Ending 2021 as Russia readies its people for nuclear war with a weak US

December 31, 221 -While the U.S. media has (for the most part) largely ignored the news coming out of the Russia-Ukrainian border area, things appear to be much different in the Russian Federation. The American media is so sycophantic that it ignores anything that implies that Joe Biden is less than competent. Nonetheless, his incompetence is putting the world in danger of a nuclear war between the United States and the Russian Federation.

According to the Daily Beast, Russian state media appears to be preparing Russian citizens for nuclear war over Ukraine. A few weeks ago Russian president, Vladimir Putin, had a virtual meeting with our “leader” Joe Biden, who warned of “consequences” if Russia invaded Ukraine.

The immediate reaction, after Biden’s hollow threats of “Corn Pop,” was that Putin added an additional 10,000 troops to the border with Ukraine. Putin has every reason to hold Biden’s threats with disdain, knowing that he and Obama did absolutely nothing when drawing a red line in the sand against Syria after they called their bluff.

Putin might be looking forward to humiliating American Democrats.

Do not think all the vial things said and actions taken by Democrats over the false Russian collusion hoax didn’t have an effect on the Russian Federation and its leadership. Nor how Russia, and Putin, views the new Democrat leadership in America.

Up to and including a possible nuclear war.

It is even more likely after the way the Biden administration handled or rather mishandled, the evacuation of Afghanistan. Russia very clearly sees that the American military is deteriorating more each day as they focus on diversity rather than combat readiness.

The Afghanistan withdrawal placed the American military in a new, much weaker, light to every one of our enemies. While Russia moves nuclear weapons closer to NATO’s borders, even into the Americas, with the possibility of nuclear missiles in Venezuela and Cuba, China, too, has begun to increase their nuclear weapons 200% above what they were when Trump was president.

Bringing us back to the Ukrainian border where Russian troops are gathering.

The Daily Beast reports that Russian state television is raising the issue of urgency around Putin’s NATO ultimatum, according to the host of Russia’s version of 60 Minutes in a recent report.

The NATO ultimatum is a proposed security treaty between Russia and the United States, which demands NATO roll back military deployments in Europe while forbidding Ukraine and other countries which were formerly under the Soviet Union from securing membership in the multi-national organization.

This is not a proposed treaty, rather a demand, or else.

They also want NATO to remove troops from new members, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland. It is doubtful that would be successful, at least in Poland where memories are long. (How Poland Saved the World from Russia; The world expected a rapid Communist victory. The Poles had other ideas.)

Returning to the Cold War, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said that Moscow would “raise the stakes” if Western countries didn’t take the demands seriously. Last Monday, he told Interfax (an independent Russian news agency) that Russia needed answers “urgently because the situation is very difficult.”

Ryabkov then explained that the U.S. and NATO must roll back from our (Russia’s) borders, otherwise we will, figuratively speaking,

“…roll up’ to their borders and create symmetrical, unacceptable risks…if you put a gun to our head, we will respond in kind.”

The whole point is that the development of the Ukrainian territory by the western bloc is not only Ukraine’s business but Russia’s too. At least according ti Ryabkov.

He continued with his threat advising that,

“This is a complete breakdown of the global balance, which poses an existential threat to Russia. In other words, for Russia it is a matter of life and death…We simply will not allow it, regardless of the cost to us, and regardless of the cost to those responsible for it.”

Which is a not-so-subtle threat that nuclear war is not off the table if America and our NATO, allies do not succumb to their threats.

The total weakness of Biden, and most NATO leaders combined, make this a strong threat

A threat that Putin expects America to carefully consider. There is no indication that Biden will not sell out Eastern European nations to appease Russia, as Neville Chamberlain did with Adolf Hitler just prior to the onset of World War II.

And if Biden does appease Putin, it will only bring about World War III that much sooner.

The Russian Federation’s threat of war if NATO troops are not removed, will cause a complete breakdown of the global balance if accepted.

Thus creating a leadership void that will be quickly filled by Russians. However, China may have other designs.

Putin believes that Russia has a valid claim on those Eastern European nations that they were controlled by Russian military forces between the end of WWII and the collapse of communism in 1988. Putin wants to revive the glory days of the old Soviet Union and will let nothing stand in his way.

A Russian state TV media host, Dmitry Kiselyov, once said that Russia “Is the only country that can reduce the U.S. to a pile of radioactive ash.” (Russia can turn US to radioactive ash – Kremlin-backed journalist – March 2014)

Kiselyov more recently echoed those words as the reason why the United States under Biden might be willing to accept Putin’s terms. Now maybe a good time to question Hunter Biden’s financial relationships with Russia and the impact they may have on Joe Biden. (Hunter Biden received $3.5M wire transfer from Russian billionaire: Senate report)

Kiselyov saying on December 20, 2021:

“Never before has anyone published the texts of the proposed treaties. But never before in the 21st century has the situation been so acute, and the risks so great. Non-standard situations require non-standard approaches. Secondly, we’re holding very strong cards in our hands.

Our hypersonic weapons are guaranteed to produce a response that is so unpleasant for America to hear: being reduced to radioactive ash .” – Russian state TV warns US ‘will be turned to radioactive ash’ over Ukraine moves American Military News

Remember that Russian state media speaks the words placed before it by the Russian government.

That is as close to nuclear blackmail from a Russian official that we are likely to have. And the likelihood that America would not respond in kind under a leader as weak and cognitively challenged as Biden makes the risk worth it to Putin.

December 30 phone call between Putin and Biden

Following the Dec. 7 virtual summit in which Putin coerced Biden’s agreement to US-Russian talks on “European security,” the two presidents spoke again yesterday (Dec. 30, 2021) The Biden administration has offered a package of measures designed to deter a Russian escalation. Biden warned that offensive actions would prompt new, punishing economic sanctions against Russia and the Russian elite.

Joe Biden is also sending US weapons and supplies to Ukraine, strengthening NATO’s defenses in the countries bordering Russia with NATO and major European countries’ support of U.S. efforts. Biden agreed on Dec. 28 to talks with Russia starting Jan. 10, announcing on Dec. 29 that the two presidents would speak on December 30, per President Putin’s request.

Putin’s response to the phone call has been mostly positive, giving hope that the threat of nuclear war is waning. However, whether we will see Russian troops moving away from the Ukraine border is unknown.

Putin did reduce the pressure and there is an agreement to continue with negotiations. However, a significant Russian de-escalation before that next call is unlikely.

As our enemies see us today, our military is so dysfunctional that it is incapable of defeating Russia or China,

Notwithstanding, Iran also believes it can defeat our newly purged military. (Iran: “American Soil is Now Within the Range of Iranian Bombs”)

In a play of history repeating itself, Germany attacked Russia after Stalin’s military purge. Hitler knew how inept the Russian military was when it couldn’t conquer the tiny Finnish Army. Leaving Russians, for at least a time, powerless against the German’s assault.

However, Russia has a long memory and sees how America’s military is being purged in the name of diversity as all of its competent officers and NCOs.

Neither Russia, nor China, fear American military might any longer, nor do they fear Joe Biden.

Combat readiness is no longer a priority under the leadership of Secretary of Defense Austin, or Joe Biden. In fact, Russia does not see any real leadership in our military.

Russia, and China, see our seasoned military leaders being replaced by inexperienced soldiers, while our military implodes over diversity and racism. (The Problem with a ‘Woke’ Military – The National Review)

A couple of weeks back, Russia boasted it would place intermediate-range nuclear weapons on its Western border.

Showing his complete defiance of NATO, just this past week, Putin directed two long-range bombers, with nuclear capability, to fly into European airspace.

The key element to the threat of an impending war by Russia is that the Russian government developed a new national standard for “Urgent burial of corpses in peacetime and wartime.” Introduced in the past few months, this new standard may be an indication of pending nuclear war.

President Joe Biden’s hesitation to hammer down on Russia’s military advances into Ukraine shows the commander-In-chief is afraid.Adam Schultz/The White House

Going into effect on Feb. 1, 2022, the standard calls for burial in mass graves dug by bulldozers. Thus allowing the disposal of some 1,000 bodies in a 24-hour time period. Under the standard, bodies would be placed “in four layers, either in bags, wooden coffins, or zinc coffins, prepared in advance…and subsequently covered with dirt.

Afterward, the mass graves would be compacted with a bulldozer, filled with “a mineral binder” and equipped with

“devices for the absorption and neutralization of radioactive, hazardous chemicals, and biological agents formed during the decomposition of corpses.”

If a nation is not contemplating a nuclear war, why would it issue new directives for the disposal of mass radio-active casualties? The key date is that it will go into effect on February 1, look for Russia to make movement on their demands after then.

It is a clue to their timeliness. Possibly they will invade Ukraine on that date. And who knows where things go from there.

Surprisingly, much of what is currently underway was predicted by chess legend, Garry Kasparov.

In 2016, he published a book called, Winter is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped, in which he noted that the Russian government’s creation of a “mass burial” standard would signal one of “the signposts on the way to an apocalypse.”

Putin can likely see that the United States is more interested in virtue signaling in its military than developing a fighting force that can compete with increasingly powerful Russian and Chinese militaries.

Russian propagandists have admitted as much on state television, insisting that Moscow “is now approaching the West from a position of strength,” the Daily Beast said.

Russia is placing the United States in a no-win situation; either we retreat voluntarily, or Russia will force us to retreat.

Only 120 days ago, under Trump, Russia would not have even thought such a thing possible.

Today, under the weakest leadership this nation has ever known, we have effectively been backed into a corner. Either we fight a war where millions of Americans die, or simply surrender.

The dirty little secret is that every nuclear-armed nation on earth has already decided that humanity will survive a mass nuclear war.

While it would cause massive human casualties and infrastructure damage, every nuclear-armed nation has in place the means for its leadership to survive. While the people become collateral damage buried in lead coffins in a landfill.

Do not be fooled by some fiction writers’ fantasy of what would happen. The truth is that while major damage would occur in some places, other places would be almost untouched.

So the idea of a nuclear war is not out of the question. At least to some risk-taking nations.

What happens next?

There is no telling with Joe Biden. He isn’t operating with his full brainpower. If Biden’s handlers are truly from Obama’s administration, he will surrender without a shot being fired at America.

The recent withdrawal of the 10,000 Russian troops from the Crimea just before talks with Biden is the same 10,000 troops added when Joe threatened Putin. This indicates that Biden has already given Putin some concession ahead of the coming negotiations over NATO.

While a nuclear war may not be imminent, the threat of one is. Today America’s future is in the hands of Vladimir Putin.

Let’s see what he does with all that power.

