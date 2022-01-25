Happy Opposite Day – Joe Biden’s first year legacy of 180s for America

WASHINGTON, D.C.: January 25th is Opposite Day. It should be a day that Washington, D.C. gets off. Swamp denizens are always doing the 180 from the truth – to get elected to office or simply to cover their own backsides after getting called out or caught. Take Joe Biden for example… no, really, take him. Please. Take him anywhere just out of our People’s White House.

This is a holiday hand-made made to honor (dishonor?) our 46th (faux) President who is finishing his first opposite year. Everything promised, everything failed. Nothing accomplished. Ironically, speaking of presidents, the earliest reference in history we can find to Opposite Day dates back to 1927 when President Calvin Coolidge made a statement he did not want to run for the office and then reversed himself.

Here are a few of Biden’s 180 turns from the truth.

Afghanistan

In August, George Stephanopoulos of ABC’s GMA asked Joe Biden in an interview, “So no one told — your military advisers did not tell you, ‘No, we should just keep 2,500 troops’…?”





Biden said: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.”

Later, during sworn Congressional testimony, Gen. Frank McKenzie contradicted him saying he, “recommended that we maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.”

Climate Change

As soon as Joe Biden assumed office in January 2021, he killed the Keystone XL Pipeline saying,

“We can’t wait any longer to deal with the climate crisis, we see it with our own eyes, and it’s time to act.”

America almost immediately went from being an energy exporter to an energy importer. Talk about a disastrous Biden 180.

Under President Trump, carbon dioxide emissions stayed below 2014 levels and dropped to multi-decade lows in both 2019 and 2020. Energy exports were at an all-time high in 2019, marking the first time in 67 years that annual U.S. gross energy exports exceeded U.S. gross energy imports.

Trump pulled us out of the Paris (Climate) Agreement as he saw American taxpayers were footing the bill and it will be an economic killer.

Covid-19 Vaccines

Candidate Joe Biden told Americans in August of 2020 they should not trust a Trump vaccine. “It’s not likely to go through all the tests and the trials that are needed to be done.”

Today Joe Biden is pushing social media companies to suppress what he terms “misinformation” about Covid-19 vaccines blaming it for vaccine hesitancy he now claims is “killing people”.

Education

“And then I decided to stay, went back to law school, and in fact ended up in the top half of my class.”

— Joe Biden in 1987

“I did not graduate in the top half of my class at law school and my recollection of this was inaccurate,” he told the New York Times. – also Joe Biden in 1987

Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Candidate Joe Biden said,

“From what I’ve read and know, the intelligence community warned the president that Giuliani was being fed disinformation from the Russians. And we also know that Putin is trying very hard to spread disinformation about Joe Biden.” – “Naked Hunter Biden Tells Prostitute Russians Stole Another Laptop” – The Daily Mail

In October of 2021, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said the laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign.” Ratcliffe said, “Let me be clear: the intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that.”

Georgia GOP-led Election Law

Joe Biden opened his assault on Georgia GOP legislators saying “they’re making it harder for you to vote by mail.” Then went on to say the new Georgia election law was a “blatant attack on the Constitution” and “Jim Crow in the 21st Century”.

In January of 2022, Biden pivoted away from his false claim of Republicans trying to prevent people from voting to a more conservative position questioning whether ballots would be counted:

“…not as to who can vote but who gets to count the vote, count the vote, count the vote — it’s about election subversion, not just whether or not people get to vote.”

Job Performance in Office

Joe Biden said,

“I didn’t overpromise, but I did outperform what anyone thought would happen … You have to acknowledge we made enormous progress … Can you think of any other president that has done as much in one year?”

Truly no president since Jimmy Carter caused as much destruction to America in their first year. But that is not what Joe meant, is it? Another 180?

This laughable quote harkened us back to the days of Obama! Barack Obama once warned Democrats:

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f–k things up.”

For example; Shortly after Joe Biden took office in January, he ended the Trump illegal immigration policy known as “Remain in Mexico.” In April, Texas and Missouri sued the Biden administration, arguing that reversing the policy led to a surge of illegal aliens hampering their resources to deal with them. In August a federal judge in Texas ordered the Biden administration to revive a Trump policy that required migrants to stay in Mexico until their US immigration court date.

So many times in office Joe Biden reminds us of Clark Griswold in the movie “Christmas Vacation” after the house fails to light up outside for Christmas.

Grandmother: “Talk about pissing your money away… I hope you kids see what a silly waste of resources this was!”

Granddaughter: “He worked really hard Grandma.”

Grandfather: “So do washing machines.”

(This is an old reference that washing machines work but they just keep going around in a circle.) Kind of like Joe Biden.

Kenosha Calamity – In this one, Joe scores a two-for!

Kenosha (Wisconsin) police shot Jacob Blake Jr. in a domestic call after he refused to comply with officer orders to surrender.

Biden called Blake “a victim of excessive force” and said that “the officers must be held accountable.” In truth, Blake was armed with a knife he refused to drop. He fought with officers while resisting arrest. There was an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. There were also two children in the car Blake was attempting to abscond with.

The subsequent investigation into the incident exonerated the officers.

Biden’s misinformation (a.k.a lie) helped fuel racial outrage that led to riots on Kenosha’s streets.

On Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense shooting of two ex-convicts trying to disarm him during the riots of Kenosha, Joe Biden Tweeted this,

“There’s no other way to put it: the President (Trump) of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

Kyle was later cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident. Rittenhouse, ala Nicholas Sandman, is now thinking of suing Joe Biden for defamation of character during an ongoing trial for criminal wrongdoing.

Actually, Trump was again, smarter than Biden.

In America, there is a presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.

Biden should now be held accountable for stoking the flames of racial tension in Kenosha over an incident that had nothing to do with race. All of Kyle Rittenhouse’s attackers were white! The media worked overtime to perpetuate Joe Biden’s lie! Rittenhouse has no connection with any groups related to racism.

Presidential Election Truth 180s

“We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics,” Biden said October 24, 2020.

“We must be absolutely clear about what is true and what is a lie,” Biden said. “Here’s the truth. The former president of the United States of America has spread a web of lies about the 2020 election,” Biden said on January 6, 2022.

Breaker, Breaker Good Buddy: Joe’s Truck Driving Days

Joe Biden—who has been a politician for 48 years—repeats the lie that he “used to drive a tractor trailer.” pic.twitter.com/VAehetHba7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2021

Trump’s Tax Cuts Only Benefited the Wealthy

Democrats Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and most of the mainstream media have made the false claim that President Trump’s tax cuts only benefited wealthy Americans.

Thanks to a data review done by the Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins, he determined Trump tax cuts led those with an adjusted gross income between $15,000 to $50,000 saw an average tax cut of 16 percent to 26 percent in 2018. Haskins also found that “every income bracket with filers earning $200,000 or more increased its tax burden in 2018 compared to 2017,”.

Vaccine Mandates

“COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandatory: Biden” – Reuters

“No — I don’t think it should be mandatory. I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory,” Biden said of the coronavirus vaccine on December 4, 2020.

“Biden new COVID-19 vaccine mandate” – Reuters

“As your President, I’m announcing tonight a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated, to combat those blocking public health,” Biden said of his new executive order vaccine mandate on September 9, 2021.

Taking a critical look at just one aspect of the many points listed above (and we could have added more) it does not take long to determine Joe Biden is a compulsive, lying, dog-faced, pony soldier! An expression he use and attributed to the late actor John Wayne. And, of course, it wasn’t.

After all, one cannot be a Joe Biden unless they are wrong, ALL THE TIME.

One aspect to conclude on demands justice from the DOJ and FBI or they can be assumed as aiding and abetting in Joe Biden’s crimes.

There are several different accounts of how the Hunter Biden laptop came to be. The most believable story comes by way of Rudy Giuliani. He claimed he was contacted by a computer repair store owner who gave him the laptop computer. Biden had dropped it off for repairs. And promptly forgot about it.

The store owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, became very upset when he both recovered Hunter’s laptop and then (allegedly) discovered child porn on the computer. He reached out to Giuliani to intervene. Giuliani gave copies of the contents of the computer to the Delaware State Police who shared it with the FBI.

While it has been said the FBI has an open investigation into the matter, thus far nothing has happened.

After Joe Biden assumed the White House, FBI agents raided Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan home and office seizing 18 electronic devices of computers and cellphones. The media claimed Joe Biden had nothing to do with the surprise raid. It was just a regular part of the Justice Department’s investigation into the business dealings of former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

Both Issac and Giuliani no doubt have made backup copies stored in secure locations with trustworthy people as life insurance policies.

Joe might have been believable until news came out about his daughter Ashley Biden’s lost personal diary.

And the subsequent raid of Project Veritas. That diary had an entry that alleges Joe Biden used to shower with his daughter when she was a teenager. Project Veritas opted not to run the story which made them all the more chagrined as to why their office would be raided by the FBI?

And computer repair store owner John Paul Mac Isaac? He has had to close his shop due to death threats and media harassment because liberals identify him as an apparent “Trump voter”. He now has a Go Fund Me account set up for his legal expenses.

Issac sued Twitter after it locked his account related to Hunter Biden’s laptop claiming the information was obtained through hacking. Issac filed a defamation case against Twitter and lost.

Rather than Joe Biden using FBI agents as his own personal Gestapo, his time might be better spent if he had a conversation with his children about not leaving their broken computers at Delaware computer stores. Or diaries in Florida rehab centers for others to find. That way innocent Americans will not suffer collateral damage from the fallout from the Biden blunders of his children.

