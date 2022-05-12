From 200 Mules to inflation, counting the ways Biden is destroying America

Americans are having a lot of facts with figures thrown at them these days and they are truly a lot to take in. And it can be hard to keep track of how quickly things are changing, as reflected in the numbers, thanks to Joe Biden. From inflation to COVID-related deaths to the destruction of food plants causing shortages. Here are just a few of the number that gives one cause to pause and become concerned.

Inflation and the Economy

Inflation is running at 8% which is the worst it has risen in 40 years back when Jimmy Carter was president.

Joe Biden is quickly surpassing Jimmy Carter as the worst president in American history on the economy alone. Under Jimmy Carter Americans were suffering with double-digit inflation. Until Ronald Reagan beat him for our highest office.

Gasoline and diesel are at an all-time high of $4.40 and $5.55 a gallon. This will translate to higher prices for consumable goods on virtually everything from the home.





Aviation Jet-A fuel is now recording record high prices according to Airnav fuel price reports. The fuel is reported regionally but the national average price for Jet-A was $6.32 a gallon at the start of this month. This was up 21 cents from two weeks ago. If you are thinking, “That won’t impact me because I don’t fly,” you better not be having anything shipped to your home via such carriers as FedEx, UPS or Amazon.

Covid-19 Deaths and Vaccine Deaths

A new report has offered that VAERS may be eliminating Covid-19 vaccine deaths even though a graph was released with some shocking news. These vaccine deaths have now surpassed 19,000 which is more than half of all vaccine-related deaths since tracking began.

The CDC is reporting we have now reached one million Covid-19-related deaths in this country.

Soros-Biden Open Border

Illegal alien crossings over our southern border topped 2 million in 2021 after Joe Biden took office. This was a record now on pace for a repeat in 2022.

It has been said throughout the years that less than 40% of illegal aliens show up for their court date to appear for their immigration status. That number is believed to be going down with the rising tide of people infiltrating our southern border.

Some 23 people whose names appeared on a U.S. terror watch list were stopped for illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. Most of them were Middle Eastern Islamic fundamentalists.

The vast majority of people entering our country illegally have not been properly vetted and have no medical records of immunization.

A new report by The New York Times has revealed QAnon is joining other vigilante border patrol patriots to trawl the southern border to find and intercept children crossing over into the US.

QAnon adherents believe in a conspiracy theory that holds former President Donald Trump was fighting against a satanic cabal of pedophiles.

Food Processing Plants Destroyed

A record number of food processing plants have suddenly mysteriously been destroyed by fires and explosions. We reported on this before and now it appears to be shadowbanned from the Google search engine. When we reported this story on April 26, the number of plants lost to fire and explosions was at 23. That number has gone up since.

Are food processing plant disasters part of Biden’s “Global Food Shortage?

Mainstream media is reporting, without evidence, that there is nothing to see here. They are right, considering what Google has done to this story in a News search!

The loss of so many plants in such a short period of time is unprecedented throughout American history.

Baby Formula Shortage

A survey of retailers across the U.S. found some 40% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock as of the week ending April 24, a new analysis from Datasembly. Nobody is offering any concrete reasons as to why this inconvenience is now ramping up to a national crisis but some scientific and medical experts recently appearing on the Stew Peters show have offered data is coming in showing a higher than a usual number of babies suffering from liver failure after nursing on Covid-19 vaccinated mothers. “CDC probing 109 liver illnesses in kids, including 5 deaths”

Biden’s UN-WHO Global Health Power Grab

Joe Biden thinks he is going to turn the sovereignty of our country over to the UN and WHO but he had better think twice.

The John Birch Society recently launched a grassroots effort encouraging lawmakers to nullify the schemes at the state level stating:

“Nullification of the WHO’s pandemic treaty wouldn’t be the first time the states have taken such bold action,” the organization’s alert continued. “Among multiple other examples, Alabama in 2012 enacted a strong law banning the implementation of the UN’s Agenda 21 (now Agenda 2030) in the state. Multiple other state legislative chambers passed similar bans.”

The idea is to turn over our country by 2030 to the UN and WHO under the guise of a “Global Health” policy amounting to nothing more than a power grab.

Joe Biden’s agenda has the support of fewer than fifty countries despite there being 193 countries in the world.

Suicides and Drug Overdoses Are WAY Up!

There were 1,859 suicide deaths in 2021 which was 36 more than in 2020. Middle-aged white men are the demographic group most at risk. Many believe the Covid-19 pandemic has caused this number to go up.

Recently, 200 Navy sailors were removed from the U.S.S. After deaths by suicide among the crew, George Washington aircraft carrier, including three in April alone.

The CDC reports that in 2021, US drug overdose deaths will hit the highest level on record. CDC data shows nearly 108,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Most of which flows over Joe Biden’s open southern border, creating a new national security threat. Overdose deaths have been on the rise for many years in the US. However, annual deaths were nearly 50% higher in 2021 than in 2019, CDC data shows. Just a short while ago heroin overdoses were the leading cause of drug overdoses.

Most Blue States

Besides using Covid-19 pandemic money to push CRT in Illinois schools, Illinois has now become a haven for young girls wanting abortions and illegal aliens wanting to burden our Medicaid roles. Illinois is actively engaged in a race to the bottom with the coastal states of California and New York to become the Most Blue State. The Land of Lincoln is soon to become The Land of Sinking as the state is so totally financially irresponsible.

Of course, there are all kinds of other interesting facts with figures such as Blue City crime up, early released criminal offenders going on to repeat more crimes. Those Blue States become financially insolvent, crime rises, infrastructure crumbles and residents flee. The problem is these events are almost overwhelming to research as there is no good central clearinghouse of data like we have in the CDC for some of these issues noted above.

Of course, Blue City Chicago has become a killing field for many minority youths, but black lesbian mayor Lori Lightfoot is looking forward to running for a second term. Because through her glasses, everything is rosy.

The Biggest Biden Lie in the Numbers

More and more people watching True the Vote and Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules believe that Biden and Democrat National Committee conspired to steal the election through felony acts. (Review: It took 2000 mules to install one dumbass in the White House). The actions of the Democrats across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona added up to unseat the favored incumbent president to seat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris into the White House. Biden and the Democrats ensured the destruction of America at home and abroad when stealing the 2020 election.

Just finished watching #2000Mules This smoking gun of a documentary has exposed the entire 2020 election as being a massive fraud!#TrumpWon This massive crime has changed the course of history!#Afganistan #inflation #GasPrices #Ukraine #BorderCrisis Would be nonexistent! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/6y8Cm4EQjg

— Dustin_B (@DustinB02216744) May 8, 2022

And those series of lies, starting with those 2000 Mules, has led to the dominos that have since fallen.

