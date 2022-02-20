Evil is as evil does – Biden and Trudeau fail to grasp history

Biden and Trudeau will never realize that what they’re doing doesn’t work. Evil is never that self-aware. Hitler ended up in a bunker with a cyanide tablet in one hand and a pistol in the other before he realized it was all over. And he left his country in ruins, with most of Europe a smoldering graveyard.

Following in his father’s authoritarian footsteps, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has forgotten that he will be the statesman for Canada’s current population of 37.74 million people. Based on current projections, the population will surpass 50 million by 2070.

If the country remains free from tyranny.

Canada – Social Democracy or Socialist State

Canada is not a truly socialist country, claiming to be a social democracy instead. Elections, self-economic control, a robust private sector, and a commercialized education sector are pointed to debunk Canada as a socialist state. However, socialist welfare programs, taxes, and healthcare mean that tipping to a full socialist state that does not benefit the people will not be hard to do. Canada, like America, is a hybrid of a socialist and capitalist state.





The fils is following in his father’s footsteps.

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada from 1968 to 1984, called on the War Measures Act to deal with a decades-long separatist movement in Quebec. It had been a peaceful, non-violent affair until a radical terrorist faction, the Front de Liberation du Quebec (FLQ), arose.

The FLQ planted bombs and staged robberies to raise funds for their cause. In their manifesto, they stated that they wanted to

“Liberate Quebec from colonialism and capitalism and create a socialist utopia in that province, and they were willing to use violence to do so.”

Until the FLQ’s arrival on the scene, the separatist movement wanted to secede by peaceful means.

Unfortunately, in October of 1970, the FLQ kidnapped LaPorte, the Quebec government’s labor minister, James Cross, a British trade representative in Quebec, and Pierre.

Canada’s “October Crisis” was horrific to the people of Canada, peaceful, interesting people who love a good street party.

When Pierre Trudeau invoked Canada’s War Measures Act on October 16, 1970, it was essentially a form of martial law. The act gave Trudeau totalitarian powers, including the revocation of all of the civil liberties of any and all Canadians. But dad could not become a totalitarian leader, as his son has done.

Like his father before him, Justin Trudeau is grabbing for the brass ring.

Now Justin Trudeau is using never before used emergency powers to quell trucker protests. Invoking the Emergencies Act allows the government to declare the Ottawa Trucker protest illegal. And then clear it out by towing and impounding vehicles, seizing bank accounts of protestors and donors, jailing truckers, and more. Even their children are being threatened with removal. Their dogs were threatened with euthanasia. What type of government, in 2022, threatens children and pets.

As an American with a child in public school or who chooses to own the pit bull breed – one of the gentlest animals when raised correctly.

The government is attempting to remove all the civil liberties of these protestors and their families.

It would also enable the government to use the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the federal police agency.

Trudeau seems to have won this battle.

But it is doubtful he has won the war. Trudeau’s towing of rigs and arrests of over 200 financial seizures have moved the truckers out of Ottawa, but they did this by using violence against the protestors. The images – photos and videos – are horrific. And should chill every American.

🇨🇦Canada The peaceful protestors in Ottawa are getting beaten down, trampled and chemically attacked by traitorous goons of the state. Not to mention the LRAD sonic weapons they have ready to go… This will go down in history as their greatest mistake. #TrudeauTyranny pic.twitter.com/L9fRhYfZva — ❌derDoxograf🛡🆓️ (@doxograf) February 19, 2022

Romania’s Prime Minister called Trudeau a tyrant and a dictator. (‘Reminiscent of China’ – Euro MP Slams Trudeau for ‘Tyrannical Actions’ Against Truckers)

This from Romania. A country who have seen a fair amount of tyranny. He makes #trudeau his bitch. #TrudeauTyranny https://t.co/CaodkBxKTr — Andrew Hudgins 🇺🇸✌️❤️🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@Drewdaddyb) February 20, 2022

The American Peoples Freedom Convey is coming.

We know America hating Pelosi is already calling for the fences to return around the Capital. They should be here on March 5, the date of faux President Biden’s State of the Union. It will be ugly for the truckers, no doubt. Unless every American stands up for them, calls their Senators and Representatives – Republican and Democrat – and demands that Americans’ right to assemble and peacefully protest are upheld without FBI insurgents and troublemakers such as BLM – being sent in to disrupt the protest by Nancy Pelosi, et al.

Jackie Deangelis, Fox News Contributor, says that “rights are not taken overnight, it is a slow erosion. First, they silence you and then use fear to control you…. and that is when the government takes total control.”

But only if we do not recognize what is apparently happening in the US and foreshadowed by Trudeau’s assault on his people.

I don’t care where you stand on the protests or the convoy. If you support this kind of behaviour from our police force you are a sick individual! This is disgusting. #TrudeauDictatorshipMustGo #TrudeauTyranny #freedomconvoy22 pic.twitter.com/LjNrJgbggE — EM (@Eddie89358501) February 19, 2022

Canadian police take a knee for BLM who rioted, smashed buildings & burned properties to the ground. While the peaceful protesters of #FreedomConvoy2022 are beaten, arrested, with ppl including an elderly disabled lady, trampled by horses. #TrudeauTyranny #BlackfaceHitler pic.twitter.com/KJyGFA0C0y — Angela Drummond (@AngeDrummond) February 20, 2022

We must light up the phones starting now and through March 5 to demand the men and women we send to Washington represent our wishes. And those wishes are not to destroy the lives and livelihoods of the truckers.

But why does Trudeau, and by extension, Biden, feel these extreme measures are appropriate.

All the truckers seek is a Canada-wide lifting of mask and vaccine mandates that hinder the ability to cross the Canadian-American border. And it is not about getting or not getting the vaccine. A large majority of the industry has voluntarily been vaccinated. It is about Trudeau’s grab for Canadians right to liberty. His Covid mandates are only the first steps toward eroding Canadians Civil Rights, not the last.

As Pelosi and the Democrats are eroding the rights of Americans whether they were at the January 6th protest or not.

Not unlike Hitler declaring that the Jews, Polish, Blacks, Gypsies, Homosexuals, and the infirm as bad for the Aryan state.

The term Aryan is related to Arisierung (“Aryanization”). Or the process of confiscating and transferring Jewish businesses and property to non-Jews in Nazi Germany and German-occupied Europe. Ask the Canadian Freedom Truckers who have lost their trucks and livelihoods, bank accounts, dogs, and children to Trudeaus tyranny if it all sounds too familiar?

Do you see how the Teacher’s Unions enforce draconian and dangerous mask and vaccine mandates on children, supplemented by Biden, the FBI, DOJ, and Trudeaus Jack Boots?

For Trudeau to march in an actual socialist state with Liberal politicians retaining the power and wealth over the citizenry, he has had to create a threat to society while ignoring the magnitude of the danger he presents.

And we will see Biden and the Deep State do the same.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reportedly fears an Ottawa-style trucker convoy could shut down DC. Nonetheless, DHS remains concerned that these events could have significant public safety implications or potentially be exploited by ideologically motivated actors to potentially act or encourage others to act violently, according to a public safety alert.

It’s up to a free people to stop monsters like Trudeau, Biden, and the Deep State in Washington before they go too far. And they will.

THANK YOU TO STEVE LOPEZ who contributed the first paragraph of this article. Always brilliant!

#####

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler

LinkedIn