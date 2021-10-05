Flip Flop Fascist Fauci. Fire him, and enjoy a Merry Christmas

WASHINGTON – Most sentient Americans who’ve managed to follow world news outside of the lamestream media bubble have looked in horror at the CCP-style fascism now engulfing once free Australia. Endless lockdowns and police brutality are the order of the day as Australia’s current ruling class continues to oppress its citizens. Because Covid. But don’t say it can’t happen here. Our very own Flip Flop Fascist Fauci, aka the CDC’s iconic Dr. Anthony Fauci, just canceled Christmas this week.

Or did he?

The Adventures of Flip Flop Fascist Fauci

Let’s check in with the always-informative American Thinker for the details, on the latest Fauci flip flop. He offers his meaningless pronouncements to all Americans disguised as sage advice. Advice from the man who singlehandedly destroyed any credibility the Federal government ever possessed. Particularly when that advice involves Covid-19 in all its glorious Greek letter varieties.

“The highest-paid bureaucrat in the entire federal government went on Face the Nation yesterday and let his mask slip. He might as well have put on a Grinch costume when he responded to a question from host Margaret Brennan on whether or not people could gather for Christmas this year and answered that it is too early to tell…





“Fauci wasn’t questioned about why wealthy and sophisticated countries like Norway and Japan are returning to normal life, joining Sweden, which has never engaged in the historically unprecedented move of quarantining healthy people. Instead, Fauci wants to focus on “cases” — which means people testing positive for COVID, not people actually requiring treatment.

“Nor has he been willing to credit the powerful, and long-lasting natural immunity that recovery from COVID confers, making the risky experimental gene therapy ‘vaccines’ that he and President Biden are pushing (and bullying people into accepting) unnecessary[il]y.”

The Further Adventures of Dr. Fauci

After effectively canceling and / or potentially ruining another Christmas season for America’s beleaguered middle-class and working class families – the Ruling Class, as always, is exempt – Fascist Fauci doubled down on his remarks, noting that Americans must all plan to give up their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in pursuit of a higher purpose.

“There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.”

DR. FAUCI ON VACCINE MANDATES: “There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.” pic.twitter.com/LCkPLOFlqy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 3, 2021

Mao would be proud. So would Mussolini. Even JFK couldn’t have expressed this better. And this from the dotty doctor who was initially against masking the populace before he was for it. Who now works for a shadowing Hologram President who declared that July 4, 2021 was Freedom from Masks and WuFlu Day. Before it wasn’t.

Answering a cosmic question

A larger question: Why do morons like this make tons more money and rake in far more massive pensions than the rest of us? The rest of us who pay for it all?

But wait! There’s more. The media “optics” on Flip Flop Fascist Fauci and his Face the Nation flop made it clear that this octogenarian medical media whore had screwed up by, well, implying if not stating that Christmas 2021 was, well, in serious jeopardy for all American families. (Except the Ruling Class, which is always implied.)

In Washingtonspeak, Fauci quickly realized he had “misspoke.” IBTimes picked things up from there in its October 5 online edition.

“Now Fauci has clarified his comments by telling CNN, according to The Hill, that he encourages people to gather for Christmas, particularly if they are vaccinated.

“‘The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated,’ Fauci told the news outlet on Monday. ‘That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend Christmas with our families, which was absolutely not the case.

“‘I will be spending Christmas with my family, I encourage people, particularly the vaccinated people who are protected, to have a good, normal Christmas with your family,’ he added.”

Well gosh, thanks, Doc. A swell idea! But frankly, all of us American peons and deplorables were already fixing to do just that anyway. No matter what our betters in Washington told us to do. But nice of you to come around, Doc. Really.

On overstaying your 15 minutes of fame…

Fauci and his fellow CDC brain trusters suddenly enjoyed an unaccustomed opportunity to bask in the media spotlight in early 2020. It happened as the Covid pandemic – actually around for many months prior – violently erupted into the national consciousness, big time.

Fauci & Co., via their continuously changing contradictions and mis- (or was it dis-) information simultaneously terrified and totally confused the American public. In so doing, they also took advantage of their opportunity to make President Trump look bad since, as typical Washington bureaucrats of the predictably Democrat persuasion, that was also part of their unelected mandate as well.

The holographic image of Presidential Pretender Slow Joe Biden continues to threaten Americans and their families with dire consequences if they don’t obey him. Re: the jab. Americans now accustomed to distrust anything thrown at them by official Washington likewise dug in their heels. They strongly oppose government orders to receive the Covid vax against their will. Their understandable reaction received a booster shot this week, courtesy of Flip Flop Fascist Fauci. His perpetual motion machine of 180 degree medical switcheroos succeeded in destroying the perceived value of any medical advice. Particularly if it involves advice handed down by the utterly discredited CDC.

Careful, America. American Marxism and Fascism lurk just around the corner

When any government agency, or any division of a private company for that matter, has completely lost the trust of the public, it’s time for heads to roll in the C-suite corner offices. No, not Taliban-style. It’s just time for these clowns to understand it’s time for them to seek other challenging opportunities.

And most of all, this applies to Flip Flop Fauci. Our fake president, of course, won’t fire him, since he no longer knows how to do stuff like that. But maybe his successor will. Okay, I know, I know. Fauci is not a political appointee. He’s an actual (overpaid) Federal employee. So firing him would likely take more time to accomplish than Fauci’s full allotment of remaining earthly years.

But it’s time for he and a number of the CDC’s higher-ups to light out for the territories. When you lose your political and medical credibility – except among the state-controlled media – it’s simply time for you to go.

And the sooner, the better.

