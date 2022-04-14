Elon Musk’s out-of-this-world offer to take Twitter private

WASHINGTON. Billionaire Elon Musk has become the most consequential man in the solar system. He’s not only building spaceships to take Americans back to the moon and eventually Mars. He’s sending chills of terror down the spines of censoring algorithm designers and the shrill canceling Twitter mob.

When Musk recently bought 10 percent of Twitter shares, making him the largest individual investor in the company, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal offered Musk a seat on the company’s board of directors.

But Musk declined. Accepting the seat would restrict Musk to owning no more than 14 percent of the company’s stock. So, with Musk free to spend his “F-You” money to gobble up more Twitter shares, a collective mental breakdown began among the company’s digital minions.

According to Bloomberg,





“The vibe among workers at Twitter is ‘super stressed,’ with employees ‘working together to help each other get through the week.’”

Today, Musk added to Twitter’s wailing and gnashing of teeth by offering $54.20-a-share to those now holding Twitter’s $45.20 stock, an investment of roughly $43 billion. If successful, he will take the company private.

As Musk notes in his SEC filing,

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment, I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form.”

It was a clear response to Twitter’s censoring of the bombshell Hunter Biden laptop stories in the New York Post. As well as Twitter’s suspension of the Post’s account for the better part of two weeks.

If Musk is successful, that clears the way for the return to Twitter of the banned President Donald Trump and others to the platform.

And doesn’t that thought conjure images of Twitter employees holding each other as they weep uncontrollably?

And can you blame them?

Not that long ago, Musk asked his 81 million Twitter followers whether the company’s San Francisco headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter. Turns out 91.3 percent believe Twitter’s staff should break out the cots, fire up the soup kettles, and gather wool blankets for distribution to the deranged denizens of the Tenderloin.

In his SEC filing, Musk said his proposed Twitter takeover represents a…

“… 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

That is a not so veiled threat. Some Wall Street observers believe a Musk sell-off could send panicked investors running for the exits. Thus tanking the value of Twitter’s stock by 50 to 70 percent.

Sean Davis, editor at The Federalist, believes Twitter:

“corrupt board is begging the Biden admin to block the whole thing for them.”

If true, that puts Twitter’s board of directors in direct opposition to the best financial interests of their shareholders. A clear violation of their fiduciary duty. But it should serve as an interesting, if not heated, topic for discussion at the next stockholder’s meeting.

Should Elon Musk’s hostile takeover of Twitter succeed, can you imagine the chilling effect it will have on social media platforms like the censoring and shadow-banning Facebook?

Three cheers for free-speech advocate and rocketeer Elon Musk for attempting to restore intelligent life to Twitter – if not Earth.

