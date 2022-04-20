Florida leading America away from woke liberalism, towards freedom

Florida passed a law protecting children from kindergarten through third grade from being indoctrinated into the LGBTQ falsehoods pressed by the far-left, through the passage of the Florida Parental Rights in Education law. Walt Disney World, forced by its radical left-wing employees, released public statements opposing the law. One side is based on reason, logic and science, the other on woke fantasy. Thus demonstrating that Florida is once again leading the nation in Making America Great Again.

Disney commenting:

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

When you poke a bear with a stick, you can expect immediate consequences.

In this case, after the radical left-wing company attacked the bill, and Governor Ron DeSantis personally, was it any wonder that the Florida legislature would react? After all, Florida has become the leader of the free states of America in their quest to retake this nation from the tyranny that Democrats are bringing us daily.

In retaliation for Disney trying to usurp the will of the people of Florida, Governor DeSantis stated at a press conference that when lawmakers meet in a special session later this week they will consider repealing all special districts enacted before 1968; including the Reedy Creek Improvement District where Walt Disney World is located.





As the legislature is meeting to redraw districting maps, this is a perfect time for them to review Disney’s position in the state.

DeSantis says that the state legislature will consider repealing special privileges and quasi-government powers over the area where the Walt Disney World Resort is located.

Those privileges were given before 1968, in the developmental stages of Disney World. They include allowing landowners within the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Walt Disney World, to be solely responsible for paying the cost of providing power, water, roads, fire protection, and other city services. For example, Disney World has its own fire department, paid for completely by the Corporation. (Reedy Creek: The happiest fire department on earth)

The taxpayers of Orange and Osceola Counties do not have to pay for building or maintaining those services. Providing this exemption to Florida laws, Walt Disney World saves approximately eight hundred million in yearly taxes and gives the theme park city-like privileges in operations within the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The move to reverse those privileges would strike a blow against Disney

All because the company needlessly inserted itself into the political controversy over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law.

That law bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3. As if five, six, and seven-year-olds need instruction on such matters.

The bill further restricts discussions to what state standards determine are age, or developmentally appropriate. You know, common sense until the LGBTQ agenda became so pervasive in Democrat politics.

The law if repealed would cause Disney to lose the right to govern itself like a “woke” autonomous city.

The theme park’s land would fall under the jurisdictions of Orange and Osceola counties and would be subject to the taxes, rules, and regulations of those county governments. A prospect that Disney thought themselves above when they attacked the Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis.

State Rep. Spencer Roach, (R-Fort Myers), tweeting

“Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace a woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.”

Florida is leading the nation in the fight against the woke agenda. It is the freest of the free states where Democrat tyranny is not allowed to have the minority control the majority. Governor DeSantis is fighting back, with the help of the Legislature, and with the laws of the state.

Today Governor DeSantis signed Senate Bill 7044, to reform higher education in Florida. The bill removes the stranglehold that faculty unions and accrediting agencies have had on universities and colleges. It applies common-sense transparency requirements for tuition, fees, and cost of materials.

In addition to congressional reapportionment, this week's special session will include termination of legacy special districts and removal of exemptions from the big tech accountability law. pic.twitter.com/67sF4E113I — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 19, 2022

Florida is the role model for other governments to follow to take back America from the forces of evil trying to forever alter the American experience. This is due to people in this state voting for reasonableness as opposed to those blue states who vote for tyranny.

This year is an election that will forever change America.

It will shift to reasonable government, or toward the horrors of tyranny. The outcome is up to each of us. Every vote will count because we know that the other side cheats. To counter this we need to vote in never before heard of numbers for common sense, and not the fantasy that woke liberals and Disney is selling.

Our nation needs leadership right now, more than ever before.

Florida is leading the way toward a model of how to reply against the tyranny of the left. Governor DeSantis has shown what leadership looks like, a model to strive for in 2024.

Today we need to take back America, one state at a time. Governor DeSantis and Florida show every other state how.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

