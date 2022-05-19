WASHINGTON: For many of us baby boomers alive at the time President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on November 22, 1963, it was a moment in time when America seemed to have lost its innocence. It appeared evil began trumping good in this country. There have been debates on motive, number of shooters, who was responsible, and the questions go on and on. And it was the start of the modern Big Lie to the American people.

Even though this event happened 59 years ago, new information is still coming out today.

One person asking questions is mortician Caitline Doughty.

From Caitlin Doughty’s site:





“Caitlin Doughty is a mortician, advocate, and bête noire of the traditional funeral industry. In 2011 she founded the funeral reform collective The Order of the Good Death, which has spawned the death positive movement. Her educational web series “Ask a Mortician” has been viewed almost 200 million times, and all three of her books, Smoke Gets in Your Eyes, From Here to Eternity, and Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? were New York Times bestsellers. She owns a funeral home, Clarity Funerals, in Los Angeles.”

“Warren Commission Report.”

President Lyndon B. Johnson established The Warren Commission through Executive Order. Many people felt the report was incomplete and in error. People who should have been called were not. Including witnesses that ducked to the turf of the “grassy” knoll.” Witnesses who said the shots came from behind a fence.

By Cecil W. Stoughton – http://www.maryferrell.org/wiki/index.php/Photos_-_JFK_Library_-_Dealey_Plaza_-_p1, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9487562

For some odd reason, the records and files related to the 1963 JFK assassination were sealed after the Warren Commission Report, remaining sealed for nearly a lifetime. But in November of 2017, President Trump ordered about 50,000 documents never seen by the public and information from about half a million redacted records to be released.

There were about 5 million records in the archived collection.

The Big Lie and Lee Harvey Oswald

Something unexplained is that alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald made two phone calls the day after the assassination. One of those calls was dubbed the “Raleigh call” the “day after the assassination. There were two different calls to two men named John Hurt.

In August of 1977, the House Select Committee on Assassination learned about Oswald’s alleging calling a John Hurt in Raleigh.

Swinney told her that two law enforcement officials would be present to listen to a call Oswald was going to make from the jail that evening. Some 10 or 15 minutes after Treon reported to work, two lawmen arrived and flashed their credentials to Swinney, Treon said.

“A few” minutes later, a red light appeared on the switchboard, indicating that a call was being made from the jail,” Brad” reported.

Dr. Grover Proctor, Jr. has become a nationally acclaimed expert in investigating this aspect of the Kennedy assassination. He has theories he would like to prove or disprove about this call with more information.

A former professor at Walden University and associate dean of Northwood University, Proctor, is recognized for his research on the “Raleigh” call, alleging Oswald’s call was an attempt to reach a former counterintelligence agent John Hurt.

Treon recorded that the person calling was Lee Harvey Oswald. The date was November 23, 1963, and the call was being placed to a John Hurt in Raleigh, N.C., at 919-834-7430 or 833-1253.

She also wrote in her report “CA” a “DA” to the call slip to indicate “canceled” and “didn’t answer,” and the call was never completed.

A copy of the call was given to Dr. Proctor by Robert Blakey, the House committee’s chief counsel, and staff director. Proctor transcribed the report and published it on his website.

Dr. Proctor theorizes that Oswald may have been duped into thinking he was working for the CIA.

That he was to assassinate President Kennedy for the good of the country. Hurt served in the military between 1942 and 1946, in Army counterintelligence in the European and Pacific theaters of war. At one point, he sought psychiatric treatment at Duke University Hospital.

While the Committee was never able to confirm that Oswald tried to call John Hurt or even knew him, Brady concluded in the report.

“However” r, the allegation is disturbing because the Committee has found no evidence that Mrs. Treon had any motive to invent the story, especially with such precise details as the actual phone number listed to John Hurt.”

The House Select Committee on Assassinations never received this information, according to Dr. Proctor. Interestingly, the Committee’s establishment was due to allegations that federal agencies did not fully cooperate with previous investigations.

According to information in the JFK Library, the Committee concluded that there was a high probability that two gunmen fired at the president. This is a contention many conspiracy theorists have held from the beginning.

The Big Lies of the shooting of Kennedy:

The fact that those who served with Oswald in the Marines said he was a terrible shot and could not have made any of the shots at a moving target from that location with the bolt action rifle Oswald allegedly used.

The fact that when a number of enlisted Marine sharpshooters tried to replicate the same three shots in the same period, from the same vantage point of the fourth floor of the Dallas Book Depository, few of them could even accomplish the task as Oswald was said to have.

The time used to eject and reload the bolt action rifle was too challenging to keep up with the speed of the limousine.

Marines attempting the same shot came away from that exercise saying:

“If I was serious about killing somebody in a motorcade like that, that gun would have been the last one I would have selected.”

Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act in 1992.

It requires federal agencies to transfer all related records to the assassination to the National Archives. Accordingly, those documents became the “JFK Assassination Records Collection.” Records previously withheld in part or in full had to be released “no later than the date that is 25 years after the enactment of this Act” unless the president orders that they be withheld, according to the law.

While President Trump did not extend that time limit, the records released did not shed any new light on the Oswald phone calls made from the Dallas jail.

Dr. Proctor said at one point in an interview,

“The press has completely abrogated their responsibility for being the judge of these things and saying, ‘This one makes sense. This one is a high scholarship. This one is a poor scholarship and shouldn’t be there and shouldn’t be considered. This person failed to do this, but this person did it right.’ The press has completely wiped that out of their responsibility. More importantly, they wiped out the responsibility of themselves, going out and trying to investigate the way they did in Watergate. They are the ones responsible for breaking Watergate. Not the United States Government Justice Department. They have not done that for the Kennedy assassination. And so I think that is where we are today.”

What makes mortician Caitlin Doughty and researcher Dr. Grover Proctor of interest are that the mainstream media dropped the ball relative to the Kennedy assassination, either willfully or out of negligence.

The Media, FBI, and DOJ – Decades of ignoring the big story.

The entire matter of the Media, FBI, and DOJ not exhibiting any curiosity over investigations into the Kennedy Assassination, the fake Russia dossier, the stolen 2020 Election or the recent release of “2000 Mules,” the corruption of the Biden family, and Hunter’s laptops should have all Americans questioning if conspiracy theories have more than a bit of truth to them.

Post-Mortem professionals, morticians, coroners, and forensic pathologists will blow the lid off of the Covid-19 pandemic. They can see the effects of the vaccines. (‘Wonderful’ mother-of-two, 36, died from first dose of Covid Pfizer vaccine she had taken 11 days before, inquest hears)

It has been said that these death experts will have people like Tony Fauci and Bill Gates running for cover.

The fallacy, and harm, of using facemasks to stop Covid-19.

A peer-reviewed study of some 35 countries involving 602 million people from Europe found that facemasks “may have harmful unintended consequences.”

The study “Correlation Between Mask Compliance and COVID-19 Outcomes in Europe” demonstrated that widespread use of face masks did NOT correlate with better outcomes during the COVID epidemic. The study reports that people conforming to mask usage (October 2020 until March 2021) averaged 60%.

Those who do not learn from history will repeat the mistakes of the past.

The same findings of mask usage were found during the Spanish Flu of 100 years ago.

The use of the masks led to bacterial pneumonia, and mask usage was stopped.

The assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy involved the death of only one beloved man. And it was not well investigated. Similarly, the almost 1 million deaths of lesser-known Americans who died from Covid and/or the vaccines need to be honestly investigated—starting with curious, independent media.

In America, we have experts coming forward to blow the pandemic narratives. We have witnesses, data, and video that prove the theft of the 2020 Election. (Review: It took 2000 mules to install one dumbass in the White House) Hillary Clinton, the DNC, Barack Obama, and others – including Joe Biden – conspired to spy on a sitting President. Lie to the courts and publish a false Russia Dossier.

We have been denied informed consent as to the Covid origin and vaccines. Additionally, the story of the Hunter Biden laptops was buried by social media before the election and is still not being thoroughly investigated.

Americans are being fed “The Big Lie” and have been for the last century, if not more. (8 of HistorHistory’sDestructive Lies) And it will most likely be the end of America as a sovereign state.

#######

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. He used the byline, “bring” ng little-known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter, shadow bans from Instagram, and Fox News comments.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews