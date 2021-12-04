From COVID, INC, starring Dr. Fauci as the invader .. The Omicron Strain

“A characteristic of all crises is their predictability, in retrospect. They seem to have a certain inevitability; they seem predestined.”

So wrote Michael Crichton in his novel “The Andromeda Strain.” A story about a deadly alien organism that infects the population of a small New Mexico town, killing nearly everyone.

The heroes of the story, of course, are scientists. It’s science fiction, after all.

As panic grips America’s mainstream media at the sudden appearance of a new COVID-19 variant with the sci-fi moniker Omicron, the nation cringes in anticipation of yet more restrictive mandates from Washington’s ruling elites to “meet the crisis.”

The latest coronavirus offshoot announcement came from Dr. Angelique Coetzee of the South African Medical Association.

Coetzee notes their Omicron symptoms are “very mild.”





But the First World reaction to the news was anything but mild.

To date, the coronavirus has cost “$16 trillion, or approximately 90% of the annual gross domestic product of the US,” says a study released by the American Medical Association.

The Dow Jones Industrials dropped by more than 600 points Tuesday, fearing the debilitating economic effects of renewed government lockdowns.

The dire reaction around the world astounded South Africa’s Dr. Coetzee, who wrote in the Daily Mail,

“I have been stunned at the response. No one here in South Africa is known to have been hospitalized with the Omicron variant, nor has anyone here believed to have fallen seriously ill with it.”

Understandably, media-spurred panic has jittered markets at the thought of more damaging, costly, and incoherent government interventions. But that panic hasn’t gripped American society at large.

For many Americans, the media has taken on the role of the boy who cried wolf.

We know this because a poll by YouGovAmerica, reports that 87 percent of Americans have “heard a lot” about the Omicron variant, adding that only 38 percent believe it’s a “serious risk to all Americans.”

Americans are reconnecting with what was once a natural and reasonable suspicion of government power. But, unfortunately, government actions that diminish individual freedoms tend to do that.

COVID-19 information became the sole product of the Centers for Disease Control.

And governments worldwide have interpreted its information and guidance to develop restrictive mandates controlling the movements of their various populations.

The government of Australia, for instance, has built a network of what it calls “dedicated regional quarantine facilities” to house the unvaccinated. Some have come to call these accommodations “COVID concentration camps.”

Recently, three teenagers escaped from such a facility near Darwin. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation,

“Chief Minister Michael Gunner confirmed the teenagers, aged 15, 16, and 17, tested negative for the virus… all three were from the Binjari community near Katherine and had been sent into quarantine as close contacts of positive cases.”

Australian authorities launched an extensive manhunt that included roadblocks and vehicle searches following the escapes.

In a show of displeasure with these and other draconian state measures, tens of thousands of Aussies marched in protest through the streets of Sydney and Melbourne late last month.

They’ve come to realize, too late, that a “characteristic of all crises is their predictability,” as Michael Crichton observed in “The Andromeda Strain.”

And that is the “certain inevitability” of authoritarian actions giving governments new and expanded powers to meet a crisis – real or imagined.

That power includes building quarantine (wink, wink) facilities that use military and police forces to secure camp perimeters and hunt down escapees.

The good news here at home is that US appellate courts have belatedly entered the controversy.

Those courts struck down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate as unconstitutional. The administration, however, has urged employers to ignore the courts and fire employees that refuse the vaccine.

January 4, two days before the first anniversary of the J6 storming of Capitol Hill, is the deadline for employers to comply with the extra-constitutional, authoritarian dictates of the Biden regime. I can’t help but wonder if liberals are trying to set up the deplorables again. (Revolver News expose raises questions of Jan 6th FBI involvement)

Or, they could honorably obey the rule of law, whose primary purpose is to protect the individual’s inalienable rights against the arbitrary whims of the political majority and their duly elected fanatics.

And it’s these rights that fly in the face of what our ruling elites believe is the “certain inevitability” of our unquestioned compliance.

You see, the virus now threatening Americans is not Omicron. It’s an overreaching and authoritarian government.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red