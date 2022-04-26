Free speech and civil rights: Failing to meet our promised future freedoms

With the end of the Cold War and Communism’s defeat, and decades after eliminating Nazism, there was a widespread feeling that the world was entering a new era in which freedom and democracy would grow and finally prevail. Unfortunately, the world we live in today shows us that, quite to the contrary. Freedom seems to be in retreat. In mid-April, Secretary of State Antony Blinken described what he called a continued “recession” in basic rights and the rule of law over the past year as he unveiled the U.S. government’s annual assessment of human rights in the world.

Blinken saying “Governments are growing more brazen, reaching across borders to threaten and attack critics,” citing an alleged effort by Iran’s government to abduct an Iranian American journalist.

The report notes that the jailing of political opponents had become more common in 2021, with more than a million political prisoners detained in more than 65 countries.

These include the imprisonment of peaceful protestors in Cuba. Activists and advocates in Russia and Egypt, including Russian opposition leader Alexia Navalny and Egyptian human rights lawyer Mohammed al-Bacar. And those in opposition to presidential candidates in Benin.

The report cites abuses by both allies and rivals, including forced disappearances in Saudi Arabia. Along with the ongoing acts of genocide and crimes against humanity against Uyghur Muslims in China. It also cited reprisals by Afghanistan authorities against members of the former government and steps to limit the freedoms of women and girls. As well as abuses in the Ethiopian conflict, including government troops from Eritrea.





Secretary Blinken noted that,

“In few places have the human consequences of this decline been as stark as they are in the Russian government’s brutal war in Ukraine,” pointing to atrocities revealed by the recent withdrawal of Russian forces from some parts of the country.

“We see what this receding tide is leaving in its wake —-the bodies, hands bound, left on streets; the theaters, train stations, apartment buildings reduced to rubble with civilians inside.”

In Russia, long before the invasion of Ukraine, freedom was in retreat. In his talk after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, the editor of the Russian investigative newspaper Novak Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, declared, “Journalism in Russia is going through a dark valley.” More than 100 journalists, media outlets, human rights defenders, and nongovernmental organizations have been branded “foreign agents.”

Many journalists lost their jobs and fled the country.

Now, Novaya Gazeta has suspended publication, threatened by the government for failing to label a group as a “foreign agent.” Because of a new law that makes it a crime with penalties of up to 15 years in prison to “discredit” the armed forces, including using the words “war,” “invasion,” or “attack” to describe President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

A day after the invasion, Novaya Gazeta expressed outrage with a front-page banner headline: “Russia.Bombs. Ukraine.” The paper continued to report, including from a correspondent in Ukraine, until it could no longer do so.

For a brief period after the fall of Communism, a free press flourished in Russia.

Those days are now over. Ekho Moskvy, a Russian bastion of open discussion on radio and online, has been silenced. TV Dozhd, founded in 2010, has suspended operations, and some of its journalists have fled. The popular news website Znak.com has also closed. Free speech is dead in Russia, as it was under Communism. Vera Bashmakova, the editor of a popular science magazine, was detained when she arrived at preschool to pick up her daughter with a “No to war!” sign in her car window. She was charged with “discrediting the army.”

The recipient of massive U.S. foreign assistance, Israel, has been engaged in a 50-year occupation of Palestinian territory.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Israeli group B’Tselem accused Israel of practicing “apartheid” regarding Palestinians.

Democracy and freedom are also under attack in America.

On January 6, protestors of the 2020 Presidential Election were at the U.S. Capitol. They were there to support Conservative senators in their bid to reveal election fraud. That no court found evidence of credible indicating a fraudulent result was unprecedented. Yet, even now, in 2022, some claim that our current president is illegitimate. (New video exposes Michigan election fraud; D’Souza ‘2,000 mules’ release)

Vice President Mike Pence resisted efforts to reject the electoral results. The editor of that school’s newspaper, The Cavalier Daily, spoke out against the appearance. A strange attack on free speech at a great university founded by Thomas Jefferson.

In the end, Pence spoke without incident.

But at many universities, speakers with unpopular views are met with the “hecklers’ veto.” Discussing this growing threat to free speech, Erwin Chemerinsky, Dean of Berkeley Law School, and Howard Gillman, chancellor of the University of California at Irvine, note,

“Freedom of speech does not include a right to shout down others so they cannot be heard…It is profoundly disturbing that some students assert a right to determine what messages are acceptable on campus and try to deprive others within the community of their right to invite or listen to speakers of their choice. If such a ‘heckler’s veto is allowed, the only speech that occurs will be that which no one cares enough about to shout down.”

In the view of Chemerinsky and Gillman,

“College campuses should be a place where all ideas and views can be expressed. A primary goal of higher education is to empower students to critically analyze ideas across a broad spectrum of disciplines. Determining the strengths and weaknesses of ideas not by conformity to any pre-existing orthodoxy, but through the process of rational argument and evidence-based reasoning. Allowing better ideas to gain more legitimacy, colleges and universities must be clear and emphatic that attempting to shut down such events will not be tolerated and those engaging in it face disciplinary action.”

I always hoped that our society would see freedom expand rather than contract.

And every year, we came closer to those goals. Living in the South during the years of segregation, we saw freedom destroying hate end. For example, I wrote a law review article about Virginia’s law against racial intermarriage during law school. Democrats in Virginia and elsewhere in the South said they believed in freedom but welcomed laws limiting freedom regarding marriage, schools, restaurants, and virtually every aspect of society.

Finally, in the case of Loving v. Virginia (1967), the Supreme Court declared laws against interracial marriage unconstitutional.

Later, during the Vietnam War, working in the U.S. Senate., I participated in many debates about the war on college campuses around the country. I don’t remember any discussion in which students in the audience tried to shout down the speakers. Often, the speakers would go out for a drink and continue the discussion. These were life and death issues, but the discussions I remember were always civil.

Now, many people cannot tolerate listening to an opinion they disagree with, even on questions far less serious than war or peace.

I hope that we will start moving forward again.

I remember difficult times, such as the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King. Our cities exploded. Tanks and soldiers patrolled Capitol Hill. Yet, we moved beyond that. Race relations improved, and we elected a black president twice. What is unprecedented is how our political life has declined. Democrats and Republicans did not view themselves as “enemies” in years past. Instead, they were busy forming coalitions on a variety of subjects. Together, Republicans and Democrats won the Cold War. Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neil worked together and socialized. American politics and government worked.

Now it doesn’t. Hopefully, it will work once again.

The hopes we all had for the advance of freedom and democracy after the end of the Cold War certainly seem in tatters at the present time.

But things don’t continue to move in a single direction. It’s hard to believe that Vladimir Putin represents the future. Republicans and Democrats should join together to ensure that freedom and democracy will resume their march into the future. Our political leaders should be able to disagree on the issues before the country, whether regarding health care, the environment, education, or a host of other questions, without condemning those on the other side as “traitors.” Democracy will not endure without civility. However, civility is in increasingly short supply at present.

People used to stop and think before they spoke. Now, in an age of social media, people often do not. Democracy is under increasing threat. I used to believe that my generation was going to leave America better than we found it. Sadly, I am not sure that this will be the case.

