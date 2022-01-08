Forgetting the real memory of Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats pray to….

WASHINGTON. Clearly, Democrats know their constituents. Polls show Millennials are deeply ignorant of history. This explains why they’re so enamored by the demonstrable failure known as socialism. It also explains why their fearless leaders can utter demonstrably stupid statements with straight faces.

Like faux President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris calling the massive trespassing incident at the US Capitol Dome a year ago worse than our US Civil War, Imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor, and the terror attacks of 9/11 combined.

With all the hyperbolic talk of death, one person’s name was conspicuously missing from discussions of the January 6 anniversary: Ashley Babbitt.

She’s the US Air Force veteran of twelve years, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Babbit was murdered when Capitol Hill Police Officer Byrd shot the unarmed, nonthreatening protester in the throat. (A tale of two cops: A mistake is a crime while an intentional shooting is not)

None of the major networks, outside of Fox News, mentioned Babbitt on the anniversary of her violent demise.

It would have served to mute the media narrative that the costumed intruders a year ago posed a real physical threat to the wellbeing of lawmakers cowering under their desks and hiding in broom closets. Exemplars of sacred democracy that faint at the sight of citizen pranksters in Viking helmets.





Remember that the next time you hear the media tell you American democracy is under threat.

If it is, it’s because male members of Congress lack the testicular fortitude that comes with much-maligned toxic masculinity.

Only the effeminates of Congress, the Novus Famina Americanus, would tremble at the sight of a boisterous costume ball. (Tucker Carlson Rages at Lindsey Graham for Urging Cops to Shoot Capitol Rioters)

Generic polls show Democrats will lose many congressional seats in the coming midterm elections.

And with their party’s titular leader and his second banana wildly unpopular with voters, January 6 was commemorated in the same hushed tones and reverence as ceremonies remembering the thousands burned by exploding jet fuel and crushed under the weight of New York’s collapsing Twin Towers on 9/11. (‘What are they praying to?’ resounds after Dems’ ‘prayer vigil’)

After all, the storming of the US Capitol a year ago signaled that at least half the country believed ballot irregularities secured the presidency for Joe Biden and vice presidency for Kamala Harris. (From Arizona to Wisconsin, a 2021 Year-End Election Audit Update)

The solemn remembrance of the event’s first anniversary by the media and congressional lawmakers in both parties (GOP Sen. Ted Cruz most notably), signals Washington’s ruling elites will not tolerate that any American should question the integrity and legitimacy of an election whose result was certified by Washington’s bipartisan, corrupt, ruling elites. (January 6th and the frightened asshats of Congress)

Recently, it was reported Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, hired an outside firm to investigate likely ballot harvesting by left-wing, third-party political activists.

The practice involves the gathering and delivery of absentee ballots supposedly on behalf of voters. A practice that is illegal in Georgia.

The election integrity organization True the Vote – targeted by President Obama’s IRS for harassment. The group provided evidence to Georgia’s secretary of state from a whistleblower. A man who claims he was one of 240 such harvesters paid $10 a ballot to deliver the Peach State’s presidential election to Joe Biden.

He further claims his efforts proved a financial windfall – earning him a whopping $45,000 for harvesting 4,500 ballots.

Ironically, it was faux President Biden who asked last Thursday,

“Are we going to be a nation where we allow partisan election officials to overturn the legally expressed will of the people.”

That was the question asked one year ago by the forgotten Ashley Babbitt before her voice was forever silenced by a bullet fired by Lieutenant Michael Byrd of the Capitol Hill Police. A savage act an internal investigation later ruled to be as righteous as the official outcome of the last presidential election. (Ashli Babbitt: A Martyr for the Conservative’s cause)

