FBI Raids Project Veritas writers seeking Ashley Biden’s diary

NEW YORK: The FBI raided two New York addresses Thursday linked to conservative news outlet Project Veritas. Published reports state that the addresses were those of present and former employees of Project Veritas. The raids are said to be part of a probe into the alleged theft of President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley’s salacious diary of over a year ago.

The New York Times reported the feds executed search warrants at a Midtown Manhattan apartment where longtime Veritas operative Spencer Meads lives. The other address is somewhere in Westchester County where reporter Patrick Howley is presumed to reside.

Howley was the first to post pages of the Ashley Biden diary online.

He has worked for several conservative news outlets besides Project Veritas in recent years. Howley has broken other major stories neglected by the mainstream media.

The DOJ began investigating the matter this year after an unnamed Biden family member is said to have reported several of Ashley Biden’s belongings stolen in a burglary. One item said to be taken was her diary.





Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe was quick to respond:

“FBI and Southern District of New York Raid Project Veritas Journalists’ Homes” – Project Veritas

What is most odd about this story is the Project Veritas news outlet website, run by James O’Keefe, did not publish excerpts from Ashley Biden’s diary a year ago as they could not confirm the authenticity of the diary.

However, other news outlet websites ran dozens of handwritten pages from it on October 24, 2020, ahead of the presidential election.

The Project Veritas claim at the time it obtained the diary from a whistleblower over a year ago. Project Veritas claimed it knew the whereabouts of the actual diary by way of this whistleblower. Furthermore, the same person has an audio recording of Ashley admitting it belonged to her.

Project Veritas opted to not publish the story found in Ashley Biden’s diary.

However, both The National File and Alex Jones and his Infowars show did. This is another aspect of this case that makes it most odd. (“FULL RELEASE: Ashley Biden Diary Reveals Child Sex Trauma, Drug Abuse, Resentment For Joe – Whistleblower” – National File (“Video Report: Diary Of Joe Biden’s Daughter Alleges Years Of Sexual Molestation” – Infowars)

Ashley Blazer Biden is the 40-year-old daughter of President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden.

The diary began while Ashley was in a drug rehabilitation facility in Florida. It is said to contain details of her romantic interests, crumbling marriage, struggle with drug and sex addiction, and family life as her father began to run for president.

The most damning revelation to come from the diary is an account whereby Ashley alleges she took showers with her father Joe as a teenage girl.

She now classifies these events as inappropriate.

Ashley Biden fits the classic model of a victim of childhood sexual abuse by a relative.

As a teenager most children know that showering with an adult male is wrong. Developing a sexual addiction, which Biden claims, is also common for abused teens and children.

Common therapy for an addict to overcome their addiction is coming clean and embrace the truths of their lives. It is logical Ashley would have started to write her deepest inner thoughts in a diary as directed by the rehabilitation facility.

“Was I molested? I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma,” she wrote, before listing a series of potential incidents, one of which may have included Ashley Biden’s cousin Caroline Biden.

That reference says she remembers “being somewhat sexualized” alongside a person named “Caroline.”

In a statement, Mr. O’Keefe claims his journalists are now being targeted despite doing their jobs “lawfully and honestly.”

“The FBI took materials of current, and former, Veritas journalists despite the fact that our legal team previously contacted the Department of Justice and voluntarily conveyed unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas’ lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent,” O’Keefe said.

He added,

“Like any reporter, we regularly deal with the receipt of source information and take steps to verify its authenticity, legality, and newsworthiness. Our efforts were the stuff of responsible, ethical journalism and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step.”

Mr. O’Keefe said in the video he just released what “tipsters” provided to Project Veritas in 2020. They claimed they had stayed in a room that Ms. Biden had recently been in.

The implication is she left the diary behind accidentally much like her half-brother Hunter left his laptop at a computer repair shop.

Mr. O’Keefe made a judgment call to not run the story as Project Veritas could not independently authenticate the diary. Thereby making an “ethical” decision to not publish it.

Unfortunately the FBI raid of Project Veritas writer’s homes, have made this story news.

According to the New York Times, FBI agents and Manhattan federal prosecutors who investigate public corruption are leading the probe into Ashley Biden’s diary. No law enforcement officials involved are making any statements on the investigation at this time.

Any attempt by the FBI to go after the messengers because they don’t like their message may be career-ending for those in the FBI in charge of making such ill-advised calls.

The oddest thing about this story breaking now. Many Americans did not even know about either the Hunter Biden laptop or Ashley Biden diary contents a year ago. So by the FBI doing what they did now, a bunch more people are now in the know and going to be asking questions.

On top of that, if the diary was taken from her Florida rehabilitation facility room and copied and replaced, that may not constitute theft. It may be an invasion of privacy. In some such institutions, however, you give up your rights to privacy upon admittance.

The logic is if you write in your diary that you are thinking of doing yourself or others harm, that institution wants to protect and intervene before a situation arises.

If this scenario plays out as described above, the FBI has a real nothing-burger of a case and their raids on Project Veritas were both ill-advised and stupid in their timing.

The Justice Department finds itself in an odd situation in regards to Mr. Biden’s children Hunter and Ashley.

Not only is it investigating the case of Ms. Biden’s missing diary, but Hunter Biden disclosed last year that Justice Department prosecutors in Delaware were investigating his taxes.

Attorney Rudy Giuliani also turned over a copy of the famous Hunter Biden forgotten laptop to the FBI over a year ago.

Giuliani is questioning why the Hunter Biden hard drives he has given to the Delaware State Police, DOJ, and FBI are not being investigated.’

Everything circles back to Vaccine Mandates

One can only imagine the real story here might be an attempt by Joe Biden and Tony Fauci to shut Project Veritas down for their series of reports on Covid-19 vaccine whistleblowers.

It is odd since the FBI did not touch The National File or The Alex Jones Infowars when they actually did report this story a year ago. Joe Biden using the DOJ and FBI as his personal goon squad to eliminate adverse Covid-19 vaccine news reporting would be an impeachable offense.

Biden’s laptop is said to have evidence of both Chinese payoffs to the Biden family as well as videos of Hunter Biden engaging in sexual acts with underage Chinese girls.

If Joe Biden was acting inappropriately in a shower situation with his then-teenage daughter, that gives the DOJ a whole new headache.

They may be “Biden” off more than they can chew!

EDITORIAL NOTE:

The author notes that one year ago he knew the Hunter Biden laptop story and followed it closely. However, he never heard the Ashley Biden diary story until just today.

Furthermore, CDN cannot independently verify any of this information nor do we wish to cause Ms. Biden any further harm. We are relying on published reports by reliabel sources. Unfortunately, that the FBI is taking these actions to raid Project Veritas writers homes, they are forcing the story onto the media. Another Biden gaffe. This one hitting close to home.

