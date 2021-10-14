Frontline Doctor’s Simone Gold holds presser on Vaccine Mandate suits

COLORADO SPRINGS: A press conference was held on September 25th at Charis Christian Center by Dr. Simone Gold founder of America’s Frontline Doctors. Dr. Gold is both a medical doctor and lawyer. America’s Frontline Doctors is a civil rights organization. She is one of many guest speakers in the ‘Clay Clark Health and Freedom Conference 2021’ tour of this year.



Gold’s purpose is to bring attention to another medical doctor being censored by the mainstream media. She specifically discussed statements of a recent military whistleblower, Lt. Commander-flight-surgeon, Dr. Teresa Long. Long recently ordered military pilots who have taken ANY of the Covid-19 vaccines grounded.

The effects of these “vaccines” on young, healthy pilots are stunning according to Dr. Long.

Scientists and doctors reveal that what Dr. Anthony Fauci is terming a “vaccine” is actually a gene-modifying experimental drug with unknown side effects. (Covid vaccines, mRNA v. settled science: When’s a vaccine not a vaccine?)



Dr. Gold discusses a Colorado Federal court suit brought by “America’s Frontline Doctors” on behalf of two such military personnel who are resisting the vaccines. They both have had Covid-19 and now fear that adding the vaccine to their bodies could create “antigen-dependent enhancement” (ADE).



“MD Whistleblower in the Military Grounds Pilots due to Vaccine! New Lawsuits Filed by Dr. Simone Gold!“









Dr. Gold opened her presentation by explaining the organization she founded:





“We are a civil rights organization. We see the biggest human rights movement of the day is trying to mandate things that give up their body sovereignty, the right to bodily integrity. We think this is a catastrophic situation and a crisis of huge constitutional proportions for our nation.



Because of that America’s Frontline Doctors is engaged in much litigation around the nation. We filed our first lawsuit in Alabama that is still pending. We have a lawsuit against the University of California that is still pending. We filed against Mayor de Blasio of New York about a month ago because of his mandates (Executive Order #225) to require everyone to be vaccinated to participate in public life is reminiscent of Jim Crow and we asked ‘Jim Crow de Blasio’ to stand down. We are awaiting results on that.”

Dr. Gold calls the lawsuit against Mayor de Blasio the “Civil Rights case of the 21st Century.” Comparing mandates to Jim Crow laws – state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States in bygone years.



Dr. Gold continued:

“You may have remembered that about 3 to 4 weeks ago we filed a case versus the Department of Defense that’s filed in Colorado is currently pending before Judge Moore that was initially a TRO (Temporary Restraining Order) that TRO was not granted. Just last night we filed a preliminary injunction in that same case and I am going to tell you what’s in that preliminary injunction and amended complaint.”

Dr. Gold reading from court filing:

“In the Federal District Court pending before Judge Moore in Denver, Colorado, we filed a preliminary injunction to immediately halt all illegal Covid-19 vaccinations for all military personnel including any military employees, airline pilots, and those who have fully recovered from Covid-19 infection. To date, there have been no screenings for Covid recovered people.”

This illegal action violates 10 U.S.C. Section Code 1107 in response to this litigation filed 3 to 4 weeks ago the defendant Department of Defense has actually accelerated this inoculation program in an effort to prevent its soldiers and military personnel from asserting their lawful rights.



Read 10 U.S.C. § 1107 – U.S. Code – Unannotated Title 10. Armed Forces § 1107. Notice of use of an investigational new drug or a drug unapproved for its applied use.

The preliminary injunction motion along with the amended complaint brought in a class of complainants to also include a department of defense contractors. Additionally based on the fact that Covid recovered people have superior immunity.

The evidence presented includes expert witness testimony from two military doctors and a well-credentialed professor of pathology. They have found that both the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines contain a pathological toxin, a poison commonly called PEG (polyethylene glycol or antifreeze).

Each vaccine lists either ALC-3015 in Pfizer or SM-102 in Moderna as key ingredients of the billions of nano-particles in each dose.

The revelation was so alarming to these doctors that the aforementioned Army Lt. Col. Teresa Long, M.D., made a halting shocking declaration. In her expert opinion, all military flight crew who have received any of the biological products should be grounded from flying until a MRI screening of their cardiovascular system is performed in order to rule out these life-threatening adverse reactions to the shots. To date, there are no screenings.



The preliminary injunction is the next step in the legal battle to protect our military.

This filing is for the purpose of ceasing any further involuntary vaccinations, based on evidence of the associated adverse health events. As well as risks that are becoming increasingly pervasive. Side effects include life-threatening blood clots and myocarditis, pericarditis (inflammation of the heart)as listed on Pfizer/BioNTech’s own fact sheet. Plus the evidence of widespread harm, especially in younger persons, and males, has become irrefutable.



“It is not just flight crews negatively affected by this,” says Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, who is another Army doctor who has also given an affidavit.

“People cannot believe that the manufacturers would knowingly put such a toxin into their product and test it on our entire population for the first time during these phase III clinical trials our country is participating in. It is so incredulous that they would use the global population for these toxic experiments that we engaged a world-class pathologist, Dr. Ralph Grams, to run mass spectrometry on the ingredients to ensure this is so.”

Dr. Grams provided sworn testimony that both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna Emergency Use only Covid “vaccines” contain substantial and significant amounts of these toxic materials.

“It’s no wonder people are having debilitating allergic reactions to these shots,” said Dr. Grams. To prove his case, Dr. Ralph Grams used state-of-the-art mass spectrometry laboratory equipment to make his findings. These key ingredients are known carcinogenic toxins and numerous studies have found anaphylaxis reactions to the PEG compounds in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

The inoculations are currently being forced on all service members including those who have already recovered from COVID-19.

This, despite the fact that numerous studies show proof that Covid recovered patients have natural immunity. It is common sense and scientifically supported that those who have recovered do not require vaccination. The military regulations agree with this point and the defining regulation (AR 40-562) actually excludes people with prior immunity from compulsory vaccinations; it also excludes people who are allergic to any ingredient. This policy has been regulatory law in the military since 1908, so what has changed that would commit the secretary of defense to annul this rule? This is the question.”



Dr. Gold noting,

“There is a long history of safe and effective alternative treatments, approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which are proven worldwide to be highly effective in preventing and treating Covid-19.”

She questions why the American Government continues to block safe and effective time-proven therapies and continues to favor recommending dangerous experimental Big Pharma “vaccines” newly developed today.



Dr. Gold concluded this as a good overview of the litigation filed before Federal Judge Moore. (“Story of A Brave Military Officer Fighting Vaccine Mandate”)





Dr. Simone Gold is truly a patriotic American hero of our time. She rattled the Twitter world earlier this year when she chimed in on a rumor going around on the Internet when she confirmed the rumors of much of Congress using the drug Ivermectin rather than the Covid-19 vaccines of American Big Pharma.

The following Tweet appeared today from Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care.





***BREAKING SCANDAL***



FACT:

Between 100-200 members of Congress and their families & staffers have been treated with IVM & our I-MASK+ protocol for COVID. NO hospitalizations.



Not one of them reported that to the people.



Saved themselves & stayed silent as IVM was torched. https://t.co/qDAgFGjVq1 — Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care (@Covid19Critical) October 8, 2021



Dr. Gold responded:

“I can confirm this is true. A number of elected officials have reached out to me over the last year and requested this treatment.”

#######

Exclusive interview with Nurse Dani: Quitting over Vaccine Mandates

Pfizer employees on natural immunity: I work for an evil corporation

Immune System Blood Testing Pre-Vaccine to Post-Vaccine

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth.”

Mark is “on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr