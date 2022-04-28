For Democrats to retain power, everyone needs to be a victim

Victimhood is the prevailing selling point of the Democrat party. It is its only selling point today. The whole premise behind Democrat politics is that everyone is a poor victim of some nefarious Republican plot. They will come to your aid and protect you from the nasty Republican boogeyman. To vote Democrat, first, they must identify as being a victim of something. Because to be a Democrat, everyone needs to be a victim.

CRT and LGBTQ gender studies are pushed on students from kindergarten through graduate schools. But this victimization of people didn’t start with the 1619 Project or Critical Race Theories. It began a long time ago when the CDC began studying “Adverse Childhood Experiences.”

As was stated in the Blaze article,





“The program looked at those childhood experiences that affected their development and which could ultimately result in early death.

Some of those experiences were listed as:

Physical and Emotional Neglect

Emotional and Sexual Abuse

Domestic Violence

Divorce, Etc.

But recently, a few more have been added.

Things like:

Discrimination

Community Disruption

Lack of Opportunity

SOCIAL Capital”

Creating new victim categories

For example, gender studies today make the point everyone in school, including the teachers, is a “victim” of something or someone.

This need to place everyone into a victim category is not only taught in school but every aspect of our society. And the difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats see themselves as victims of Republicans.

Republicans, on the other hand, even if they are victims of something, see themselves still in control of their destiny.

Democrats are so brutal in their dealings with Republicans when they can be. Like the unconscionable treatment of those arrested for mere misdemeanors during the January 6 protest inside the Capitol. Or causing someone to lose their jobs over simply posting their honest opinion on social media.

This brutal treatment breaks the spirit and independent thought of Republicans and turns them into victims, just like every Democrat must be. But unfortunately, this belief is the very being of Democrats, to the point that they cannot see beyond victimhood.

A perfect example of Democrat victimization is personal friends.

On April 18, the husband was at a tax accounting firm getting his taxes completed at the last minute. As a result, he had to return to his house several times to retrieve documentation of items he was claiming on his taxes. The man works at a full-time job and has a part-time business. So his taxes are complicated. Nonetheless, he failed to bring the documentation the preparer needed.

His wife, a white woman, was furious he had to return home several times for the documentation, claiming that those nasty white men who were the accountants only did so because her husband is black.

In her mind, her black husband is always the victim of racism, seen or unseen. It is what the democrats preach.

When asked if those white men made any derogatory reference to his race, she admitted that no, they had not. But it had to be racism because he was black. Therefore, that white man would mistreat him could be for no other reason.

Like millions of small and medium-sized business owners, this writer has had to produce documentation to the accountant before taxes can be filed. Advising this couple of this fact made no difference to them. In their minds, it was racism because he was a black man. They ultimately bought into their victimhood status.

Of course, the couple is Democrats. So, they have to be victims of some nefarious white or Republican conspiracy. It would be a life lesson for anyone else to be prepared.

Democrats see life through the eyes of a victim.

Race creates victimhood, as does sexual orientation. But combined, blacks and LGBTQ only make up around 15% of all Americans. Therefore, they need to turn more people into victims for Democrats to be the majority. One of the biggest, and best efforts, is economic. It is effortless to resent those who have more than you.

So you turn everyone into a victim of those who has more than you have. You know, no one needs to be a millionaire. When more people are earning higher incomes, you lower the bar. Today Democrats see solidly middle class as ‘oppressors,” too. That’s how you divide a population, continually lowering the bar.

So you take from them everything you can and give it to those who do not earn as much. Communism, and socialism, are built on this premise. It is at the heart of the Democrat party.

Democrats believe only the elite among their ranks is entitled to enormous wealth.

BLM elites enjoyed incomes on the premise of helping poor blacks. Only that money did not enrich the black community or help those whose lives or livelihoods were destroyed during the riots.

The funds were primarily used to enrich the BLM leaders. They have amassed substantial real estate portfolios under pretenses, and Democrats continue to protect them. (The BLM narrative makes you ask why black lives do not matter to them?)

My parents came to America simply because they could earn as much money as they worked.

They came to America with under two dollars to their name and worked their way into a solid middle-class life. Not rich, still watching their dollars, but very happy and comfortable, having earned enough to not want for anything. My siblings and I did even better than them. This is the American Dream – a nightmare for Democrat agendas.

Why did my family and millions of others succeed? Because we were never victims of anything. When some people disparaged us for having Sicilian roots, being poor, and having few clothes, we were taught to hold our head high and wear our tribulations as a badge of courage.

We were taught that we were not second-class citizens but equal to anyone else. Then to prove it by excelling at anything that we did. That’s how you succeed in America. Not by claiming to be a victim and taking a handout. Taking handouts in our culture was an admission of failure. We were taught never to give up but to continue to the best of our abilities. In that way, only one can succeed.

How many people do you know who have never taken a government safety net benefit, not including social security, which we pay into? Another Democrat unrecognized badge of honor.

When you believe yourself to be a victim, you think you are not as good as someone else.

You are a second-class citizen. Which is precisely what you are when you are a Democrat. Because Democrats strongly believe in class division. The politicians are elites, above everyone else and above the laws that govern everyone else. While everyone else is merely a surf here to serve those elites. (Why the ‘Entitled’ Think Rules Don’t Apply to Them)

This is why Democrats strive to turn everyone into victims. If you are a victim and cannot overcome the trauma, you become a loser. Your victim status can only account for so many things wrong in your life, not every aspect, unless you fall for the Democrat ploy of being a victim.

Veterans and others who have become amputees often overcome their loss to do almost anything they want.

The reality is, if you are a victim and cannot do anything about it, you are a victim of a Democrat party that works to keep you in victimhood. However, you still control your destiny, not someone else, not the Democrats. For example, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Joe Deslauriers lost his legs and his left arm trying to save the lives of fellow service members while serving in Afghanistan.

Instead of being a victim, he got off the couch and took control of his destiny. He now owns a successful Florida business. (Triple amputee Veteran turns loss into growing Destin business)

Fifty years of Democrat handouts have not made anyone better, except those Democrat elites who got very wealthy off your victim status.

Everyone is a victim if they want to be.

America is not a place for victims; it is for winners. And that is the basis for today’s culture wars. Democrats want you to be a loser, beholding to them for the scraps they throw down to you. This is why blacks are abandoning the Democrat party in never before numbers. (JACKSON: Blacks are abandoning the Democratic Party) Chose your side, winner or loser. Republican or Democrat.

By voting in November you will register who you choose to be.

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

