Glenn Greenwald: A journalist swallowed by the black hole of censorship

WASHINGTON — Investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald resigned from the online news journal he co-founded in 2014. The reason? Despite a contractual agreement giving him free rein to cover stories of his choice, the editors of The Intercept, Greenwald’s online publication, refused to publish his hard-hitting piece on Hunter Biden. Specifically, Greenwald’s censored piece closely examined Hunter Biden’s use of his father Joe’s US government position to broker lucrative business deals on behalf of family members. But the publication’s editors promptly sent it down the black hole of censorship. They demanded Greenwald eliminate his detailed article’s most crucial portions that detailed the growing Biden Family scandal or they would not publish it.

So Glenn Greenwald refused to agree to the cuts and made his decision to very publicly resign.

Censorship in time of war

Who could have predicted that protecting the image of a potted plant like Joe Biden would serve as a harbinger for dying journalism? But the Biden pay-to-play scandal initially revealed in the New York Post immediately generated an automatic screen of secrecy from mainstream-media outlets. The combined media and social media news blackout on the stunning NY Post revelations dropped on the Post’s stunning revelations like an iron curtain. This blanket censorship was and remains the kind of total news blackout not seen since the US government Office of Censorship enacted the Code of Wartime Practices for the American Press during World War II.

Author John Steinbeck worked as a war correspondent for the New York Herald Tribune in 1943. Of the censorship guidelines governing his dispatches home from the European front, Steinbeck wrote:





“The infantry private had the dirtiest, weariest, least rewarding job in the whole war. In addition to being dangerous, a great many of the things he had to do were stupid. He must therefore be reassured that these things he knew to be stupid were actually necessary and wise, and that he was a hero for doing them … A second convention held that we had no cruel or ambitious or ignorant commanders.”

Press censorship: Justifiable or not?

During those war years, the US government designed its version of press censorship to help further the Allies’ war aims against Nazi Germany and the Empire of Japan. Today’s media censorship is intended to advance the war aims of democratic socialists and the GOP’s weak sisters against that Big Orange Threat to America’s corrupt and broken two-party system – President Donald J. Trump.

Winning the Second World War made the “world safe for democracy.” But today’s news censorship war, many believe, serves one key purpose. It intends to make the world safe for the political ambitions of the Democratic Party presidential nominee. Namely, Joe Biden, the potted plant from Delaware.

Journalism eats its own

This brings us back to investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald. Greenwald originally broke the story that the National Security Agency under President Barack Obama collected all digital communications from every American. These violations violated American citizens’ Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure.

The Prism Program was an expansion of the Patriot Act drafted by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush. Arguably, it continues to encourage an ongoing, Deep-State, domestic spying operation. Greenwald’s recent piece on the Biden family scandal and the media’s reaction to it, further exposes the growing corruption endemic to career politicians and their boosters in the media.

In his letter of resignation from The Intercept, Greenwald recounts how his piece was…

“… critical of Joe Biden, the candidate who happens to be vigorously supported by all of the Intercept editors in New York who are imposing the censorship and refusing to publish the article unless I agree to remove all of the sections critical of the candidate they want to win.”

“Journalism” colludes to suppress a major political scandal on the eve of Election 2020

In the original article, now published unedited on his own website, Greenwald recounts the bombshell Biden reporting by the New York Post and by the Wall Street Journal’s impressive Kimberly Strassel:

“All of these new materials [emails], the authenticity of which has never been disputed by Hunter Biden or the Biden campaign, raise important questions about whether the former Vice President and current front-running presidential candidate was aware of efforts by his son to peddle influence with the Vice President for profit, and also whether the Vice President ever took actions in his official capacity with the intention, at least in part, of benefitting his son’s business associates. But in the two weeks since the Post published its initial story, a union of the nation’s most powerful entities, including its news media, have taken extraordinary steps to obscure and bury these questions rather than try to provide answers to them.”

The Intercept’s editors refused to allow this and similar material to see the light of day.





Editors once proudly pounded their chests as they proclaimed themselves the great protectors of the First Amendment.

But now, they serve as its fiercest enemy.

All this to protect a potted plant

Today, most members of the traditional and social media universe autonomically collude to censor their own. Now, even a co-founder of a largely left-wing news site has chosen self-exile. Why? Because he possessed the courage to report (and source) the truth.

Radicalized editorial staffers on countless publications similarly crusade to crush real journalism. These dogmatic reactions have pushed what remains of that sad profession into an irreversible decline. Proof? The constant, depressing job losses in this crucial line of work.

The current, rampant misuse of “editorial discretion” demonstrates the kind of fanaticism exhibited by countless jihadists today. They detonate their explosive vests knowing full well the consequence to themselves.

Suppressing the still-breaking Biden family scandal and of Glenn Greenwald’s detailed article reveal an even greater tragedy. Clearly, the media’s own self-immolation reveals their shameful intent. They aim to protect the least consequential, glad-handing, money-grubbing, office-seeking dolt to arise in American politics in over a century. At all costs.

So, to its dying breath, the media decides to go all-in on concealing the mendacity of Joe Biden.

Joe Biden: the moral and intellectual equivalent of a potted plant.

Top Image: Journalist Glenn Greenwald gives a Ted Talk in 2014. Ted Talk screen capture.