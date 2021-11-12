Ghislaine Maxwell trial for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s perversions

WASHINGTON: The picture is of 40-year-old Prince Andrew, Duke of York, with then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts, Maxwell lurking in the background. This is probably one of the only pictures to slip out of the alleged Jeffery Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking scandal perpetuated on Epstein’s Little Saint James Island.

Maxwell, now 59, is the daughter of the late British publishing magnate Robert Maxwell. She is also the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking a network of minors. Soon thereafter he was found hanged in his New York jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide. Several odd anomalies surrounding his death that calls this entire episode into question. These include security cameras that were mysteriously not working in his cell area and two guards who had orders to visually check on him every 30 minutes who said they fell asleep.

Many suspect some of his powerful friends, who feared they could be implicated in the scandal and wind up in prison themselves, may have either had him murdered or helped him escape prison by planting the corpse of a body double. (Epstein suicide conspiracies: Clinton Body Count, MI-6, or Mossad?

Would Epstein have named names?

Had Epstein lived, a plea deal in exchange for giving up some of the biggest names of celebrities in the country would have been in the offering. An unknown number of men visited Little Jeffs’ island to partake in sex acts with underage girls. Pictures from the island include former President Bill Clinton as well as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Microsoft’s Bill Gates recently admitted his visit to the island was a mistake and may have cost him his marriage.





Maxwell was found in hiding in an exclusive cabin in a remote area of Bradford, New Hampshire when she was arrested by the FBI.

The estate was named Tucked Away. The FBI claims they knew of her whereabouts all along and were simply keeping tabs on her movements. Maxwell claims she went on the run for fear of her life.

Ghislaine Maxwell is charged with allegedly procuring underage girls for Epstein.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to conspiring and aiding Epstein’s abuse of up to 100 minor girls between 1994 and 2004. Facing up to 80 years in prison if convicted, Maxwell is held without bail in a federal detention center in Brooklyn, New York.

Maxwell faces a court date of November 29th.

Maxwell, herself, is said to fear for her life and has an insurance policy of hours of video of the rich and famous engaged in sex with underage girls on both the Lolita Express (Epstein’s private jet) as well as his Little St. James Island, aka Little Jeffs. The story goes that she is using this as an insurance policy with copies around the world to be released in a failsafe triggering event of her untimely death.

To avoid flipping and having to name names, it appears she may try to claim victim status herself. Her defense may claim she was smitten by the charms of Jeffrey Epstein. Her defense team is claiming she was the victim of Epstein’s “halo effect bias” to control her.

What Is the Halo Effect Bias?

American psychologist, Edward Thorndike, coined the term “halo effect” in 1920. Thorndike studied the behaviors of military officers asking them to classify subordinates by their leadership skills and intelligence before being able to communicate with them. What Thorndike found was the officers’ assumptions regarding character traits were greatly influenced by physical appearances rather than the traits they were to be judging.

Thorndike concluded that people’s first impressions of someone are greatly determined by that person’s physical appearance. He termed the phenomenon the “halo effect bias”.

Neuroscientists at MIT have confirmed his study finding the human brain can make a snap judgment of an image in as little as 13 milliseconds!

Reviewing brain scans of subjects who were quickly shown a person’s picture, the researchers found that the participants’ amygdala (a part of the brain) rapidly became active. Thus determining acceptance of a person by their physical appearance alone. These instantaneous results were remarkably parallel to subjects who took longer to study a picture of a face before deciding if the person would be accepted by them.

This phenomenon was discussed in a book of 2005 titled, “Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking“, by Malcolm Gladwell. His book was published shortly after a very interesting 2004 finding by the University of Exeter which found, just like adults, newborn babies prefer to look at an attractive face. What was truly amazing was the babies in the studies were not taught this bias, they were apparently born with it!

Maxwell’s lawyer David Oscar Marcus sent Judge Alison Nathan a letter identifying an expert witness for Maxwell – Dr. Park Dietz. A forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Dietz will suggest that Epstein “exploited the Halo effect” on Maxwell. Thus allowing

“[Jeffs] to use his brilliance to manipulate people to do his bidding and to compartmentalize people into isolated cells in which none had complete information about his activities.”

Dr. Dietz can testify that “grooming” can be applied to “common and desirable behaviors as being kind or attentive or helpful or caring,” Maxwell’s lawyer says. Dr. Dietz’s testimony could rebut prosecution expert, Dr. Lisa Rocchio. Rocchio is expected to testify that grooming is aimed at rendering victims vulnerable to abuse.

Maxwell’s lawyers have listed an additional eight experts besides Dr. Dietz. One of them is Dr. Elizabeth Loftus, a well-known psychologist who frequently testifies about “false memories” of traumatic events. She served as a defense witness at Harvey Weinstein’s trial, where she tried to cast doubt on one accuser’s rape account.

It is anticipated Dr. Dietz will argue that there is no “settled definition” of the term “grooming.”

Dr. Dietz has served as an expert witness in many high-profile trials. He testified for the prosecution in the cases against serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (The Milwaukee Cannibal), “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski, and would-be Ronald Reagan assassin John Hinckley Jr.

Maxwell’s lawyers say Dr. Dietz could challenge the very idea that Maxwell could groom girls for someone else.

Maxwell’s lawyers saying:

“The claim appears to be that Ms. Maxwell recruited and groomed minors to provide sexualized massage for Mr. Epstein, which would amount to grooming-by-proxy. Dr. Dietz is aware of no authority — no journal articles, no studies, no tests, nothing — to support a theory of grooming-by-proxy.”

Federal prosecutors are seeking to exclude Dr. Dietz’s testimony on the so-called “halo effect,” arguing that its intent is to

“…engender sympathy for [Maxwell].” Furthermore that “…it has no basis, at all, for Dr. Dietz to suggest to the jury that anyone involved in this case did anything because of Epstein’s ‘halo.'”.

One witness that might put Maxwell away is Steve Scully.

Scully is a telecom specialist who lives on the Caribbean Island of St. Thomas of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He worked for Jeffery Epstein on his little St. James Island between 1999 and 2006. He estimates he visited the island around twice a month to maintain phone lines and internet service. He estimates he visited the exclusive island more than 100 times and completed roughly $400,000 worth of business with Epstein over the years.

Scully said he ended his business relationship with Epstein over personal concerns of “unsupervised young women” on the island. Scully told ABC News:

“I really started seeing things weren’t normal in the first year.” – Steve Scully

Scully said part of his decision to quit servicing Epstein’s island was an extensive collection of photos of topless women. Images that he claims were throughout the island’s compounds. Scully went on to tell ABC News:

“There were photos of topless women everywhere. On his desk, in his office, in his bedroom…”

Scully claims that he even saw Prince Andrew kissing Virginia Roberts and grabbing her bottom at Epstein’s Caribbean island home. He said he saw Prince Andrew with a young bikini-clad blonde by a pool on Little St. James somewhere “between 2001 and 2004”. Scully telling The Sun newspaper,

“I was working on the phone and he (Andrew) was by the pool with Virginia. As soon as I saw him, I recognized him. I thought, ‘If I had a camera in my bag right now, I’d have a $50,000 picture’.”

Scully further says,

“[Andrew] removed her bathing-suit top and then started grinding against her and grabbing her a**. They were kissing as well. Virginia was standing there, she kinda looked like she was like a deer caught in the headlights of the car.”

Scully, himself, is a husband and father.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is now a married mother to three living in Australia.

On August 9th, Mrs. Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in New York seeking “accountability” from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the royal. The royal’s 38-year-old accuser alleges she is one of the sex slaves of Jeffrey Epstein recruited and groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell, who promised them all well-paid jobs in the house of a millionaire.

In 2015 Roberts laid out a timeline of her life in papers filed in court.

Roberts claims she first met Prince Andrew in 2001 at the age of 17 as a result of Epstein and Maxwell trafficking her to London. Furthermore, Roberts alleges Prince Andrew had sex with her in a bathroom in a posh London club after plying her with vodka. The Prince has denied this charge. but refuses to be interviewed by the FBI. Roberts said the next year she met him a second time in New York where they had sex again.

The third time she claims having sex with the Royal was on Little St. James Island as part of an orgy with eight other young girls. She said most of the girls could not speak English as they had sex with Epstein and the Prince together. Epstein made a joke about how the girls who could not speak English were better. She was 18 at the time of that encounter.

Steve Scully has said he is “ready and willing” to testify against Prince Andrew in a sexual assault lawsuit brought on by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

“If Virginia’s lawyers call, I will definitely speak to them and I would give a deposition under oath telling them what I saw,” Scully said. “The nice thing about the truth is that it doesn’t change!”

“There’s no question in my mind that I saw Prince Andrew and Virginia together and no question that he would remember the incident either,” Scully said. “He should come clean.”

The Prince has vehemently denied the accusations against him, branding them “false” and “without foundation.” But pictures of the two of them together prove this to be a lie.

When called by The Sun Online, Buckingham Palace stated:

“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts.”

In September 2021, Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team confirmed they had issued Andrew a writ ahead of his pre-trial in New York. The August 27 summons warned Prince Andrew he has 21 days from a set date to respond or face a default judgment on the charges.

Buckingham Palace released a statement: “This relates to proceedings in the United States, to which the Duke of York is not a party.”

When Mrs. Giuffre learned Maxwell had been taken into custody by the FBI she celebrated the arrest of Maxwell tweeting:

“Orange is the new black.” And, “So so so happy- she’s finally where she belongs.”

Mrs. Giuffre’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, said in a statement to The Courier-Mail:

“The reckoning of accountability begun by the voices of brave and truthful victims should not end with Jeffrey Epstein’s cowardly and shameful suicide.

“The fact that Epstein took his own life within 24 hours of the unsealing of detailed and devastating documents and exhibits in Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, which informed the public of the scope, scale, and sophistication of the international sex trafficking operation Epstein conducted, is no coincidence.”

It is said that the victims of the abuse simply want their day in court and for Maxwell to be sent to prison for the rest of her life. Not all victims are willing to come forward due to issues of desiring privacy as well as fears for their lives. They will be watching the trial in seclusion hoping and praying for the best.

A handful of victims to go public are said to be ready, willing, and able, to testify besides Mrs. Giuffre.

The prosecution, on the other hand, if they are doing their jobs, may want Maxwell to cut a plea deal whereby she names the sexual abusers for them to face justice alleged crimes of pedophilia on U.S. soil.

As the old expression goes, “This could get interesting.”

Two things to watch for now; the sudden demise of Ghislaine Maxwell, OR, the sudden weight loss, and baggy eyes of the rich and famous who visited Epstein’s island according to the flight logs of the Lolita Express!

Maxwell is not doing so well in prison herself and suffered weight loss and depression.

