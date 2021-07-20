Former A.G. Bill Barr, leader of the Deep Swamp Anti-Justice warriors

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Former Attorney Bill Barr recently and oddly resurfaced again. Barr was considered to be a warrior for justice until he was not. Of all the things that Barr failed to do, including bringing charges against those behind the Russia Hoax, his biggest dereliction of duty to the American people is the 2020 election. And his abject lack of curiosity in the face of evidence that should at the very least, be seriously investigated.

Now he is making the mainstream media news round to discredit his former boss, President Donald J. Trump, over charges of election fraud in November 2020. The trigger for this is rather unusual. No, check that, it is an outright unprofessionally rude charade.

Barr is shilling for a new book by two Post reporters. A book that Bill Barr plays a role in.

In Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s ‘I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year’, former Attorney General Barr tried to give himself an independent backbone, of sorts. He claims he told Donald Trump he would lose the 2020 election because he spent too much time attacking his perceived enemies and not enough on handling the pandemic.

Barr felt the need to defend his position and image after President Trump released a brief statement on the allegations from a former U.S. Attorney William McSwain including a letter McSwain sent to Trump in early June. McSwain also requested to speak with Trump about his endorsement for an upcoming bid for Pennsylvania governor in 2022.





“U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania was precluded from investigating election fraud allegations,” Trump said in his statement. “Outrageous!”

McSwain writing how Trump should be upset over the way Democratic Pennsylvania officials, Governor Tom Wolf, former Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the State Supreme Court majority, handled the election. Calling it a “partisan disgrace.”

McSwain claiming former A.G. Bill Barr stopped him from investigating allegations of election fraud after Trump’s perceived loss in Pennsylvania.

Joe Biden was said to have won the state by about 80,500 votes.

William McSwain claims Barr told him to let Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office probe any election fraud claims. McSwain has said his office received complaints about voter fraud and “election irregularities” on and after Election Day.

McSwain writing

“As part of my responsibilities as U.S. Attorney, I wanted to be transparent with the public and, of course, investigate fully any allegations.”

McSwain went on,

“Attorney General Barr, however, instructed me not to make any public statements or put out any press releases regarding possible election irregularities. I was also given a directive to pass along serious allegations to the State Attorney General for investigation – the same State Attorney General who had already declared that you could not win.”

Barr went on his own little world tour denying McSwain’s allegations in interviews with media outlets the week thereafter.

“It’s written to make it seem like I gave him a directive,” Barr told Politico about McSwain’s letter. “I never told him not to investigate anything.”

What Bill Barr and the Democrats fail to understand is sometimes actions speak louder than words. Consider the Fulton County Georgia All-State Arena video. For those of us who love America, love its Constitution and Bill of Rights and all the many laws that are derived from it, it is bone-chilling to watch tabulators recount ballots. Ballots for Joe Biden.

Georgia Voter Fraud as a Test Case

If Barr had been doing his job, he would have brought in Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman as well as the (4-5) other people caught on camera producing cases of hidden ballots after all other poll workers and members of the press were sent home for the night of Nov 3.

Freeman was tracked down via social media for an interview to get her side of the story. She allegedly agreed, but then backed out a short time later saying, “This is bigger than me. I need an attorney.”

That is close to an admission of guilt.

Had these 6 people been charged with Federal election law crimes, we can argue they would have turned State’s Evidence on those who they were working for. The people behind the coordinated shut down of all voting tabulations in Georgia, Arizon, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, in the early hours of November 4. The people behind the largest crime against America by Americans. (Georgia Legislature on vote-fraud: “We have a mess on our hands”)

Ruby Freeman’s daughter, Wandrea (Shaye) Moss, was also captured in that video handling ballots.

Lawyers have identified her as the one who sent the others home for the night. And who pulled the hidden ballot boxes out from hiding. Ruby Freeman has identified her daughter as the election supervisor. Another one of the 4 to 6 people involved in this incident was also identified as someone named Michael (or David) Makeover Alligood.

52 U.S. Code § 20511 – Criminal penalties

These three, and others above them, are involved in a Georgia civil suit. (Ruby And Shaye Freeman Subpoenaed In Georgia)

Depositions originally scheduled to begin mid-June have been pushed back to the end of July or possibly even August. There are several cases that could make use of their depositions. A voter GA lawsuit is waiting to see what they find during discovery before putting together the questions they want to ask them.

Instances of known Georgia irregularities

Trump was ahead by 311,010 with 83% of the vote, when vote tabulations switched.

Biden’s margin is a scant 12k votes for the win, a statistical anomaly.

Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss along with Ralph Jones Sr. are caught on video producing hidden ballots, pulling what looks to be suitcases from under a table right after kicking out ALL counting monitors, including Republican election watchers.

The law was broken when Republican election watchers were removed from the facilities and ballots continued to be counted unmonitored.

Ruby and her daughter are seen on video scanning the same ballots multiple times, over and over again

Audio of Ralph Jones Sr. telling everyone that counting will stop at 11 pm because of a water main break that never happened. It was an excuse, not an emergency. The only evidence of the main break that night, released under freedom-of-information laws, was a text message exchange. In that text a senior employee at the stadium described it as “highly exaggerated … a slow leak that caused about an hour and a half delay” and that “we contained it quickly – it did not spread”

Ruby and her daughter, on video, counting at least 18,00 assumed fraudulent votes that gave Biden the winning margin.

Georgia data shows Over 30,000 of Trump’s votes removed

While another 12,173 votes were switched to Biden, according to non-partisan Data Scientists. The team was made up of Lynda McLaughlin from the Data Integrity Group, along with data scientists Justin Mealey. Mealey worked as an electronic warfare technician in the U.S. Navy for 9 1/2 years. He is also a former CIA contractor as a data analyst and programmer for the National Counterterrorism Center. Dave Lobue is a data scientist with over a decade of experience in a number of industries.

Mealey reported,

“What we have here is we actually have fraud that we can prove in this election, there was fraud in Georgia’s election, we can prove it with data. The voting will of the people of Georgia is not reflected in what was certified by the Secretary of State.”

According to their analysis, which was published online as early as Dec. 24, time-series election data show Trump’s votes were decreasing in various counties instead of increasing as they do normally. At least 30,593 votes were allegedly removed from Trump as result, including 17,650 votes in Dougherty County, 7,008 votes in Dodge County, and 5,935 votes in Putnam County.

Watchers claim a huge number of Trump’s votes were also observed being switched to Biden in Bibb County.

At 9:11 p.m. local time, Trump received 29,391 votes as Biden received 17,218. However, in the next reported time update, Trump’s votes became 17,218, while Biden’s changed to 29,391. In this single event, 12,173 votes were switched, according to the data scientists. Clearly, these numbers are more than enough to flip Georgia to Trump. (Hubris in Georgia makes Democrats think they are invincible)

Video from CNN shows votes switching from Trump to Biden, Biden’s numbers going up, and Trump’s going down. Which is again impossible in a fair election.

Other instances of election fraud include

Approximately 300k votes not verified – absentee ballots.

No voter signature verification – this alone would easily make Trump the winner in GA. Absentee ballots rejection rate in 2016: 3%, 2018: 3.5%, 2020: 0.34% – A signature audit would get about 38-45k ballots rejected – giving Trump the easy win.

According to Rudy Giuliani, 10,315 dead people voted in Georgia.

Dominion Systems were connected to the internet. Which is clearly not acceptable. All states that used Dominion need a revote, in person, without Dominion (see Michigan too where 68% of votes were flagged).

Justin Stenstrom, the bestselling author of Elite Mind, talks about the 2020 election fraud in the following video.

Stenstrom clearly lays out the evidence that Donald J. Trump actually did in fact win 2020 election. He shares the state-by-state breakdown and evidence of voter fraud which shows more than enough votes to turn Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada from a Biden victory to an overwhelming Trump victory.

In Conclusion

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is a national disgrace to his office and derelict in duty at the least, or guilty of conspiracy at the most. This information is clearly available and has been for months before the certification of Joe Biden’s “win.”

Barr’s lack of interest in election fraud investigations is beyond explanation. And disappointing to the millions of voters who are wondering when the evidence that Biden actually won will materialize. But the we know it will not.

When Barr or any other talking media heads say that President Donald Trump’s allegations of election fraud are “unfounded”, what they are saying is that they are too lazy, or criminal, to actually look at what happened.

The CNN video alone should be enough to peak the interest of those who are charged with upholding our laws.

Yet here we are, many months, many hearings, many audits later and we get crickets. Over 1,000 people who have filled out sworn affidavits on election fraud, with the condition of perjury if found to be lying, are still awaiting to be heard from by the DOJ and/or Supreme Court.

But they won’t. A coup is a coup until it is not. We are living under a coup.

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development) who prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.”

Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler