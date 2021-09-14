From young to old, America is finally unified over “F*ck Biden” chant

WASHINGTON. Andrea Dick was told by authorities in Roselle Park, New Jersey, to take down the F*ck Biden banner outside her home. And a municipal court judge later agreed, levying a $250-a-day fine if Dick did not comply. But when the matter eventually worked its way up to Superior Court, Roselle Park withdrew its case, leaving Andrea Dick free to fly her banner, reading:

“F*ck Biden.”

Amol Sinha, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) executive director of New Jersey, said,

“The First Amendment exists specifically to make sure people can express strong opinions on political issues – or any other matter – without fear or punishment by the government.”

You can find these banners for sale starting at around eight dollars and going as high as twenty. And its words are heard every weekend – echoing off the concrete walls inside college football stadiums across the nation.

Another FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣 chant, this time at the Virginia Tech game

ITS NOW A MOVEMENT 🚨🚨🚨 @OldRowHokies pic.twitter.com/CD4ObCqTaK — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2021

Recently, more than a few media outlets noticed faux President Joe Biden refrained from delivering remarks at 9/11 commemoration events in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania. Many wondered if Biden’s handlers feared his words would inspire disapproving Americans to begin a full-throated chorus of, well, you know.

Some might call this “January 6 fever.” An outgrowth of the rage that saw the storming of the US Capital Building in reaction to a fraudulent presidential election.

Of his recent executive order mandating companies to compel their workforce to vaccinate or be subjected to endless covid testing, Biden disingenuously insisted, “This is not about freedom or personal choice.”

And yet, what he demands of Americans he does not of illegal aliens flooding across our southern border, Aghan refugees or, bizarrely, US postal workers.

Wait. What’s that F*ck Biden chant I hear?

Biden promised the talking heads at ABC News he would not abandon Americans in Taliban occupied Afghanistan, remember? But he did exactly that.

Wait. Is that F*ck Biden chant getting louder?

America is far more energy-dependent under Biden than under the energy-independent administration of President Donald Trump. This has forced Biden to beg Mideast barbarians to go easy on the Great Satan and sell us oil at Trump-era prices.

Wait. That F*ck Biden chant is becoming more distinct.

Last July, when the Cuban government greeted freedom protests with violent repression, Biden said,

“The Cuban people are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime… from decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by Cuba’s authoritarian regime.”

Cuban demonstrators chanted “homeland and life,” a reference to a popular song,

“My people call for freedom. No more doctrines, we no longer shout homeland or death, homeland and life instead. And start building what we’ve dreamed of. What they destroyed with their hands.”

But we hardheaded and practical Americans prefer directness over poetry and song. And so, we chant…

“… F*ck Biden!”

