FEMA says wear a mask, maintain social distancing during a nuclear attack

WASHINGTON: It appears members of the Joe Biden Administration are bound and determined to not let Vladimir Putin (or anybody else) out-crazy them. FEMA updates the website Ready.Gov with advice on combating a combined assault of both SARS-CoV-2 and a nuclear attack at the same time. And it’s about as useful as children hiding under their desks.

Thereafter, ironically, Russian President Vladimir Putin summoned his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, and military chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, to a public meeting on Sunday, Feb. 27, and ordered them to “transfer the deterrence forces.” This is a reference to nuclear weapons – “of the Russian army to a special mode of combat duty”.

A headline that one might well think was from the conservative satirical comedy news outlet, “The Onion” comes something from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency instead. Our government has offered asinine advice in the past when it came to an imminent death from a pandemic with a mortality rate of less than 1 percent. Now, given how that pandemic narrative is so rapidly falling apart, they are seemingly using Vladimir Putin as a “booster shot” to their failing narrative.

Last week FEMA issued updated guidance to its “Nuclear Explosion” readiness public awareness website, which includes tips to avoid Covid during a nuclear attack.





“A nuclear explosion may occur with or without a few minutes warning,” reads their page. “Fallout is most dangerous in the first few hours after the detonation when it is giving off the highest levels of radiation. It takes time for fallout to arrive back to ground level, often more than 15 minutes for areas outside of the immediate blast damage zones.”

FEMA recommends the following steps to prevent “significant radiation exposure”, including,

“Try to maintain a distance of at least six feet between yourself and people who are not part of your household,” and “If possible, wear a mask if you’re sheltering with people who are not part of your household.”

They also say,

“If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and let the operator know if you have, or think you might have, Covid-19. If you can, put on a mask before help arrives. Many people already feel fear and anxiety about the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19). The threat of nuclear explosion can add additional stress.”

Offering a crash course in nuclear attacks they give a step-by-step lesson easy to follow.

“Hazards related to nuclear explosions include:

Bright FLASH can cause temporary blindness for less than a minute.

BLAST WAVE can cause death, injury, and damage to structures several miles out from the blast.

RADIATION can damage cells of the body. Large exposures can cause radiation sickness.

FIRE AND HEAT can cause death, burn injuries, and damage to structures several miles out.

ELECTROMAGNETIC PULSE (EMP) can damage electrical power equipment and electronics several miles out from the detonation and cause temporary disruptions further out.

FALLOUT is radioactive, visible dirt and debris raining down from several miles up that can cause sickness to those who are outside.”

FEMA says you have 10 minutes after the shock wave passes to find the “nearest, best shelter location.”

At this point, it seems our lawmakers should entertain a law to arrest people like those at the FDA and FEMA. Their panic-mongering is equivalent to yelling “fire” in a crowded movie theater.

The only thing more outrageous than their advice for Covid-coupled nuclear annihilation is their intent.

By the way; What is their intent?

To the average thinking person, it would seem they are more about creating public anxiety and panic rather than a sincere concern for public safety.

This alternative universe of Washington, D.C., reminds many of us baby boomers of the “duck and cover” drills we used to go through.

Given the very interesting timing of these two events, our lawmakers have an obligation to question FEMA what kind of prior knowledge they had of Putin’s public nuclear announcement.

It might also be good to ask FEMA; Were you folks either drunk or high when you wrote this update to the Ready.Gov website?

The bad news is the 10-micron screen grids of those N-95 masks never did stop the .125 micron particles of Covid-19. Something Tony Fauci knew this all along.

The good news is those same N-95 masks should stop most nuclear isotopes floating around in the air.

Every nuclear cloud has its silver lining.

