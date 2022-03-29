Glen Beck exposes the Noble Lies of COVID with Dr. Huff, EcoHealth Alliance

WASHINGTON: The noble lie is a concept originated by Plato as described in “The Republic.” In politics, a noble lie is a myth or untruth knowingly propagated by the elite to maintain social harmony or advance an agenda.

Beck’s TheBlaze TV show recently featured a lengthy explanation of the dots connecting the Covid-19 pandemic back to alphabet soup agencies in our government.

He then featured a guest interview of a former EcoHealth Alliance scientist turned whistleblower to punctuate everything he found as one of Beck’s “Insiders.”

Dr. Andrew G. Huff is a former EcoHealth Alliance Associate VP who claims EcoHealth was working with the CIA. He claims to have evidence “the US government KNEW that something had leaked in Wuhan as far back as September 2019” and tried to silence him.





Americans should take notice of the following episode. It is that important. Beck’s findings should be investigated by Congress, assuming Congress is still on the side of the American people.

In this broadcast, Beck asks.

“How culpable was the U.S. government in the pandemic? What did our intelligence agencies know about the research being conducted in partnership with communist China? We already know that the U.S. government was funding the lab in Wuhan, China. We also know that EcoHealth Alliance was conducting coronavirus research in Wuhan with funding from the NIH. But if you look at the total financing, those NIH funds were a mere drop in the bucket.”

Beck follows the money trail to reveal the largest source of funding to EcoHealth Alliance: a source with a very shady past and an even shadier partner — the CIA.

His finding is the government owns a stake in the vaccines made for Covid-19, now mandated. This is clearly “bat soup sh*t” crazy.

Beck connects dots between these government agencies and the pandemic money dating back to 2016 and 2017, and the alphabet soup that comes up in his broadcast is almost mind-numbing:

CIA – Central Intelligence Agency

CTR – Office of Cooperative Threat Reduction

DARPA – Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

DoD – Department of Defense

GVP – Global Virome Project

HHS – Health and Human Services

IARPA – Intelligence Advanced Research Project Agency

IQT – In-Q-Tel

NIH – National Institute of Health

PREDICT Project – Veterinarians connected with USAID, EcoHealth, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Metabiota, UC David, Smithsonian Institute.

USAID – United States Agency for International Development

USTRA – United States Threat Reduction Agency

Beck credits “The Intercept” with getting to the source of funding of EcoHealth Alliance which may be behind the creation of Covid-19 as a gain of function virus. In the chart herein, The Intercept notes that the two largest funders of EcoHealth are both the DOD and USAID.

One of the most shocking passages of all of the emails released by FOIA requests came from the Department of Health and Human Services discussing research that Tony Fauci was behind. It reads:

“Two of these newly emerged viruses, HeV and NiV, are not only novel discoveries, but they are also BSL4 agents that possess several biological features that make them highly adaptable for use as bioterror agents.”

The date on the memo containing this passage is 10-20-2006, which would have been when Tony Fauci was still conducting his gain of function coronavirus research at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The project title on the memo is “Risk of Viral Emergence from Bats,” written by Dr. Peter Daszak. All before Daszak changed the name of Wildlife Preservation Trust International to EcoHealth Alliance in 2010.

Beck asks the logical question,

“So, were we looking to stop future pandemics, or were we looking for bioweapons?”

Catholic Father George G. Cotter called USAID the CIA’s little sister.

“The idea was to plant operatives in every kind of activity we had overseas, government, volunteer, religious, every kind,” he said.

Beck again makes another brilliant statement, “Time and time again, they have proven yet another arm of the intelligence committee that doesn’t really seem to be on the same page as the American people!“

Peter Daszka and EcoHealth Alliance seem to be constantly at the center of the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic. Beck likens this coincidence to lightning hitting the same place a thousand times.

Dr. Andrew G. Huff and his employment with EcoHealth Alliance.

Dr. Huff says EcoHealth employed him to conduct research for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. In addition, Huff claims he brought in about 4.6 million dollars in grant money to EcoHealth in 2015. Previously working for Sandia National Laboratories (New Mexico), Huff initially loved EcoHealth Alliance. But unfortunately, he began to understand that their mission did not align with what they were doing.

He is the author of “The Truth About Wuhan.”

Dr. Huff researched coronaviruses to predict and forecast future pandemics. However, Huff determined they were not collecting the right data. They were not practicing the scientific method. He became suspicious of the intent of EcoHealth when he noticed they were “cherry-picking” locations they wanted to investigate.

Beck mentions that it seems that if this was the intent of EcoHealth Alliance, working with funding from both the USAID and DoD (predicting pandemic outbreaks), they failed miserably in their mission. He questions why NIH and NSF would not be the principal funders if EcoHealth were running true to their mission.

Below is a link to a file transfer site so that you can download the documents and look at them for yourself. InQtel (aka CIA) Pitch Deck by Dr. Peter Daszak NIH – Wuhan, Ralph Baric, EcoHealth Proposal – shows R&D before NIH/Fauci was involvedhttps://t.co/z5SO00trHn — Dr. Andrew G. Huff (@AGHuff) February 4, 2022

Dr. Huff said,

” This looks to me be the biggest intelligence failure in U.S. history, unfortunately. And the reason why I say intelligence failure, um… One of the interesting things that I have in my possession which I have released to journalists is something called an In-Q-Tel pitch deck.

So in October of 2015, Dr. Peter Daszak came to me and asked me to add slides to a pitch jack which was for In-Q-Tel. For your audience that might not know or understand what In-Q-Tel is, In-Q-Tel is an independent major capital firm that is backed by the CIA, the Department of Defense, the Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, I think has been renamed, uh… the intelligence community at large. And the way it works is they usually pump a few million dollars into the company in exchange for whatever the product is they are delivering. In the In-Q-Tel pitch deck, um, basically, they are selling the SARS CoV-2 surveillance work and also the gain of function work in the proposal as the main body of product which they would be invested into which would be both intelligence collection and bio-weapons development as defined by DARPA gain of function policy definition at the time.”

Dr. Huff’s response to why he is coming forward at this time is most interesting. Huff said he was approached in September of 2019 by a graduate school classmate (University of Minnesota) who he knows is connected with the CIA. She encouraged him to apply for a job where he would have been read into “the program” and given a security clearance that would have prohibited him from speaking publically on what he knew and saw relative to EcoHealth Alliance and their connection with government agencies.

Huff believes these government agencies knew they had a lab leak in Wuhan. Furthermore, they were working on a damage control plan for the world population and political coverage for those involved in the mad science that lost control.

Glenn Beck asked Dr. Huff if he felt safe going against the CIA.

Dr. Huff reports his house was broken into; his electronic devices have been hacked. The crimes against his family were reported to the county and state police and the FBI. He says Coast Guard helicopters have hovered over his house without reason.

Dr. Huff is now pushing for Congress to investigate the entire matter of both the research of EcoHealth Alliance in Wuhan and the lab leak and the government agencies involved. In addition, he believes financial fraud occurred, which constitutes a national security threat.

This is one story that will not go away. Dr. Huff reports he cannot get Congress or the Senate to show any interest in the information. Therefore he will record a sworn deposition of what he knows and believes to be true.

Both to protect himself and our country.

He wants to see a ban on all gain of function research worldwide. (“Former Senior Executive Says EcoHealth Approached by CIA“)

