Elites in Obamaland, the Delta variant and the little people

WASHINGTON — Janet Hathaway of the local health board, said it’s still too early to assign blame for the uptick in COVID-19 cases. But sometime this coming Monday, the Martha’s Vineyard Board of Health may have statistical data backing-up predictions that last weekend’s 60th birthday bash for former President Barack Obama was the coronavirus super-spreader event of the social season. Hathaway told the Boston Herald that if there are clusters of infection, it will likely have come from locals working on the party’s waitstaff. Not from the Elites in Obamaland.

You know? The little people. It’s their fault.

Elites in Obamaland and their still very big guest list. That the media helped conceal.

Originally boasting a guest list of at least 500, the Obama’s pared down the celebrity-heavy bacchanalia once they realized the negative effect the super-spreader event was having on the former president’s image as a “scandal free,” walk-on-water deity. Although we’re not entirely sure how “pared down” the final attendee list actually was. The media certainly failed to help.

But despite the risk, the party went on as scheduled. Rules are for thee, not for me said the Elites.





Obama's party.

While you're told to social distance and wear the mask.

In the days that followed, as Obama’s staff collected empty cans of OLMA beluga sturgeon caviar and the drained magnum bottles of Dom Pérignon Champagne for recycling, the Herald stated,

“Health agents on the island have reported 54 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday, Aug. 8, with 10 reported on Tuesday, 13 Wednesday and now 18 new cases reported Thursday. The 54 cases reported over the past five days come after case levels reached near-zero totals at the beginning of the summer…”

And a local hospital spokesperson said an unusually high number of locals have come in for COVID testing. Word is spreading among Martha’s Vineyard residents that Obama’s 30-acre seaside compound is a hotbed of disease and the habitation of grim death.

Partying hearty on Martha’s Vineyard, the Elites in Obamaland know the real Covid score

The former president’s birthday bash, the uptick in coronavirus cases and the seeming rush among Martha’s Vineyard locals seeking testing tell us two things.

Those in the know, the Obamas for one, understand we’ve passed the worst of the coronavirus crisis and it’s time to, well, party. The mainstream media is quick to provide new COVID case numbers from Federal, state and local health agencies. But they prove less than forthright when providing numbers on COVID-related deaths.

That’s why media’s never-ending full-on panic regarding the Delta variant requires some perspective. Last January 12, the weekly fatalities from coronavirus numbered 3,347. As of Aug. 14, even with the so-called surge in Delta variant cases, that weekly average dropped to 651.

Bear in mind that roughly 714 Americans die each week in auto accidents.

Damn the truth and full Delta terror ahead

But Democrat politicians, from President Joe Biden to California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, plan to use the Delta variant as justification to implement mask mandates and lockdowns (the sequel), internal vaccine passports for state-to-state travel, and direct employers to require that workers provide proof of vaccination.

That’s a policy proudly employed by fake-news employer and low-rated cable-news network, CNN. They subsequently sent three freethinking employees to the unemployment line – for now.

So, what do we make of all this? What is the takeaway from Obama’s massive, no-holds barred celebration of self at a time both the media and government say combating a mutating strain of flu requires the suspension of basic civil liberties?

Clearly, these suspensions don’t apply to former or current members of government. We all know that California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom violated his own COVID-19 decrees by attending a gathering held at a fashionable restaurant in California’s wine country.

Fellow Californian and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, coincidentally, violated close family friend Newsom’s decree as well, by going to a San Francisco hair salon to get her dome snipped.

Scott Fitzgerald knew… The rich are different from you and me. And even more so, all those beautiful Elites in Obamaland

Obviously, America’s political aristocracy clearly does not subject themselves to restrictions on their freedom to travel, party, or do what it takes to look fabulous. But most everyone else must hear and obey those restrictions.

So who are they? You know. The folks who don’t own 30-acre compounds in Marth’s Vineyard. The people who don’t have the power or political pull to ignore government-imposed mandates ordering suffocating facial coverings, banning freedom to travel, or whether people can remain gainfully employed.

You know. Folks like you. The little people.

The Deplorables.