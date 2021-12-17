Elon Musk, Time’s “Person of the Year” sends Warren and the left into orbit

WASHINGTON. Billionaire Elon Musk does more than send SpaceX rockets into orbit. He lights the fuse of those noisy, sub-suborbital bottle rockets of the left. Time magazine named Musk their “Person of the Year.”

In describing the eccentric entrepreneur, the magazine says he’s “the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit.” In other words, the far-reaching implications of Musk’s interstellar ambitions pave the way for us human groundlings to, one day, escape the surly bonds of Earth for greener, off-world pastures.

That will put future US generations far beyond the reach of Washington’s meddling, authoritarian busybodies.

Just like earlier generations who fled the stifling conformity of American colonial cities. The brave souls that risked everything to explore, develop, and settle the wild interior of our undiscovered country.

Ironically, it was these free souls whose arduous work Congress swallowed up when incorporating them into our union of states. “Manifest Destiny” was just another way of saying, “Hello, we’re with the government, and we’re here to help.”





Similar words a future Darth Vader (or Hillary Clinton?) will speak from a sleek black throne anchored aboard the Build-Back-Better Death Star.

An orbiting platform that threatens free new worlds with the laser of diversity, super-inclusion, and death.

But freedom is more than the ability to escape threatening intruders. It’s also financial independence. Freedom that Musk knows all too well, much to the chagrin of the parasitic fleas of American politics.

One such bloodsucker is an unsuccessful presidential candidate and failed Native American, Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. On hearing of Time magazine’s choice for Person of the Year, she went on the warpath, tweeting,

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.”

This is from a woman whose estimated net worth is $12 million.

Warrens so far removed from the average Massachusetts plebian, Warren found it difficult to stage a relatable moment on Instagram that consisted of having a casual beer with husband Bruce. A man who looked as flat as the bottled firewater nestled awkwardly in his wife’s fist.

Elon Musk’s response was classic,

“You remind me of when I was a kid, and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.”

He also referred to Warren as “Senator Karren.”

If nothing else, Musk deserves the title Person of the Year for telling a humorless, Ostridge-eyed schoolmarm with designs on his fortune to drop dead.

Time magazine’s Elon Musk bio should cause some concern to Warren and her ilk,

“The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune.”

It sounds like Musk isn’t planning to remain Earthbound for much longer. After all, he says his tricked-out Starship will land a SpaceX crew on the moon in three short years. Mars in five.

If Musk builds grand estates on the moon and Mars, how will the bloodsucking parasites in Congress get their greasy fingers on a fortune secured in the Milky Way’s most distant offshore account?

