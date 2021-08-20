Following Afghan debacle, Biden flees to undisclosed, secure location

WASHINGTON. The horribly bungled and still unfolding Afghan debacle continues to grab headlines, even in the Democrat owned and operated mainstream media. Yet right on the heels of the disastrous fall of Afghanistan, faux President Joe Biden remains in hiding. Not just for his mishandling of America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. But for his catastrophic interview with ABC Chief News Anchor and former Bill Clinton bimbo disruptor, George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos tossed Biden a softball question with a baked-in, easy answer. He asked the president if the Afghan withdrawal “could have been handled better in any way, no mistakes?”

The answer Stephanopoulos thought he’d hear was,

“George, in a perfect world, it could have been handled with no mistakes. But we don’t live in a perfect world. The Taliban’s very existence proves this. More than that, the rapid fall of Afghanistan showed how fruitless our efforts were to build a self-sustaining Afghanistan. It’s government and military folded like a cheap suit when confronted by a ragtag, 6th century army. And Americans have paid much too high a price in blood and treasure fighting for that lost cause. Chaotic or not, it was time to withdraw from Afghanistan and for Americans to come home.”

That answer, plausibly explaining the Afghan debacle, would have played to rave reviews from many. But Biden did not say that. Instead, he said,





“Now exactly what happened, I’ve not priced in. But I knew that they’re going to have an enormous — Look, one of the things we didn’t know is what the Taliban would do in terms of trying to keep people from getting out. What they would do. What are they doing now? They’re cooperating, letting American citizens get out, American personnel get out, embassies get out, et cetera, but they’re having — we’re having some more difficulty having those who helped us when we were in there.”

Put a lid on it, Joe…

If Americans thought Biden’s Afghan escape plan muddled, his tortured answer to the easy Stephanopoulos question proved one important thing. The profound erosion of the president’s mental faculties is obvious beyond all doubt. The current Afghan debacle proves that point. (For alleged full transcript of ABC interview, click here.)

One predictable result: Biden’s White House handlers canceled all his appearances and speaking engagements. They rightfully fear the press might throw Biden more softball questions he simply can’t answer.

So now, as America fast approaches the twentieth anniversary of the surprise 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington, President Biden is concealed in an “undisclosed, secure location.”

You may recall how that phrase once applied to Vice President Dick Cheney. He spent much of his tenure as President George W. Bush’s second banana at Site R, the Alternative Joint Communications Center at Pennsylvania’s Raven Rock Mountain, known as the “underground Pentagon.”

Circling back, or circling around?

America has come full circle. The never-ending wars in Afghanistan and Iraq eventually proved indisputable failures. They morphed from punitive, military operations into democracy-building ventures. All this in a region of the world with no connection to the Judeo-Christian Enlightenment ideas that informed America’s Founders in creating a self-governing nation.

However uncomfortable this is to hear, the reality for Americans to confront is that Biden is the evolutionary culmination of the Founder’s experiment in constitutional government. That doddering septuagenarian now hides somewhere in or near a city that was once a mosquito-infested swamp.

In his Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson wrote,

“Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed – That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government …”

So perhaps it’s time for Americans to stop looking abroad and do a little nation-building right here at home.

We might begin by rousting Washington’s failed, Deep-State shills and buffoons from their rabbit warrens. Some, at least, will regard this as building on the work so fatefully begun last Jan. 6.