Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis leads on makes teaching CRT illegal

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Friday that makes teaching Critical Race Theory in schools or the workplace illegal throughout the State of Florida. This legislation is important because CRT divides Americans by skin color and sex. CRT is dangerous, and Florida has done something to rectify that danger.

What is Critical Race Theory

Critical race theory is the belief among those in the social movement of civil-rights scholars and activists that attempt to postulate that the intersection of race, society, and law in the United States is inherently racist. The theory states that those laws and white culture in America are designed to harm blacks while reinforcing white privilege.

Those who forward this theory must alter facts to ‘prove’ their theory. Such altering of history is seen in the 1619 project, a piece of fiction written by Nikole Hannah-Jones. A New York Times reporter, Jones, attempts to prove that everything wrong with America is the fault of whites, mainly white men.

The 1619 Project is the most bigoted publication printed in the 21st Century.

Those who teach this fiction as fact include teachers from kindergarten through graduate schools but try to hide the fact that they are teaching CRT as an organized part of the school curriculum. As a result, CRT has found its way into textbooks, even into mathematics texts.





Remember, not only is CRT a theory, meaning not a fact, it must use fiction to prove its thesis. For example, part of the CRT indoctrination process includes trying to state that the reason so many blacks are incarcerated in prisons is due to unjust laws. Not that blacks refuse to follow the same laws that all other races must obey.

It is the reason that those who believe in CRT support blacks’ horrendous crime wave, including looting and the out-of-control black-on-black murder rates.

It is how they justify their support for defunding police while holding whites to an impossible standard unless those blacks are police officers or conservative judges, businessmen, writers, or anything else not radically leftist.

CRT is being taught in schools from sea to sea, mainly without permission or knowledge, of the parents of students being schooled with radical leftist propaganda. This has led to confrontations with school boards across the country. The Biden administration label those parents trying to stop these false theories, labeled as domestic terrorists, and the FBI arrested even some.

The most frustrating part is that this false theory is being taught even in conservative states. There is no stopping this false premise from growing into the next man-made global warming fallacy. Both theories rely on fraudulent data.

However, CRT is more dangerous. Belief in its false premise leads to the passage of discriminatory laws to stop its spread.

This is exactly what happened with the theory of eugenics. Eugenics was popular around the turn of the 20th Century and led to segregation and Jim Crow laws in America and the Holocaust in Europe.

Teaching false facts has consequences. And Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has led the way, once again, by signing legislation to protect Floridians from discrimination and woke indoctrination.

According to a press release:

“DeSantis signed House Bill (HB) 7, (Friday) to give businesses, employees, children and families tools to stand up against discrimination and woke indoctrination.”

It further stated that the bill includes provisions to prevent discriminatory instruction in the workplace and public schools. The bill defines individual freedoms based on the fundamental truth that all individuals are equal before the law and have inalienable rights.

This is important because if you teach that someone is less than you, as CRT teaches that Blacks are a separate class, you set up subjecting those second-class citizens, in the case of CRT indoctrination white people, to discriminatory treatment.

Florida stated that the legislation is the first of its kind to take on corporate wokeness and Critical Race Theory in schools in one act. Once again, Governor DeSantis led the way for other states to put an end to the relegation of American morales across this nation. This is also a swipe at Disney and its attempt to interfere in Florida policies forcing its radical LGBTQ agenda upon Florida. (Florida: Not the happiest place on Earth for the Walt Disney Company)

Explaining why the legislature passed this bill and DeSantis signed it into law, DeSantis said:

“No one should be instructed to feel as if they are not equal or shamed because of their race. In Florida, we will not let the far-left woke agenda take over our schools and workplaces. There is no place for indoctrination or discrimination in Florida.”

Lieutenant-Governor Jeanette Nuñez said:

“By signing this legislation, which is the first in the nation to end corporate wokeness and Critical Race Theory in our schools, we are prioritizing education, not indoctrination. We will always fight to protect our children and parents from this Marxist-inspired curriculum.”

Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran then explained the necessity for the legislation:

“I am grateful that Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature have taken a stand against discrimination, especially against revisionist history and ideological concepts that are outside Florida’s academic standard.

“These dangerous concepts seek to divide Americans, rather than unite them. This legislation affirms that all students, no matter their backgrounds, should be treated as individuals with unique experiences and that they should be afforded equal opportunities to find success and fulfillment. That’s why the Florida Department of Education is focused on ensuring our classrooms are teaching children how to think, not what to think.”

Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow and Director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute, put this legislation into perspective.

“Critical Race Theory takes people and segregates them against each other. Individualism is not exclusive for any race, and it is patronizing to say people have different work ethic based on their skin color. We are in the initial stages down a dark path, but luckily community leaders have said not in this state, not in this country.

“I think it is a testament to the legislators in Florida and the greatest Governor in the country right now, standing up to these people. He stood up to the lies, he stood up to the ideologues, and he stood up to the big corporations because he is on your side, and he’s not going to back down.”

CRT is more than a flawed theory; it affects real people. Some were on hand during the signing ceremony to tell their own stories. Alysha Legge, a Hillsborough County mother, said, after thanking Governor DeSantis and the legislature for passing the bill:

“Can you imagine that my children, who are of various shades of melanin, being told that because they are of lighter skin, they are oppressors or because they are of darker skin, they are oppressed? What does that do to them mentally and emotionally? What does that do to us as a family?”

“There is only so much a great school can insulate, when required English Language Arts curriculum vocabulary textbooks mention racism and bias,” said Christine Chaparro, a Broward County mother.

“My kids were sent home with books that encourage them to research an anti-racism book. These benchmark textbooks are not accurate and not appropriate for public-school education. I have always been involved in my kids’ education, serving as a room mom and sitting on the PTA board, and I know my family isn’t alone in looking for alternatives for our kids.”

The biggest lie told about Critical Race Theory is that it is not being taught in schools.

CRT is rampant across this nation and is in every textbook, from English to math, to biology texts.

And thanks to teacher’s unions, it is being taught in almost every class. But it is denied because no parent wants the fiction taught. But that doesn’t stop the radical left with their plans to destroy this nation, starting with kindergarten students.

Quisha King, a concerned mother, said,

“It is because of Governor DeSantis’ bold and courageous leadership that we do not have to hear these excuses that Critical Race Theory is not being taught in schools because Governor DeSantis, Chris, and all of the parents have been showing you evidence after evidence that this is real, and it is happening to our children. We do not want our children racially segregated and we do not want our children to be looked at through the lens of race. We have taught our kids our values that say do not judge us by the color of our skin, it is simple.”

HB 7 protects civil rights in employment and education by specifying that subjecting an employee or student to a required activity that promotes, advances, or compels individuals to believe discriminatory concepts constitutes unlawful discrimination.

Concepts constituting unlawful discrimination include:

That the member of one race, color, national origin, or sex are morally superior to members of another race, color, national origin, or sex.

By their race or sex, a person is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.

A person’s moral character or status as privileged or oppressed is determined by race, color, national origin, or sex.

Under their race, color, national origin, or sex, persons should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment to achieve diversity, equity, or inclusion.

The bill also requires instruction, instructional materials, and professional development in public schools to adhere to principles of individual freedom outlined in the bill.

Those principles include that no person is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive just by their race or sex, and meritocracy or hard work ethic are not racist but fundamental to the right to pursue success.

The bill authorizes the discussion of sexism, slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination in an age-appropriate manner. And in such a way that does not indoctrinate or persuade students to a certain point of view, that does not imbue or influence students to a certain is inconsistent with the principles of individual freedom.

The bill also expands instruction of African American history to develop students’ understanding of the ramifications of prejudice and racism.

Classroom instruction will educate students on what it means to be a respectful and responsible citizen and encourage tolerance of diversity to protect the democratic principles on which our country is founded.

Schools must teach factual information on topics including African American history and the Holocaust instead of subjective indoctrination that pushes collective guilt.

This was an essential piece of legislation that must be passed across this nation to stop the spread of false teachings in CRT propaganda.

The thing that baffles this writer’s mind is that we would repeat after the upheavals of the 1960s and 70s to rid this nation of the shame of basing our laws and history on the false premise of eugenics our mistakes through a new false and dangerous theory of racism.

United, we stand as the most indestructible nation on earth. Divided, we become rabble that cannot find the moral strength to be called a nation. Florida took the first step toward uniting us.

