Freedom Convoy Organizers hold presser – they are in it for the long haul

OTTAWA, CA: The Canadian truckers who organized the Freedom Convoy against the Covid vaccine mandates implemented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a news conference. Notably absent were the BBC and CBC and that was by the intent of the truckers who have called them out as biased at the least and liars at the most.

“Freedom Convoy Organizers Press Conference” – JustinCredible TV





On-screen in this 50-minute video we see convoy spokespersons Benjamin Dichter and Tamara Lich. Benjamin Dichter saying,

“We omitted certain news agencies from this press conference, including the Toronto Star and the CBC who are banned from this press conference. And the reason they were banned is twofold.

First, this entire week the CBC, Toronto Star – Yahoo News were retweeting and reposting with a few others – kept putting stories out that our GoFundMe was frozen or suspended because of nefarious reasons. You know ‘right-wing truckers,’ ‘dangerous people,’ and it was hysterical.”

Last week news stories began circulating reporting that the GoFundMe account for “Freedom Convoy 2022” was frozen and organizers would need to outline how the millions of dollars in raised funds would be spent. Dichter said when news outlets such as the Toronto Sun reported that the account was frozen, he contacted fellow organizer Tamara Lich to see if everything was okay, and she said GoFundMe was helpful.

“And she’s like, ‘I just got off the phone with them 45 minutes ago. They’re great. They’re helping out. Everything’s going to be sorted out,'” Dichter explained of their conversation.

He called the reporting out as “purely just a fake story” that was “probably” designed to “sabotage the donations that were coming in.” At the time of this writing, the fundraiser, started by Tama Lich, has amassed $9,669,790 in donations. The comments of support for the Freedom Convoy come from Canada and America.

The Canadian Broadcasting Company (CBC) is a government-funded Canadian news organization. It also faced backlash and mockery over the weekend after a host for the outlet suggested that Russia was behind the popular protest.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made himself a laughing stock when he called the truckers descending on the Canadian Capitol a ‘small fringe minority’ infuriating most all Canadians.

While many of us are working from home, there are others who aren’t able to do that – like the truck drivers who are working day and night to make sure our shelves are stocked. So when you can, please #ThankATrucker for everything they’re doing and help them however you can. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2020

The fact of the matter is many others have joined the truckers in cars and pickup trucks. The last estimate of semi-trucks involved on Sunday reported some 50,000 trucks over 50 miles long. Also, the protests are not confined to Ottawa though Ottawa is now a parking lot for big rigs.

At the 16-minute mark of the interview, Dichter claims Trudeau reached out to Joe Biden for mutual support in this logistics mandate but Biden refused to go along with it.

Dichter says the supply chain will be interrupted until Trudeau acquiesces in their demands.

Organizer Tamara Lich put forward a list of four demands of the Freedom Convoy 2022 as follows:

1. The federal and provincial governments terminate the vaccine passports and all other obligatory vaccine contact tracing programs or enter-Canada passport systems.

2. Terminate COVID vaccine mandates and respect the rights of those who wish to remain unvaccinated.

3. Cease the divisive rhetoric attacking Canadians who disagree with government mandates.

4. Cease to limit debate through coercive measures with the goal of censoring those who have varying or incorrect opinions.

Most interesting is a portion of the video that comes up at the 47-minute mark where a reporter present starts talking about the “Great Reset” and which Canadian political figures are part of this plan. The reporter who made himself part of the story was most fascinating:

“You asked a question; whether this is a political moment or a cultural moment?

At the moment it is a global cultural moment.

Just by way of explanation I am ex-military, ex-intelligence, I worked for the RCMP for 7 years as an intelligence contractor doing counter-terrorism and investigations….”

Dichter interrupts him to announce who he is (Tom Quiggin), “He is the host of the Quiggin Report Podcast, by the way, go to the QuigginReport.com, like, share and subscribe.”

“Okay, I am also ex-PCO, I used to work for the intelligence assessment secretary which provides intelligence advice for the prime minister and the cabinet. So I am part of, part of that group.

Um, but I’ve got contacts… Oh, I am also an ex-central banker doing risk analysis for the G-10 Central Bank so..

Um, I’m getting things from around the world, from Australian journalists, um risk advisors from major European financial institutions, what prompted me to talk is I know a guy who is an actual Samurai, not some guy who thinks he is a Samurai, but an actual sword-bearing Samurai. And he saw a picture of the Clan Mothers this morning… So you got Samurai’s supporting this.”

(In Canada, Clan Mothers fill a traditional role of elder matriarch women of certain Native American tribes.)

Quiggin goes on,

“It’s just unreal! Uh, convoys in Europe, convoys in Italy, convoys in Australia…

Donald Trump, God bless his heart, he came out yesterday at a rally and said, ‘Did you see those Canadian truck drivers? They’re doing more for freedom in America than American leaders are doing for freedom in America.” And your just kind of like, okay, here we go.

Uh, it’s a global cultural movement which is pushing back against Build Back Better, against cultural Marxism, against progressivism, uh, against Klaus Schwab, against Bill Gates, against the World Economic Forum, for everybody that says, ‘The Great Reset and all that stuff is a hoax,’ there is a book called ‘COVID-19 and the Great Reset’ written by Klaus Schwab head of the World Economic Forum. Just so you know, Prime Minister Trudeau on his website supports The Great Reset. Uh, our beloved minister of finance, also known as our deputy prime minister, the honorable Chrystia Freeland, is on the board of trustees of the World Economic Forum.”

So when people say,

‘I don’t understand where Trudeau is going, what’s he doing, why is he doing all these things?’ There is an agenda. It is the progressive agenda. It is the post-national agenda. It is the Build Back Better agenda of Mr. Biden the American president and Kamala Harris the vice president.

So, what you have accidentally done or deliberately done or whatever, Tamara, she helped organize my tour in Alberta and that is how I got mixed up in this. (Tamara laughs.) We don’t all wind up in jail. Anyway, um, we have put a finger I think on the pulse of the people of the world, so I made that comment to you about Justin Trudeau is the minority because he represents the 21 percent. Every other country has the same problem. What’s being represented here is the 80 percent. We’re tired of being voiceless, tired of being told we’re bad, tired of being told to ‘Shut up,’ tired of being told we’re going to be restricted. And what you have done is you hit the moment at the perfect time.”

Meanwhile, a video shows a group of unidentified men putting nails on an interstate to stop the Freedom Convoy. A criminal activity that poses a danger to everybody who will use that road in the future.

The anti-freedom people who are triggered by the trucks are getting really desperate. They are putting nails on the ground in the path of the convoy pic.twitter.com/TBqb9ft9XT — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2022

The problems are not just confined to the Capital City of Ottawa in Canada either. This morning the Daily Mail reports:

“Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers block key Montana crossing route for beef and farm equipment to protest Trudeau’s vaccine mandates: PM isolates with COVID in [an] undisclosed location and refuses to meet with protesters.”

Donald Trump Jr. has chimed in to support the Canadian truckers stating the Trucker Freedom Convoy 2022 is “genius” and “through standing together we can win.”

Trump Jr. posted a video explaining what the Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022 is all about and commended them for standing up to what he calls medical discrimination.

Dichter mentioned the political hacks who are spreading misinformation such as calling them ‘right-wing radicals.’ He mentioned he, himself, is Jewish and the demands of the group is not about politics but about freedom and the wellbeing of everybody.

Dichter mentioned a sign that read “MANDATE FREEDOM” with a Canadian flag called “controversial” by a news source. If that reporter considers that controversial, he should leave Canada and move to China. At a rally in Texas last weekend President Trump called for February 1 to be a National Freedom Day from pandemic mandates. (Donald Trump: February 1 is independence day from the COVID madness)

Dichter said the truckers are prepared to stay in Ottawa for as long as it takes.

Right now they have the ability, via their fundraising and independent support, to stay there for 2 to 4 years. He said when the weather gets better they will turn the protest into “a huge block party” complete with bands. Will they be treated with the same support as BLM protests of 2020? (Trudeau once praised truckers during lockdown, now accuses them of ‘violence,’ ‘hateful rhetoric’)

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The truckers are a brother, and sisterhood of people who have a tremendous support system from one another. And, now, the private citizenry of the world.

It is a time for civil disobedience and demands of justice.

Up until now, the progressive elites have symbolically resembled the tail wagging the dog. But, the dog is now biting down on that tail, and hard!

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “ringing little known facts to people who want to know the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn