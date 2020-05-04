Fighting against the yoke of tyranny: 1942 or 2020, it’s the American way

WASHINGTON — In May 1942, America and our allies had suffered humiliation and defeat at the hands of Japanese armed forces for at least six straight months. For six bleak months every freedom we had ever known in America was suspended, eliminated, or changed due to the national emergency; that of fighting against Japanese aggression and tyranny of a foreign power.

It looked very much like we were losing because we were.

Every battle America, Australia, China, Great Britain, Philippines, and The Netherlands engaged against Japanese Imperial forces they lost. It was a dark period for America and the rest of the world.

Japanese armed forces seemed invincible.

Our national pride and honor had been shattered. Along with it, 2/3 of our navy was shattered, most of our combat aircraft in Asia damaged or destroyed. Army and Marine forces defeated or nearly so. It was a time of depression throughout America as all hope seemed lost.





But Americans are a breed apart from all others, we are fighters and not quitters.

As the Japanese Imperial Navy prepared to embark troops on Port Moresby, New Guinea, and Tulagi in the southern Solomon Islands, the final step prior to the invasion of Australia, spotter planes from the American aircraft carrier Yorktown found them.

On May 3, in the finest traditions of American fighting forces from our first battles in the American Revolution, aircraft from that naval taskforce attacked a superior foe. That attack led to several Japanese Imperial Navy ships being sunk as they invaded Tulagi.

It was the first time in history that aircraft were used against ships in battle.

It also marked the start of the Battle of the Coral Sea. Several more days of air to ship warfare led to ships on both sides being sunk, but a narrow tactical victory was won by America as Japan called off its invasion of New Guinea.

That battle was the beginning of the end of Japanese aggression. It marked the very first time since Japan first began World War II by invading Manchuria in 1931 that it suffered a defeat on the battlefield. It enraged Japan’s dictators. They launched a plan to invade America itself at Midway Island and Alaska.

We all know that it took another almost four years of hard-fought warfare to finally defeat Japan. But that first small victory started it all.

1942 Japanese aggression or the 2020 Chines flu – both require Americans being Americans

It is the same today as we battle the Chinese flu. We have lost most of our freedoms due to this national emergency. Yet, we are still that special breed called Americans.

Locked down for over two months, we have glimpsed a small victory as treatments with hydroxychloroquine prove to be beneficial in treating the novel coronavirus.

The spread of the disease seems to have peaked in most areas.





True, there is a fight ahead, which may still take several years, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

However, this fight is different. We are no longer united to defeat our enemy.

Radical leftist are trying to politicize this war against the Chinese Flu to benefit their unconscionable beliefs. Many of those radicals have been so thunderstruck with their own power that they can’t let go. It’s like candy to many that they cannot get enough of it, no matter the consequences. The goal is tyranny.

People like Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City, and Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, are so enamored of their control over the little people, that they are fighting tooth and nail to retain it.

They are not alone, as we witness Democrat legislators, from councilman to governors, invoke oppressive rules on our behavior; simply because they can.

Proving once again that inside every Democrat is a tyrant screaming to get out.

But just as Democrats openly show their true colors of tyranny, so, too, do real Americans show theirs. Armed protesters recently stormed the Michigan Capitol, demonstrating their resolve not to be treated as subjects of an overlord.

Rather as citizens whose constitutional rights are not at the mercy of a politician.

This armed display showed that Americans have options that range from words too much more in order to safeguard those rights.

While snowflakes in the media bemoan armed citizens entering a government office, none remark at the restraint of those honest citizens. No one was hurt unless you are speaking of their feelings. This time the AR-15’s were simply for show.

It was a warning to all that Americans are near the breaking point in this culture war that divides us into warring sides.

It may not be the spark that starts a civil conflict, yet that spark is near. Those deluded observers who do not heed this warning sign, do so at their own risk.

That same fighting spirit that guided those brave soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines to go to battle in the face of overwhelming odds – that spirit that started at Concord and Lexington, Massachusetts, right to today in Afghanistan, is the true face of America.

Not the pajama boy, cowardly snowflakes, who can’t get out of their mommy’s basement.

America is fighting back from a microbial enemy and the Tyranny of local governments

Americans will win the day, just as those in the Greatest Generation did back in May 1942 during the Battle of the Coral Sea.

Our liberty and freedom cost blood and treasure then, let’s hope it does not now.

The time has come to begin the fight for our rights. Words should be our ammunition, but when we are arrested, fined, and imprisoned for asking redress of our grievances, a show of force, like the recent one in the fiefdom of Michigan, is the warning that needs to be heeded. It may be the last.

This is not a call to arms, rather a cry for understanding. Neither side believes the other is serious. Things only get worse from this point. It is the time that radical leftist knows it.

**************

About the author:

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

You can purchase his last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” at Amazon.com in either paperback or kindle edition.

Lead Image: Alan Levine – Available free for personal and commercial use – Photo by form PxHere