he works today as it was handed down to him by his father who passed away not too long ago. While Meredith did not grow up on a farm, she was raised around horses.

These farmers and their children are growing with technology and farmology.

Bernard has posted almost 300 half-hour episodes of This Farm Wife

Watching her daughter learn to ride horses this year and encouraging her son to use his new drone for filming were both well-received segments by the audience. In a recent episode, Lawrence phoned home to ask Wesley (his son) to come out and film him cutting hay from above with the drone… a cool moment in time for the family as well as those of us who get to sit home and watch.

In another episode, Lawrence was driving his Kawasaki Mule along a fence row and slowed down to pick some ripe blackberries off a vine to hand over to wife Meredith… big ole calloused farmhand to tiny feminine farm wife hand. People of the ‘This Farm Wife’ audience were deeply moved.

Besides watching and listening to Lawrence for his wisdom, men love his wit as well. The challenge of trying to understand him through his deep southern accent is hilarious to the northern boys of their audience. Thank God for the rewind button on YouTube!

On Meredith videoing their family farm life and putting it up on YouTube he once said,

“I thought she was digging in a blind hole but she’s doing pretty good now so I ain’t fussing no more.”

On a meal of chicken, he once said, “Why are we having chicken? We’re beef farmers!”

And most men would prefer one of the Bernard Farm’s Black Angus beef steaks over a chicken.

Boys, can I get an Amen!?

