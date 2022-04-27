Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase sends media into a panic – over China

WASHINGTON. Thanks to Elon Musk, the media is suddenly concerned about China. Following the billionaire rocketeer’s purchase of social media platform Twitter, billionaire Jeff Bezos, owner of the lie machine known as the Washington Post, tweeted this Monday evening,

“Interesting question: Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square [Twitter]?”

Bezos then retweeted a post by New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe, who said,

“Chinese battery makers are major suppliers for Tesla’s EVs [electric vehicles]. After 2009, when China banned Twitter, the government there had almost no leverage over the platform – that may have just changed.”



Bezos implies Musk-owned Twitter will be under the influence of Musk-owned Tesla’s need for Chinese-manufactured batteries. A remarkable change in perception. Musk has succeeded in turning the opinion molders of the press into an army of the thing they claimed to hate most: Trumpesque xenophobia.

When then-candidate Donald Trump argued in 2016 that a favorable US trade policy with China represented the “rape” of American workers, he was accused of racism.





In the Huffington Post, Professor John Jay of Lehman College observed that Trump’s stance on China was “a return to the colonial era… with countries like China” being a “non-white nation he rails against.”

Jay added,

“Trade is not racially neutral ‘economic populism’… When Trump talks about trade, he talks about other countries ‘stealing’ jobs from ‘the United States’ – a zero-sum image that implicitly argues for Trump taking back jobs from brown people and giving them back to his white constituency.”

And in 2019, Jared Bernstein, former economic advisor to Vice President Joe Biden, wrote in The New York Times,

“Democrats must link Mr. Trump’s trade agenda to his racism and xenophobia. They should emphasize that in Mr. Trump’s worldview, every import is an insult to him, and every trading partner is a villain trying to rip us off. Thus, tariffs and walls must be erected to protect us from a hostile outside world.”

In 2010, Times columnist Thomas Friedman wrote that the “Chinese system is autocratic, rife with corruption and at odds with a knowledge economy, which requires liberty. Yet China also has regular rotations of power at the top and a strong record of promoting on merit.”

And yet, the miracle of China’s totalitarian capitalism relies heavily on corporate espionage. Foreign Policy magazine pegs China’s theft of US intellectual property at near $600 billion a year.

But with Musk’s recent Twitter takeover, the folks at Bloomberg are beginning to sound, well, decidedly xenophobic.

“If there is one government that has reason to welcome Musk taking control of Twitter Inc., it is probably in Beijing. It now has a friendly face in charge of a global channel for information – and misinformation – that is central to Chinese authorities’ efforts to seed and amplify narratives favorable to the Communist Party-state.”

Does China need Musk to “amplify narratives favorable to the Communist Party state”? Until recently, our legacy media was doing that already. And the same holds for those in the NBA.

When Houston Rockets head coach Daryl Morey sent a tweet supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protesters before a 2019 NBA tour of China, Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James then attacked Morey.

“Yes, we all do have freedom of speech,” James told reporters in Los Angeles, “but there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others, and you’re only thinking about yourself… And so many people could have been harmed, not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually.”

NBA stars lost lucrative endorsement contracts with Chinese companies due to Morey’s tweet.

James among them. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported one such NBA player had “a $1 million endorsement deal with a Chinese company before the trip. When he arrived – poof—it was gone. A seven-figure payday went out the window.”

Any guess who the “harmed,” and angry NBA player was? Anyone? Anyone at all?

Unlike NBA stars with short careers and undisciplined spending habits, Musk has amassed a fortune that guys like LeBron James – or columnist Thomas Friedman –would take many lifetimes to earn.

How do you buy influence with a man who sits on the world’s largest “f-you” money pile?

What bothers our authoritarian-inclined media is Musk’s shattering of Big Tech’s censorship monopoly. A monopoly allowed Twitter to censor the New York Post’s exposés on Hunter Biden’s laptop and its sharing by Twitter users before the 2020 presidential election.

A press whose freedom of speech the absolutist Bill of Rights protects against the “content moderation” of government censors. The same media is now in a blind panic over Elon Musk’s freedom-of-speech absolutism.

But the Press Gazette, which calls itself the “future of media,” insists Musk’s free speech reforms on Twitter mean “increasing the exposure of journalists to abuse and intimidation.”

Translation: Regular citizens like yourself are free to call out professional liars on their bullshit.

