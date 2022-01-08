From Arizona to Wisconsin, a 2021 Year-End Election Audit Update

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Communities Digital News gave several recaps of where things stood in the various state election audits around the country in 2021. It is no wonder people are willfully tuning out mainstream media evening television newscasts in record numbers as well as letting their newspaper subscriptions lapse.

They keep calling President Trump’s charge of widespread systematic election fraud “The Big Lie” and using terms like “baseless claims of election fraud” which actually constitutes misinformation if not outright lies in and of themselves!

Make no mistake, the election fraud of November 2020 was widespread and it was systematic.

Never in the history of U.S. elections was counting stopped late in the evening of the election and pole observers ushered out so vote processing could continue on exclusively by Democrats after the Republican poll observers were gone! It was a massive undertaking that relied on the chaos and fear of over-hyped Covid-19 pandemic to succeed making use of mail-in ballots lacking a proper chain of custody.

The guilty parties then bragged to TIME magazine about how they achieved their election fraud and got away with it. Of course, they justified their lawlessness as “fortifying democracy,” which was just their way of controlling the narrative of their illegal actions.





You heard statements from complicit Republicans (RINO Never Trumpers) about the need to move on and do better in the future. They’re merely exposing themselves as they were complicit in this charade.

ARIZONA:

From Sharpiegate (Trump voters were given Sharpie pens to mark ballots so their votes would not count) to a bizarre early night election call in favor of Joe Biden in just single digits reported by FOX and the A.P. Newswire, Arizonans rightfully called foul! After all, the official election results for Arizona wouldn’t be called for eight days after the election. Arizona’s most populous county, Maricopa where Phoenix sits, had only gone to a Democrat once in 70 years previous now turned blue for Joe Biden. These phenomena set off the first full legislature-led forensic audit in the history of U.S. elections in Maricopa County.

Arizonans, like so many other Americans, smelled a rat!

Despite Arizona state and local politicians of both parties refusing subpoenas for Dominion network equipment, and other relevant materials to conduct the audit, a partially thorough audit was still able to be performed. (Arizona Audit Proves Election Fraud despite false assertions by MSM)

What was found was nearly 58,000 illegitimate ballots were cast in Maricopa County alone. Keep in mind, Joe Biden “won” Arizona by fewer than 11,000 votes! Some of these illegitimate ballots included duplicate votes, votes tied to out-of-state voters, votes attached to non-residential addresses, and other varieties of phantom voters. The most damning was the tampering of digital election records by Dominion.

Dominion said they had to service their machines with updates whereby 2020 election data was then lost from those machines.

By law, election data is required to be kept untouched for 22 months. Results were sent to Attorney General Mark Brnovich for further investigation. The legislature has shifted its focus to a full forensic audit of Arizona’s second-most populous county, Pima, and passed legislation to further limit mail-in balloting. (Did Dominion and Scytl software change the election outcome?)

Meanwhile, a back story has developed for the Arizona Audit. A judge said Thursday (1-6-2022) he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the Florida-based contractor that led the Arizona Republicans’ 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn’t immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry. (Cyber Ninjas shutting down after judge fines Arizona audit company $50K a day)

That judge found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents, which two Maricopa County judges and the state Court of Appeals have ruled are subject to the public records law.

The $50,000 daily fine imposed by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah far exceeds the $1,000 levy suggested by a lawyer for The Arizona Republic newspaper.

However, Judge Hannah said the lower amount would be “grossly insufficient” to coerce Cyber Ninjas to comply with his orders.

A lawyer for Cyber Ninjas, Jack Wilenchik, said the company is insolvent and has laid off all employees, including former CEO Doug Logan. Claiming they can’t afford to sift through its records to find those related to the audit. Wilenchik maintains Cyber Ninjas is not subject to the Arizona public records law because it’s a private company.

Trial and appellate judges have disagreed, ruling that the documents must be released because the firm was performing a core government function on behalf of the Senate.

The Arizona Supreme Court declined to take the case on appeal.

Wilenchik has asked to quit as the Cyber Ninjas lawyer because he hasn’t been paid, but Hannah refused to approve until new local attorneys are in place to represent the firm.

Hannah’s refusal to release Attorney Wilenchik prompted a tense exchange in which the lawyer said the judge has “shown an intemperate attitude towards me and my firm” and was biased against conservatives. He vowed to appeal.

A second public records lawsuit filed by the watchdog group American Oversight is seeking similar records.

Not being reported by the MSM; Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers (R), a longtime Trump supporter and advocate for election integrity, announced that her petition to decertify the presidential election of 2020 had reached 1.4 million signatures by the end of 2021.

The petition which was started this past summer had 660,000 signatures in September.

DELAWARE:

In late 2021, Patriots for Delaware said they had evidence of dead people voting in the November 2020 election as well as nursing homes submitting more ballots than they had available beds. The group admitted the fraud they found would not have changed the outcome of the presidential election but said local races could have been affected. (Maureen Dowd and Election 2020’s final nail in Joe Biden’s political coffin

They also found the mail-in return rate of mailed-in ballots highly suspect. As a result, the non-profit group has begun making speaking appearances around the state to those who simply want to know the truth about the 2020 election. Below is one of the slides from their presentation.

GEORGIA:

In Georgia affidavits of malfeasance by poll watchers who were barred from vote counting in Georgia’s most populous Fulton County where Atlanta sits. Georgia unexpectedly went to Biden but surveillance footage at State Farm Arena showed voting ballots were pulled out of suitcases from underneath tables and ran through tabulators multiple times to give Biden a “win” by roughly twelve thousand votes.

This was all done by Democrat poll watchers after Republicans were sent home for the night.

No valid explanation has been presented and lawsuits for a full forensic audit persist but must go through the courts because the Georgia legislature lacks subpoena power.

The Georgia legislature has since cracked down on loopholes in their voting regulations that saw ballot curing, harvesting, liberalization of mail-in ballot provisions, as well as private influence money from the likes of Mark Zuckerberg’s Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL).

These loopholes were established as a result of Stacy Abram’s lawsuit and a consent agreement entered into by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Just recently Secretary Raffensperger opened an investigation into a criminal ballot harvesting operation based on the work of the voter integrity organization True The Vote. Whistleblower testimony from a paid ballot harvester, cellphone tower ping data, and video footage during the 2020 election has been presented showing more than 242 individuals making thousands of repeated trips to ballot boxes placed in urban centers by CTCL. Given Raffensperger’s past performance to date, critics are skeptical of a meaningful outcome.

Many Georgian Republicans now view Brad Raffensperger as a RINO Never Trumper who must go in the next election cycle.

MICHIGAN:

Similar to Georgia, Michigan experienced a high number of affidavits for malfeasance from poll watchers who were barred from vote tabulation at hubs such as the TCF Center in Detroit. Requests for surveillance footage of the TCF arena by independent journalists validated affidavits by former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck and Big League Politics’ Shane Trejo.

The videos exposed a 3:00 a.m. delivery of a rental truckload of ballots to the backdoor of the TCF Center, hours after returns were due.

Again, Democrats were the ones running the show after Republican poll watchers were sent home for the night.

The official explanation of the video was meal deliveries for poll workers, which were clearly not the contents of this delivery. Criminal Democrats are such idiots a logical follow-up question would have been, “Really? Which meal?”

Unlike other states involved in these forensic audit efforts, Michigan legislators have been less receptive to transparency and review of election night charades and policy.

They have been playing lip service to election reviews without much forward progress. Just like other states with Democrats in power, transparency has largely been hampered. In Michigan, a Democrat-controlled Secretary of State Office and complicit RINO Republicans in state legislatures are stopping things from moving forward.

On a related note,

Michigan’s Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey (R), was secretly filmed suggesting that the January 6 “insurrection” that paused the electoral certification was a staged event by the government and that high-level Republicans were also involved. He has since apologized, but his original statements still exists.

It is easy to see why he would think the way he thinks since the supposed kidnapping plot of his state’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) seems to be a plan organized and perpetrated by those with a relationship to the FBI. This will no doubt open up the door for a defense of entrapment by those accused in the plot. None of the FBI informants or agents were charged or named in the charges. (There is more to the kidnapping of Gov. Whitmer than meets the eye)

PENNSYLVANIA:

In Pennsylvania, lawsuits from former Congressional Candidate Sean Parnell (R) failed to gain traction regarding the Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) usurping election authority to liberalize the mail-in ballot policy. Before the election, the state’s liberal Supreme Court denied injunction stating that nobody had yet been harmed by the instituted electoral policy changes and thus lacked standing.

After the election, the same state Supreme Court applied a policy of laches (unreasonable delay in making an assertion or claim), stating that the suit was brought too late to change the outcome. It became apparent that illegitimate electoral policy would not be challenged or rectified in the Pennsylvania courts. (Revenge of the Nerds: Statistical experts prove Biden loss, Trump win)

In July of 2021, the Republican-led Pennsylvania Senate initiated a full forensic audit of the November 2020 election which is still underway.

One major caveat is that election integrity lead, State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), was replaced on the audit by a skeptical State Senate President Jake Corman (R). This brings into question whether they will get a legitimate audit or a more defensive “cover your ass” policy.

As in other questionable election states, Democratic leadership at the state and local levels have rejected subpoenas for election records.

They claim as a defense privacy concerns but in the United States, we have a secret ballot system. Pennsylvania’s Republican-led legislature passed election reforms to limit mail-in balloting and require voter I.D., which Democratic Gov. Tom Wolfe then vetoed. More proof, Democrats do not want election integrity. They want the ability to cheat and stuff the ballot box!

TEXAS:

An audit conducted by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office revealed that more than 11,737 non-citizens were registered to vote during the 2020 presidential election. However, election officials are quick to claim votes cast by non-citizens did not affect the outcome of the election. With the onslaught of millions of “new illegal voters,” that may not hold in 2022 or 2024, which are the Democrat’s plans anyway.

The Phase 1 progress report of the Texas audit detailed the results of an analysis and investigation of the presidential election results in four of the state’s most populous counties that cast 35% of the total votes: Collin, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant.

The media reported then-President Donald Trump won the state by a margin of more than 500,000 votes over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election out of 11.3 million votes cast. (Former military intel analyst says Trump won Texas by a more considerable margin than reported.)

However, voter irregularity concerns prompted the Secretary of State’s Office to announce a “full forensic audit” of the results in those counties on September 23.

“What we’re trying to do is make sure that there’s a little more confidence in the system, in the election integrity,” Secretary of State John Scott told NBC’s Dallas-Fort Worth affiliate. “And I think this is one of the hopes … of the audit is to show folks that it is very safe, it is secure, your vote does count when you cast it. And where we find issues, we’re going to address those issues.”

More concerning than the illegal aliens who got registered to vote was the finding of 224,585 voter registrations of deceased voters. While it is normal to have some recently deceased voters on voter registration rolls, this number was unusually high.

Also, more than 30,000 additional “weak” matches were identified where their registrations were not canceled.

Some who have been critical on both sides of the party aisle in Texas seem to overlook Texas law.

Texas law requires a “quarterly comparison of the statewide voter registration list to identify all potential deceased voters.”

The Secretary of State’s Office implemented a “comparative analysis of the statewide system to records provided by the Local Registrars of Death, Clerks of the Court, the Bureau of Vital Statistics, the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), and the Social Security Administration.”

As an article in USSA news (The Texas 2020 Preliminary Audit Results Are Jaw-Dropping)

“Bumbling Biden gained 1.4 million more votes in 2020 than Perpetual Loser Hillary Clinton achieved in Texas in 2016.

Math: 700,000 ineligible registrations + 11,737 illegal aliens + 449,000 duplicate registrations + 224,000 dead voters = 1.38 million votes.”

WISCONSIN:

Of all of the states in question, Wisconsin may be the most interesting to date. Despite pushback from moderate state lawmakers, damning evidence surfaced in the summer of 2021 from two independent sources that may begin to explain Wisconsin’s questionable results as well as the questionable results of the other states noted above.

First, Wisconsin saw a 300% increase in the number of ballots from “indefinitely confined” voters.

The 2020 election saw 244,000 voters claim a disability status that did not permit them to vote in person and thus didn’t require proof of identification in voting! As a result, Biden “won” Wisconsin over President Trump by only 20,600 votes! (Political Strategy: How do you guarantee an election victory?)

A complaint from the children of an incapacitated nursing home resident uncovered a directive from the Wisconsin Election Commission to ignore state law by the Racine County Sheriff’s office.

It was found that the commission advised it was okay for nursing home employees to fill out ballots on behalf of residents without advocates present. This led to the finding that many elderly Wisconsin residents who hadn’t voted in decades remarkably did this time.

This new and illegal directive was applied statewide in the thousands of nursing and supplemental care facilities in Wisconsin.

The Racine County Sheriff has submitted members of the Wisconsin Election Commission to the attorney general for a criminal referral. (Want To Find Vote Fraud? Look No Further Than Nursing Homes)

Another Wisconsin issue at hand is related to Mark Zuckerberg’s funded Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) a Chicago, Illinois-based center-left election reform advocacy group formed in 2012.

Public record email communications between CTCL and select urban counties showed that CTCL was given direct access to servers and data feeds of real-time election returns. As such, they were able to juxtapose ballot returns against census data and build a real-time ballot return map that could allow one to inject fraudulent ballots to overcome deficits where people did not vote.

CTCL also held similar agreements with every major market in which they traded millions of dollars in exchange for access to administering elections. This assertion of real-time ballot return access has been the contention in several sloppy lawsuits brought by bedding executive, Mike Lindell, and validates the work of physicist and statistician, Dr. Douglas Frank. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman currently leads the election integrity investigative efforts at the state level.

As Mike Lindell has rightfully said, “The BIG LIE, is the BIG LIE.”

We now know what these criminals did and how they did it. Wisconsin Democrats, putting the SIN in WisconSIN!

Make no mistake, “The GREAT RESET” happened about 3:00 a.m. the morning of November 4, 2020, as Dominion servers were shut off to reset computer algorithms as Donald Trump was winning by a landslide. (ICYMI: Democrats election fraud House of Cards is collapsing)

If no changes are made between now and the election cycle of 2022 and 2024, one can anticipate a civil war will happen as is already being predicted.

To be an American citizen with a vote is sacred. Those who try to diminish that do so at their own peril!

#####

