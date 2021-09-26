Five years to turn Venezuela communist. How long will it take in America?

FLORIDA: America is now on a path to look like Venezuela within a very few years. This long and seemingly inevitable slide typically begins with the slow, subtle alteration of language. The aim: To confuse young citizens through manipulating and altering the commonly accepted meaning of common words. Semantics or semantic manipulation of the meaning of language offers a convenient tool and one that’s little understood by its targets.

When the accepted, common meanings of everyday words become confused or redefined, this process of intentional linguistic manipulation leads to mass confusion and unsuccessful verbal or written communication. Which, in turn, can and does lead an entire generation into believing the received, factual truth is false.

This confusion provides today’s rising “ruling class” with an effective, convenient way to control its population. Or at least half of it.

In turn, we were setting the entire populace on the path to ruin.

We saw how this happened to a once-prosperous Venezuela under its "freely elected" Communist dictator, the late Hugo Chávez. (The 4-stage brainwashing con that's turning America into a Communist-run country)





But isn’t a rapidly evolving language “dope”?

Several years ago, someone said that a shiny, brand new car was "dope." Thinking that dope was a bad thing — (after all what's good about dope?) — this writer believed that the individual using that word didn't like the car. However, in the new, evolving vernacular, "dope" means good. This analogy helps explain why some people today believe that right is wrong and good is evil. If you take a really bad thing and convince people to think that it is good, you have successfully controlled another aspect of speech and comprehension.



A great many of today’s words do not have the same meaning as they once did. That is why it gradually became easier and easier to fool an entire generation into believing that Marxism is good. And worse, that individuals embracing this provably destructive political philosophy can even employ Nazi-style violence (which wrongly they regard as “Fascist”) to force Marxist governance on a populace that often never knows what hit them.

Marxism can’t be “Fascist,” right? Can only right-wingers be Fascists?

The usage of both Fascist and Marxist have deliberately become obscured, courtesy of our modern language police. Today’s “progressives” — long a traditional word trick meant to disguise various flavors of Marxism — employ thuggish Nazi tactics to gain power while at the same time denouncing its own opponents as Fascists, which they claim can only apply. Thus, for example, today’s movements on the right. This, however, is deliberately false. (Can America win in the fight against a Marxist Revolution?)

Today’s allegedly anti-fascist Antifa brownshirts purposely (and falsely) describe themselves as anti-Fascist. And yet this clearly Marxist, purportedly anarchist movement routinely employs tried and true Nazi brownshirt violence to gain political control. Meanwhile, today’s miseducated young people believe Fascism is only what the Nazis believed. But, of course, they are wrong.

At the same time, many young people support the advancement of progressivism (Marxism) while pronouncing themselves anarchists.

Again, youth are becoming so confused over word meaning that they simply don’t know what they are doing or what they believe they support. But again, this misuse of words and their meanings did not occur by accident. It was deliberately set in motion by the Marxist left to bring about mass confusion to everyone. That even includes those arguing for this new “progressive” move toward total governmental control by the totalitarian-minded left.

And total governmental control by the left is generally known today, among other things, as communism.

US Democrats: Today’s Marxist totalitarians on the march

To confuse things even more, today’s radical left Democrat party calls it patriotic when its supporters burn, loot, injured, murder, and cause mayhem. Democrats support such murderous destruction so long as it advances their plans to achieve total power and one-party rule. At the very same time they denounce America’s remaining patriots — those citizens actively trying to save this nation — as bigots, homophobes, and white supremacists. They allege that those on a broadly defined right are the biggest threat facing this nation today—the result: even more confusion among the general public.

Let’s look at today’s Democrat party, where it stands, and how it is governing.

They deny free speech and encourage lockdowns of ordinary citizens based on increasingly dubious medical "science." They now insist every citizen must possess the proper paperwork to eat, travel from state to state, and even city to suburb. First, they simultaneously oppose any attempt to require voters to verify their identity when voting. They quash any and all opposition speech and punish any dissenters harshly. To demonstrate their absolute power over the average American citizens. And they do so without supporting evidence, just as Stalin's communists and Hitler's Nazis once did. They argue they are fighting a Fascist right when they have become today's actual Fascists.



They have now gained total control of the so-called mainstream media. That includes modern social media outlets. They have succeeded in denying anyone a platform to point out the “progressive” Democrat left’s hypocrisy and lies. Not satisfied with gaining total control of the message, they are attempting to control voting itself in any way possible. They aim to make it impossible for any candidate from the opposition to win any election on any level.

Moving toward complete control

Additionally, they have gained total control over the transportation industry, the price of gas, and the movement of food throughout the country. They enforce that control through an ever-growing thicket of ruinous and costly regulations.



Washington’s current ruling class now punishes states that do not kowtow to the Democrat party line. Their primary method of encroachment and control is the illegal shipping vast numbers of illegal aliens into those states to change Red State electoral demographics.

This is why their allies in the media rarely if ever report where these legions of illegals are being shipped.

While illegally building a new, Democrat-compliant citizenry by demoting current legal American citizens, a radical Democrat-led Washington continues to find new ways to punish Red State opponents. The current figurehead Biden administration just attempted to intimidate Florida and punish its citizens by arbitrarily cutting the supply of monoclonal antibodies to that state. The intention was clear. The Federal government moved to deny Florida residents a tool to fight COVID-19. But even in the Democrat-controlled Blue States, state governments are not allowed to dispense this and other proven treatments to punish those who dare disobey their vaccine mandates. Again, this was precisely how Hitler and Stalin governed.

Whatever happened to individual rights in America?

So, in reality, the new Democrat party controls your life today. They control your livelihood through regulation of business, your food availability through punishing taxes on farmers (namely those currently proposed new capital gains taxes), through restrictions on the transportation industry, and, by extension, on those grocery stores that distribute food. It won't be long before only "approved" stores can receive shipments of food and goods. Just as Stalin and Hitler — and Venezuela — did to their citizens, while starving their opponents to death.



Official Washington increasingly resembles a malevolent dictatorship, just like those under Hitler, Stalin, and Mao. Today’s “progressive,” entirely Democrat-controlled Washington remains fully under the sway of hard-core Marxists who govern as Fascists. But don’t try telling that to a young new Democrat. The very thought exceeds their crippled ability to comprehend or understand.

Totalitarianism is alien to the American Constitution

Whenever any government wages total control over its citizens, things end very badly for the average citizen. To cite an example: The 11 million innocents starved to death in Ukraine by Stalin to move "his" chosen people into their farms and businesses. Similarly, Hitler, too, had that much power. His murder squads killed ten million Jews, and also exterminated the handicapped, the (often alleged) insane, and gypsies as well.



Mao offered another example through his murderous purges. That includes his ruinous Cultural Revolution imposed by his youthful, fanatical Red Brigades. The political and “intellectual” purges and mass murders of Mao, in their early stages, resembled what is happening in the USA today.

Various historians claim that Mao’s Cultural Revolution killed as many as 20 million Chinese citizens and imprisoned many more than that.

Various historians claim that Mao's Cultural Revolution killed as many as 20 million Chinese citizens and imprisoned many more than that.

So far, Biden's dictatorship has only killed one, Ashli Babbitt. It also has falsely imprisoned around 500 without providing them due process while denying their rights. But more are coming in the "progressive" Democrats' developing American Cultural Revolution. Meanwhile, Antifa and BLM murderers, arsonists, and professional terrorists get off scot-free.



That’s what happens when a central power controls everything. But of course, our American Constitution ensures that a government here in America never held that much central power. Yet today, it does. And this is mainly due to the unbelievable ignorance of people. Those fools who believe in the phony, revised history and science taught in schools by Socialist/Marxist professors and NEA teachers in K-12 schools-embedding the poisonous lies of fake CRT “history” into their curricular standards.

Forget the lawyers. Let’s kill all the bourgeoisie

Lenin, who founded Russian Communism (Marxism-Leninism), blamed all Russia's problems on the bourgeoisie, Russia's small land, and business owners. So he moved to kill them all. Hitler blamed all of Germany's problems on Jews and tried to kill them all. Mao blamed all of China's problems on intellectuals and potential unbelievers in communism among his inner circles. His Cultural Revolution killed most of them.



Today in our own country, who has this new Democrat government blamed for all the problems it’s currently experiencing in imposing its left-wing Marxist dictatorship? Why, American patriots, of course. Those who believe in God, Guns, and Guts. American citizens have a moral code, especially Christians, though Jews are also on the Democrats’ hit list. So, too, are those who do not succumb to their totalitarian ways.

Also on the hit list: people who build things, those who produce, and those whose individual spirits lead to new and better ways of life.

That includes most of us—namely, people who work for a living or those who want to. History shows us how Marxist-Fascist dictators intend to handle us. This is, for example, a significant reason why the left is a perpetual frenzy to disarm us by canceling our Second Amendment rights_This would render the average citizen helpless in the face of this coming terror as Hugo Chávez did in Venezuela. His first order of business was to confiscate privately owned arms, just as Joe Biden is currently attempting to do.

The Marxist-Fascist objective: State control and an end to individual freedoms

So today, we find ourselves effectively punished for wanting to take care of ourselves. We are locked down, not allowed to open our businesses or to work to support our families. Oh, sure, we understood these measures during the initial phases of Covid. But that time has come and gone. Now, today’s new Democrat “progressives” strive to impose new restrictions upon us.

At the same time, they continue to raid our treasury to redistribute our taxes and income to those who do what they’re told. It started with a $1.5 trillion budget providing emergency aid for Covid relief. Next up: A $2 trillion package, followed by a $5-6 trillion giveaway program for “infrastructure.” Which, like 2010’s Obamacare package, Congress will actually have to pass in order to see what’s in it.

Unsurprisingly, Hugo Chávez did the same when taking power. He emptied Venezuela’s treasury, giving almost everything he didn’t loot first to “his” people. And now it’s all gone. And Venezuelans are starving.

Here comes inflation… new taxes… and income redistribution for wealthy Democrats

In Biden’s America, this profligacy has caused interest rates to climb. Due to the Fed’s habit of running the printing presses 24/7, this rate increase is currently so small it remains hardly noticeable. (But prices for everyday goods are out of control.) The Fed announced recently that interest rates might increase late this year or early next. (America is falling into a trap of Marxist ideology and Communism)

In Biden's America, this profligacy has caused interest rates to climb. Due to the Fed's habit of running the printing presses 24/7, this rate increase is currently so small it remains hardly noticeable. (But prices for everyday goods are out of control.) The Fed announced recently that interest rates might increase late this year or early next. (America is falling into a trap of Marxist ideology and Communism)



The cost of living index in America will continue to rise while interest rates skyrocket.

There is nowhere else rates can go due to the uncontrollable spending this new Democrat government creates out of thin air. Of course, Biden and his Democrat cronies stand to get even richer at our expense. Corruption goes hand-in-hand with dictatorial power.

Again, look at Venezuela. Democrats claim it can’t happen here. But think again. Simply look at the decline this nation experienced under Barack Obama’s eight years of “fundamental transformation.” In eight short years, he almost destroyed this nation instead of supporting a fast, robust recovery. Finally, after four highly successful years of increasing wages, low inflation, more positive trade balances and record low unemployment numbers under Donald J. Trump, America is back on the ruinous glide path we remember from the Obama years. But the next 4 or 8 destructive years are now being plotted by the Biden regime. (We have nothing to fear, but Democrats: Progressives using fear to turn America Marxist)

It took Hugo Chávez five years to lead Venezuela into ruin.

Chávez took a vibrant nation, full of a solid middle class, and destroyed it. Today there isn't enough food for Venezuelans to eat. Many now starve to death. Anyone who complains ends up in prison, isolated from the world. Just like the January 6th arrestees have endured, locked in solitary in a Washington, DC jail.



Under Biden, Federal law enforcement has turned against patriotic Americans, jailing them as fast as they can. Likewise, our military has turned against American citizens, calling them the most significant threat facing this nation and labeling those who believe in the Constitution "white supremacists."



We are well down the road to becoming Venezuela in four years under the new Democrat government. Since they gained total control, they have found new ways to confiscate our firearms. Once they are gone, or simply illegal, Venezuela will look like a summer camp compared to the new America.

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, "The Sword of Mohammad," can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

