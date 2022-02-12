Evil in the crotch of a tree, NPR warns against racist white privilege emojis

With inflation raging in your family’s pocketbooks at a rate not seen in 40 years, are you worrying about NPR’s preoccupation with ‘White Privilege’ emojis? Probably not. Yet, according to taxpayer-funded NPR, “The answer is more complex than you think.” Honestly, most Americans have grown tired of having their lives micro-analyzed by the liberal thought police. The NAACP2021: No More Canceled People believe this is an attempt to create a skin tone political fiction. It would neutralize America’s goal to reach color blindness and undermine the fabric of Rev. King’s iconic “I Have a Dream.”

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” Rev. King, August 28, 1963 – “Remembering the message of Dr. Martin Luther King: I have a dream today….“

Truth matters. And fighting against emoji race-based lies about white privilege emojis must be stopped before yet another tidal wave of fabricated hate destroys you, your children, and America’s future.

Are Emojis race-neutral?

When Americans of all colors and ethnic backgrounds use emojis, do you know a single person who spends considers what color thumbs up emoji to use? More importantly, the half-second spent selecting an emoji is more an unconscious act than a weaponized race-based white privilege message.





Selecting race diverse emojis’ is typically not even considered. according to Verge.

Alexander Robertson. a PhD candidate at the University of Edinburgh who published a study — called “Self-representation on Twitter using emoji skin color modifiers”, agrees. “white people will never use these because they’ll be too embarrassed or too ashamed.”

But according to NPR, white privilege’ emojis use is purposefully chosen.

Alexander Robertson continues,

“A 2018 study published by the University of Edinburgh looked at the use of different skin tone emojis — what is referred to as “modified” emojis — on Twitter to find out if the modifiers contributed to self-representation,” Furthermore Robertson believes, “Emoji modifiers were used widely but it was people with darker skin who used them in higher proportions, and more often, according to NPR.”

If people of darker skin use emoji skin tone modifiers higher than those who are melanin-challenged, how are emojis a sign of white privilege racism?

Looking at Twitter data, Andrew McGill, The Atlantic, found that “some white people may stick with the yellow emoji because they don’t want to assert their privilege by adding a light-skinned emoji to a text, or to take advantage of something that was created to represent diversity.”

Was Barack Obama’s White House a hotbed of White Privilege emojis?

According to NAACP2021, before “cancel culture race wokeness, in 2014, a black president’s administration reached out to America and used emojis.”

What privilege was Obama exercising? It is well known that presidential candidate Obama used digital technologies to excite a new, younger voting demographic.

Natalia Mehlman-Petrzela, an assistant professor of history at the New School University, explained. “In the world of Twitter and Instagram, millennials are using emojis more and more, so it makes sense to use that strategy to appeal to people,” reported The Atlantic. Obama’s penchant for technology led to the White House Council of Economic Advisors 2014 report on the status of Millennials. It focused on education, debt, and healthcare rates. No surprise, the report was modeled after a list typical of Buzzfeed or BoredPanda—”15 Economic Facts About Millennials“—and it has an infographic full of … emojis. So is this an example of white privilege’ emojis or simply using technology?

Are emoji white privilege race hunters creating racist skin tone political fictions? to create race hostility?

Some basic bottom-line conclusions can be made.

The NPR’ White Privilege” emoji snipe hunt is a fictional creation. It is, at best, a solution in search of a problem. At worst, it is a way to exhibit their wokeism.

Berlin researcher Zara Rahman believes” “The problem with emoji skin tones that no one talks about” is some crisis. It is fiction. NAACP2021 believes that perhaps no one wants to talk about it due to color blindness in emoji use by millions of users. More importantly, are there any people of color leaders, raising ‘White privilege emoji’ alarm bells? The answer is no.

Yet, NPR and other liberal race-woke thought police so intent on creating a race division based on emoji use?

The answer is clear. Race politics is a winning formula based on lies that liberals use. The ‘white privilege’ emoji fictional lie plants more seeds for race hostility in America. The rising Nazi Party used the same formula was used in the 1930s in Germany.

According to the BBC, “Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels stated that ‘if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.’ “

