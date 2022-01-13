Gaetz and Massie: Ignoring immunity ignores Covid science

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Not everybody in Congress is keeping their mouths shut about what is now becoming an ever more proven conspiracy of Covid-19 vaccines. In a recent ‘Firebrand’ podcast posted to multiple video streaming platforms, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz (R) sits down with Kentucky House Representative Thomas Massie (R). The subject of the interview is to discuss Massie’s research in Covid-19 and its related vaccines with attention given to natural immunity.

‘There Is No Natural Immunity Lobby’: GOP Reps Gaetz, Massie Discuss Vaccine Mandate’ – Firebrand

For those of us who were not familiar with Rep. Massie before this interview, one can quickly see he is a highly educated and brilliant mind.

His sarcastic sense of humor rapidly wins him over to other like-minded critical thinkers. When asked where he went to school he quips, “A little trade school right down the river from the art school in Massachusetts, MIT.” He only got two “B” letter grades in Intermediate Microeconomics and Digital Processing. Rep. Gaetz asks these questions as a setup for the time he decimated John Kerry in a Congressional hearing. All of his other grades were “A”s. To say he is nobody’s fool would be putting it mildly.





His MIT degrees include a Bachelor of Science, in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

His family Christmas picture was delightful as it made liberal heads explode all over America.

Rep. Massie is a historical first in that he was the first one who asked for antibody tests related to both the Covid-19 virus and vaccines that may have been taken thereafter when available. He reported that nobody is doing antibody tests related to Covid-19 which is not only unusual in the face of a pandemic but also suspicious.

If we are following the science as Dr. Anthony Fauci demands of us, why is he not demanding antibody tests for anybody involved from Covid-19 patient survivors to those vaccinated?

Rep. Massie found information on the CDC website he jokingly refers to as a typo which he actually believed to be an out-and-out lie about the new Covid-19 vaccines whereby it said;

“Consistent high efficacy (@92%) was observed across age, sex, race, and ethnicity in categories and among persons with underlying health conditions as well as young participants with evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

Rep. Massie then went to the FDA website and found out that the efficacy was actually a -7%!

.

He then called up CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in Washington, D.C. to look into this apparent “typo”. She called for Capt. Amanda Cohn, M.D. to sit in on the call as Chief Medical Officer for the Vaccine Task Force and the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases to sit in on the call.

Rep. Massie said his conversation went as,

“I think I found a typo. (I didn’t say you all are lying SOB’s.) And she (Walsensky) said, ‘Let me get our top scientist (Cohn) on the line with us.’ and she came on the line and she said, ‘We’re going to start calling you Eagle Eye Massie! We went over this study and we just never found this mistake! It is right here in this thing!'”

Rep. Massie went on asking, “Oh, so you’ll fix it, right?”

The CDC Director was like, “Oh, yeah, don’t worry!”

Rep. Massie goes on to say he recorded six phone calls between himself and the CDC. He then plays a part of one with Cohn dating back to December 16, 2020:

“The point of that sentence is to suggest that you don’t need to test your antibodies before you get vaccinated. It doesn’t matter or… Yeah, it’s a wash. So, um… But we did it, the word was taken out, and literally, nobody had picked up on this, um, including us when we read the version that was published, so..”

Rep. Massie responds,

“Hopefully I was somewhat helpful.”

Capt. Cohn answers,

“Yeah! No, we, we, really appreciate it! We know we can’t be perfect, we know we are going to miss things. We’re glad that this wasn’t you know… we didn’t mean anyone any harm… But we were very… it gave us a smile that you had found it. It was very… very impressive.”

Rep. Gaetz makes a joke,

“It’s interesting how recordings can be an instant cure to selective amnesia in 100% of the cases!”

Rep. Gaetz asks Rep. Massie the motive for the Federal Government to maintain false information on a government website after he (Massie) had pointed it out to them.

At first, Rep. Massie thought it was just a case of “Noble Lies” because the CDC sees Americans as so stupid.

After the CDC refuses to acknowledge natural immunity, Rep. Massie decided to drill down into what is really going on.

Rep. Gaetz asks if there are any studies that show vaccination immunity is superior to natural immunity. Rep. Massie says, to date, no peer review impartial studies have been conducted to prove the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Soon after Rep. Massie began his inquiries about Covid-19 immunities related to the vaxxed and un-vaxxed he was attacked by FactCheck.org as spreading misinformation.

Eagle Eye Massie took it upon himself to do a deep dive as to who was funding FactCheck.org related to this issue and he found out none other than the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (of Johnson and Johnson pharmaceuticals) was behind the attacks on him.

It is interesting that FactCheck, who came up with a subgroup titled SciCheck, makes use of only peer-review doctors/scientists friendly to Dr. Anthony Fauci and his “only way to cure Covid-19 is with vaccines.”, position.

Rep. Gaetz mentions a documentary he and Rep. Massie has done on HBO title “The Swamp”

Rep. Gaetz asks if this is what we are seeing here in this situation. Rep. Massie responds that this is absolutely what is happening as there is no lobby group for natural immunity!

Rep. Massie hits Pfizer hard for their vaccination failures resulting in injuries and deaths.

The conclusion one comes away with is without antibody testing before, during, and after Covid-19 infections and their related fake vaccinations as cures, Dr. Anthony Fauci has absolutely no interest in following the science.

For the millions of people who have been exposed to Covid-19 patients and had little to no ill side effects, this entire pandemic is a scam! For the millions of people who have come up vaccine-injured now, this entire pandemic is a scam!

The web of lies seems to be coming unraveled as more and more truths are exposed over the perpetual lies. People will be held accountable in the end.

Those who read and believe the Bible know two things remain constant about the world’s oldest and most persistent book; The truth always wins out in the end and good always trumps evil!

A new peer review study reported by the BBC as taken from ‘Nature Communications’ found, “Natural defenses against a common cold could offer some protection against Covid-19, too, research suggests.”

For those of us who have dodged the Covid-19 virus bullet as family members and friends have become sick and/or died around us, this recent revelation comes as welcomed news. It allows us to move past the sense of survivor’s guilt we had hoped that the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci would address but chose to ignore. If you suck up his media hype with a straw, nobody lives through Covid-19 without the vaccine. That is now a proven lie. This author is proof positive ready to come to Washington, D.C. to call him out on it.

These folks with natural immunities won’t be getting vaccinated now or ever. As the youth say these days, “No thanks. I’m good!”

#####

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark appears “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed