Facebook Fact-checkers: Protecting the public or political frauds?

WASHINGTON, D.C.: My friends and family have always thought it was pretty darn funny when I would get a Facebook timeout of 6 to 30 days. They jokingly call it Facebook Jail. They also think I am a rebel or a really bad person who has really done something wrong. I am on several other different social media platforms which are more respectful of free speech and free expression.

In the article Facebook’s First Amendment rights complicate Section 230 debate, author Daniel Lyons writes:

The First Amendment right of editorial control

Over 40 years ago, the Supreme Court unanimously recognized that the First Amendment protects editorial choices of what content to publish and how. Miami Herald v. Tornillo involved a constitutional challenge to Florida’s “right to reply” statute, which required newspapers to print a political candidate’s response to criticism printed by the paper. The Herald published an editorial critical of union boss Pat Tornillo, a House of Representatives candidate who would later be imprisoned for embezzling millions from the union’s coffers. When the newspaper refused to publish Tornillo’s response, Tornillo sued under Florida law. But the Supreme Court found that the First Amendment prohibits the government from intruding into editors’ functions. The court continued:

The choice of material to go into a newspaper, and the decisions made as to limitations on the size and content of the paper, and treatment of public issues and public officials — whether fair or unfair — constitute the exercise of editorial control and judgment.

Sometimes I find things there that are so fascinating, I feel my Facebook friends and family will want to see them.

It makes no difference to me what anybody thinks about Donald Trump Junior or Senior but I think Jr. is hysterical. He is a fellow smart-ass who would decimate the liberal Democrats if he ever got elected to our highest office.





Facebook’s response was to remove my post, twice, stating it violated their community standards. No explanation as to how I did so but… there ya go!

Now what is so frustrating about this is I am only serving as the messenger in this communication. I am repeating something that is true from the points of view of two different celebrities.

Facebook is a private company. As is Google, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

President Trump’s TruthSocial.com will also be a private company. They are not a public utility and are not relegated by annoying little things like your First Amendment rights as outlined in the Consitution. Mark Zuckerberg was against my post because he does not like Donald Trump Jr. And he wants to protect his friend Tony Fauci’s Covid-19 vaccine narrative. Not because it was false, or misleading. It just does not meet Zukerberg’s community standards against any conservative thought.

That is speculation but probably is also closer to the truth than any Facebook Community Standard I violated.

While Facebook has the right to allow whatever it wants on its platform it deprives everybody I know on Facebook of knowing both the wit of Donald Trump Jr. (as he mercilessly mocks Tony Fauci) as well as the sad reality of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend becoming vaccine injured to the point of messing up his whole personal life.

Something women like Mark Zuckerberg will never understand about us real men in this post from Nicki…

Testicle stories are sometimes funny to us.

Another instance of Facebook censorship occurs when you try to post this truth about Tony Fauci from many years ago. There is nothing to dispute here. This is the truth.

Here are the truths of Tony Fauci’s own words coming back to haunt him and expose him for the fraud he is.

Facebook’s response was:

If you do not like it Mark Z, GET OVER IT.

The last straw to break the camels back causing me to write this piece occurred when a friend tried to share a video just recently posted (1-20-2022) to YouTube titled:

“Hunter Biden and Greg Penner talking on the phone”.

Which also carries a different title in the actual video:

“SOFT COUP PLANNING CALL 10/25/2018 at 19:14:31 EDT”

The video seems to be of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and Walmart CEO Greg Penner discussing ways to get rid of Donald Trump in the next election cycle.

The message Facebook offered after trying to share that video from YouTube to Facebook was:

Facebook uses its community standards to control a political narrative and censor free speech contrary to that narrative.

For that reason, most Americans who are paying attention think social media platforms should have their Federal protections of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act removed. This act is being used to shield such companies from legal liability for content posted by their users. On the surface that sounds like a good thing.

But when somebody posts a truth that is incriminating to a political person or political agenda that is systematically removed to protect either that Democrat person or agenda, that runs contrary to the intent of Section 230. The purpose behind Section 230 was to promote a diversity of views online while protecting the platform from suits as a result of posters’ comments.

Facebook is now signposting help if you think a friend is becoming an extremist 😳 h/t @disclosetv pic.twitter.com/7L5B0UORzj — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 1, 2021

Notice I used a party affiliation there in that last sentence. That is because never in my life have I seen Facebook look to defend a Republican person or agenda. That is what proves them to be politically compromised and corrupt. (“Section 230: How it shields Facebook and why Congress wants changes”)

To say Republicans are racists and white supremacists while prohibiting the truths of the Democratic party such as they formed the KKK and were against civil rights is un-American.

People always have the right to know the truth.

Those falsely accused always have the right to defend themselves against the lies of their attackers. That is the American way.

When I am systematically removed from Facebook simply for being a Christian conservative, I feel violated. Section 230 should not be used to censor one, but not another. The ole’s rules for thee.

Congress needs to address this. As an American, I want the ability to take action against this inappropriate behavior by Facebook, et al.