Dwindling Clinton cash bodes ill for Hunter Biden’s future

Hunter Biden, idiot son of faux President Joe Biden, should be worried. News reports say Bill and Hillary Clinton’s foundation has seen a 75 percent decline in contributions. No longer a Washington power couple, the globe’s corrupt institutions and governments no longer seek access by greasing the palms of America’s graying Ozark oligarchs.

So, when the drooling and gaseous old man currently in the White House no longer holds power, how long before fashionable New York and L.A. art galleries stop hawking Hunter’s crack-inspired, paint-by-numbers objets d’crap?

And what of the Red Chinese bankers and crony capitalists that sent millions of dollars the Biden family’s way?

Do you think they’ll continue filling their bank accounts when the septuagenarian-in-chief is wheeled off to Whispering Pines? Well, the financial problems hitting the Clintons may provide something of an answer for the Biden clan.

In 2016, the Clinton Foundation received a whopping $62.3 million in contributions. After all, Hillary Clinton was considered a shoo-in to win the presidency that year.





Today, the shrill and bitter political has-been, whose campaign manufactured the Trump-Russia collusion hoax (with several campaign flunkies now under indictment for same), received a paltry $16.3 million to meet the family’s living and travel expenses in 2020.

Wikileaks revealed that Clinton Foundation funds paid for daughter Chelsea’s $4.5 million wedding in 2012.

Others have suggested the Clinton slush fund may also have paid, in full or part, for Chelsea’s fabulous $9.25 million apartment in the Big Apple.

The media would no doubt brand the latter assumption a “conspiracy theory,” but such right-wing musings have proven to be, well, RIGHT more often than not.

Clinton Foundation CEO Kevin Thurm blames dwindling donations on the COVID-19 pandemic. But a report by the Giving USA Foundation says charitable contributions were up 5.1 percent in 2020,

“Some sources of philanthropy are shaped by the performance of equity markets. Therefore, giving from individuals and from foundations both saw strong growth.”

However, the report adds,

“Other sectors are more sensitive to GDP and corporate pre-tax profits. Hence the decline in giving by corporations.”

You see, without political pull, the Clinton’s ceased being commercially viable.

Then in 2018, in what seemed for many to be an act of desperation, Bill Clinton sought to pad his dwindling income by partnering with best-selling novelist James Patterson in hopes of becoming an author of political thrillers.

But in an NBC “Today” interview he thought would help promote his book, host Craig Melvin instead peppered the former president with a slew of questions about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

It was Clinton’s bad luck to be in the public eye just as the #MeToo movement entered full swing.

Feminists who previously never wavered in their full-throated support for Clinton (“I would be happy to give him a blowjob just to thank him for keeping abortion legal,” said then-White House correspondent Nina Burleigh) abandoned the object of their idolatry when the alluring aphrodisiac of his power – how shall I put this? – Petered out.

In the end, only power and political pull were keys to Clinton’s success… and cash.

Objectivist philosopher and author Ayn Rand once observed,

“When you see money flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors. When you see that men get richer by graft and pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you. When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice, you may know that your society is doomed.”

Perhaps the decline in the Clinton family fortunes marks the dawn of a new age. If so, Hunter Biden better dash off some more of those, as the George Bergès Gallery generously calls them, “unique experiences that have become his signature.”

The operative word in that sentence, of course, is “signature” – the Biden moniker.

But as Hunter Biden’s father’s polling numbers precipitously decline with rising inflation and gas prices, the Biden name is starting to smell a lot like a putrid restaurant dumpster on a hot summer’s day.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

