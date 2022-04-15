Elon Musk vs. the Saudi princes of the mainstream media

WASHINGTON. It took a pampered Saudi princeling to clarify why so many on the left are upset with Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid to purchase social media site Twitter, take it private, and clean house. Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed bin Talal opposes Musk’s hostile bid, saying the purchase price doesn’t “come close to the intrinsic value of Twitter given its growth prospects.”

The intrinsic value of anything – say the price of Saudi oil – is ultimately determined by the market. So, it remains to be seen if investors are willing to sell their Twitter shares for Musk’s generous offer of nearly ten dollars a share greater than the equity’s current market value.

But could it be that there is more to the prince’s objection than threats to Twitter’s nebulous “growth prospects”?

Back in 2013, Abdel Aziz Khoja, Saudi Arabia’s minister for media and culture, admitted his office censors his nation’s Twitter users.

He also said the royal government expects Saudi Twitter users to engage in cancel culture campaigns by informing on those who don’t “take care of what they are writing on Twitter,” Ahram Online reported.





Around this same time, coincidently, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal purchased $300 million of Twitter stock. Also, coincidently, that’s when Twitter’s corporate blog announced the groundwork for things to come,

“The open exchange of information can have a positive global impact … almost every country in the world agrees that freedom of expression is a human right. Many countries also agree that freedom of expression carries with it responsibilities and has limits.”

Ah yes, limits. And exactly who sets limits on free speech?

In places like, say, Saudi Arabia, those limits are set by the Royal House of Saud.

Article 11 of the Saudi constitution insists …

“… Its citizens shall work together to foster benevolence, piety, and mutual assistance; and it avoids dissension.”

And how do a nation’s people avoid dissension? Well, by fostering …

“… national unity and preclude all that may lead to disunity, mischief, and division.”

That means implementing enforcing mechanisms that promote the homogeneity of thought and the censorship of views hurtful to royal ears. As Twitter itself said, “freedom of expression carries with it responsibilities and has limits.”

Interestingly, the shrill opposition to Musk’s intended purchase of Twitter has the media class sounding a lot like spoiled Saudi princelings. The Washington Post’s Max Boot, for instance, says he’s …

“… frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”

And Vox quotes David Kaye, UC Irvine law professor, who credits Twitter for having …

“… stepped away from this idea of it being the free speech wing of the free-speech party and being a more realistic custodian of speech on the platform.”

A policy Vox, following the lead of the Post’s Max Boot, defines with the less ominous, spongy nerf term, “content moderation.” And doesn’t that sound a lot better than the phrase so closely associated with backward, authoritarian regimes – “censorship”?

In his novel 1984, George Orwell describes the ultimate purpose of censorship in Big Brother’s dystopia,

“Never again will you be capable of ordinary human feeling. Everything will be dead inside you. Never again will you be capable of love, or friendship, or joy of living, or laughter, or curiosity, or courage, or integrity. You will be hollow. We shall squeeze you empty and then we shall fill you with ourselves.”

That perfectly defines the purpose behind Twitter’s algorithmic “content moderation.” It’s the manifestation of the left’s unquenchable and totalitarian need to fill us with themselves.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

Truth (ap) @CommDigiNews